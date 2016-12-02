20 Contenders Advance in VFX Oscar Race

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced that 20 films are in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 89th Academy Awards.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

Alice through the Looking Glass

Arrival

The BFG

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Independence Day: Resurgence

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Passengers

Rogue One

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Sully

Warcraft

X-Men: Apocalypse

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary shortlist. Later this month, the committee will select the 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.

Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.