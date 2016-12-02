Filed in: Awards, Crafts, News, Visual FX
20 Contenders Advance in VFX Oscar Race

December 2, 2016 | By

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced that 20 films are in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 89th Academy Awards.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

Alice through the Looking Glass
      Arrival
      The BFG
      Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
      Captain America: Civil War
      Deadpool
      Deepwater Horizon
      Doctor Strange
      Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
      Independence Day: Resurgence
      The Jungle Book
      Kubo and the Two Strings
      Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
      Passengers
      Rogue One
      Star Trek Beyond
      Suicide Squad
      Sully
      Warcraft
      X-Men: Apocalypse

The Academy’s Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee determined the preliminary shortlist. Later this month, the committee will select the 10 films that will advance to nominations voting.

Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.  The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

