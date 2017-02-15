19th CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) Announces Creative Team and Elevated Managing Producer

Executive producer JL Pomeroy has announced the team that will create and implement this year’s 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards, which will take place on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. Produced by JumpLine, the annual CDGA gala celebrates excellence in film, television, and short-form Costume Design as voted on by the Guild’s membership, which includes more than 900 Costume Designers and Illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world.

“The CDGA is an incredibly special event,” said Pomeroy, who has served as executive producer of the CDGA since 2003. “Costume Designers are some of the most talented and frequently unsung visionaries in film and television. To be able to create a gala that recognizes and celebrates their work is incredibly gratifying. We’ve assembled the best talent in the industry to ensure this night is flawless.”

Supervising producer, Sarah Cowperthwaite has been a producer on the show since 2007. In her now elevated role, she has become the heart of the event. She spearheads all aspects of the show, working year-round collaborating with the Costume Designers Guild. She oversees the script writing, all talent relations, press relations, and run of show. Sarah is also a Talent Executive on the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Producer, Deme Stavrakas has been with the CDGA since 2008. In her role, she co-produces all honoree film packages, she is the editor of the show’s tribute book, and she manages sponsor integrations, including a long-time partnership with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM).

Donna Richardson, a long-time Producer of the CDGA, has recently taken on a new role as managing producer of JumpLine Group where she will oversee operations and business development for JumpLine and is based in Los Angeles.

Richardson has worked with JumpLine for eight years as a producer. Prior to joining JumpLine, she worked on national and international events for luxury brands, Fortune 500 companies, and non-profit organizations like the Special Olympics World Games in Summer 2015. She has also held executive roles in other top production companies within the industry.

“JumpLine is known in the industry as a place that caters to both its clients and its producers,” said Richardson. “I know exactly the caliber of talent I’ll be working with, and could not be more excited.”

The event producers are Megan Roberts and Beth Balentine both of whom have worked with JumpLine for nearly a decade. Roberts is the lead producer, managing all on-site activations, and the technical and scenic production teams. Balentine manages all media as well as red carpet production requirements.

Production designer, Irma Hardjakusumah is the set designer for the CDGA for the 4th year. She is an Award-winning designer who has designed environments for clients such as Sequoia Productions (The Academy Awards Governors Ball, The Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball), Havas Luxe Events (Swarovski, Audemars Piguet), James Beard Foundation, LACMA, SKYY Vodka, and many more.

Writer, Don Winston, has been part of the CDGA family for eight years. In addition to writing the show script, Winston is a novelist. S’wanee: A Paranoid Thriller was his debut novel, followed by The Union Club: A Subversive Thriller, and The Gristmill Playhouse: A Nightmare in Three Acts. His latest novel—Our Family Trouble: A Domestic Thriller—a psychological thriller set against one of America’s most infamous hauntings.

Film segment producers, Quinn Monahan and Gregory Gast have been creating the finest in original media content since 1992. Their work has been seen as an integral part of The Oscars, The Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Miss America Pageant, and The Television Academy broadcasts, just to name a few. They are currently producing 50/50 Hollywood, a documentary series which profiles actors who’ve been working for half a century. This marks Monahan and Gast’s seventh year creating the tribute films for CDGA.

The CDGA’s official graphic designer for the second year is Pentagram, the world’s largest independent design consultancy.

Nate Clark has been the show’s announcer since 2013. Nate is a writer, actor, comedian, and performer with the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Shawn Richardson joins the team as technical director, managing all audio and visual elements and staff.

Show director, Norm Levin has been on the team for 10 years—providing all video equipment, personnel, and calling the show.

IngleDodd Publishing handles advertising sales, printing, and production of the tribute book, and has worked with JumpLine on the CDGA since 2004.

Amy Staszkow of Blue Room Events will execute ticket sales and seating logistics, and has reportedly been an invaluable partner to the show since 2005.