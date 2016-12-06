15 Documentary Features Advance in 2016 Oscar Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced that 15 films in the Documentary Feature category will advance in the voting process for the 89th Academy Awards. One hundred forty-five films were originally submitted in the category.

The 15 films are listed below in alphabetical order by title, with their production companies:

Cameraperson, Big Mouth Productions

Command and Control, American Experience Films/PBS

The Eagle Huntress, Stacey Reiss Productions, Kissiki Films and 19340 Productions

Fire at Sea, Stemal Entertainment

Gleason, Dear Rivers Productions, Exhibit A and IMG Films

Hooligan Sparrow, Little Horse Crossing the River

I Am Not Your Negro, Velvet Film

The Ivory Game, Terra Mater Film Studios and Vulcan Productions

Life, Animated, Motto Pictures and A&E IndieFilms

O.J.: Made in America, Laylow Films and ESPN Films

13th, Forward Movement

Tower, Go-Valley

Weiner, Edgeline Films

The Witness, The Witnesses Film

Zero Days, Jigsaw Productions

The Academy’s Documentary Branch determined the shortlist in a preliminary round of voting. Documentary Branch members will now select the five nominees from among the 15 titles.

Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.