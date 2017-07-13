Complete List of 2017 Emmy Awards Nominations for Programs Airing June 1, 2016 – May 31, 2017
Nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were announced by the Television Academy in a ceremony hosted by Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington along with Anna Chlumsky from the HBO series Veep and Shemar Moore from CBS’ S.W.A.T.
This year’s seven Drama Series nominees include five first-timers distributed across broadcast, cable and digital platforms: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.
Nominations were also spread over distribution platforms in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, with newcomer Atlanta joined by the acclaimed black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep.
Saturday Night Live and Westworld led the tally for the most nominations (22) in all categories, followed by Stranger Things and FEUD: Bette and Joan (18) and Veep (17). Leading the nominations in totals by platform were HBO (111), Netflix (91) and NBC (60).
Final-round online voting begins August 14.
The 69th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host. The 69th Emmy Awards is produced by White Cherry Entertainment. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers; Weiss is director; and Chris Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is a producer.
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
American Dad! • Fight And Flight • TBS • 20th Century Fox Television
Dee Bradley Baker as Klaus
Bob’s Burgers • The Last Gingerbread House On The Left • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment
Kevin Kline as Mr. Fischoeder
BoJack Horseman • That’s Too Much, Man! • Netflix • Tornante Productions, LLC
Kristen Schaal as Sarah Lynn
F Is For Family • Pray Away • Netflix • Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television
Mo Collins as Ginny, Jimmy Fitzsimmons, Lex, Ben, Cutie Pie
Family Guy • The Boys In The Band • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire
The Simpsons • Looking For Mr. Goodbart • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson
Outstanding Animated Program
Archer • Archer Dreamland: No Good Deed • FX Networks • FX Productions
Bob’s Burgers • Bob, Actually • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment
Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First) • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation
The Simpsons • The Town • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
South Park • Member Berries • Comedy Central • Central Productions
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Adventure Time • Islands Part 4: Imaginary Resources • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios
Disney Mickey Mouse • Split Decisions • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation
Marvel’s Rocket & Groot • Space Walk • Disney XD App • Marvel Animation and Passion Animation Studios
Steven Universe • Mr. Greg • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studio
Teen Titans Go! • Orangins • Cartoon Network • Warner Bros. Animation
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Julie Berghoff, Production Designer
Evan Webber, Art Director
Sophie Neudorfer, Set Decorator
Penny Dreadful • Perpetual Night • The Blessed Dark • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions
Jonathan McKinstry, Production Designer
Jo Riddell, Art Director
Philip Murphy, Set Decorator
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Zack Grobler, Production Designer
Steve Christensen, Art Director
Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator
Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Nathan Crowley, Production Designer
Naaman Marshall, Art Director
Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator
The Young Pope • HBO • HBO Entertainment, SKY, Canal+ in association with Wildside, Haut et Court TV and Mediapro
Ludovica Ferrario, Production Designer
Alexandro Maria Santucci, Art Director
Laura Casalini, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)
The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Celia Bobak, Set Decorator
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Judy Becker, Production Designer
Jamie McCall, Art Director
Florencia Martin, Set Decorator
The Man In The High Castle • The Tiger’s Cave • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Drew Boughton, Production Designer
Dawn Swiderski, Art Director
Jon Lancaster, Set Decorator
Masters Of Sex • Freefall • Inventory • The Pleasure Protocol • Showtime • Sony Pictures Television, Round Two
Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions
Elizabeth H. Gray, Production Designer
Samantha Englender, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Chris Trujillo, Production Designer
William Davis, Art Director
Jess Royal, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)
The Big Bang Theory • The Dependence Transcendence • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Art Director
Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Grace And Frankie • The Burglary • The Gun • Netflix • Skydance Productions
Devorah Herbert, Production Designer
Ben Edelberg, Art Director
Christopher Carlson, Set Decorator
Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Tommaso Ortino, Production Designer
Susanna Codognato, Art Director
Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator
Silicon Valley • Success Failure • Terms Of Service • Hooli-Con • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Richard Toyon, Production Designer
Jaclyn Hauser, Art Director
Jennifer Mueller, Set Decorator
Transparent • If I Were A Bell • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Cat Smith, Production Designer
Macie Vener, Art Director
Dea Johnson, Set Decorator
Veep • Omaha • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Jim Gloster, Production Designer
Andrew Leitch, Art Director
Kimberly Wannop, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Reality Or Reality Competition Series
Bill Nye Saves The World • Earth Is A Hot Mess • Netflix • Bunim/Murray Productions
James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
Lydia Smyth, Art Director
Stephanie Hines Trigg, Set Decorator
Drunk History • Hamilton • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions
Chloe Arbiture, Production Designer
Monica Soto, Art Director
Rae Deslich, Set Decorator
Portlandia • Fred’s Cell Phone Company • IFC • Broadway Video
Schuyler Telleen, Production Designer
Katherine Isom, Set Decorator
Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Anton Goss, Production Designer
James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
Zeya Maurer, Art Director
Brittany MacWhorter, Art Director
Stephanie Hines, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media
John Yeck, Production Designer
74th Annual Golden Globes • NBC • dick clark productions, inc. in association with The Hollywood Foreign Press
Association
Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Art Director
Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment
Derek McLane, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Derek McLane, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer
LeRoy Bennett, Production Designer
Shelley Rodgers, Art Director
Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
Atlanta • FX Networks • FX Productions
Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
Master Of None • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Cody Beke, Casting by
Teresa Razzauti, Location Casting
Silicon Valley • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
Leslie Woo, CSA, Casting by
Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Eyde Belasco, CSA, Casting by
Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Dorian Frankel, CSA, Casting by
Sibby Kirchgessner, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Nina Gold, CSA, Casting by
Robert Sterne, CSA, Casting by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by
Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by
Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by
Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by
Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting
Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting
This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by
Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
John Papsidera, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
David Rubin, CSA, Casting by
Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by
Jackie Lind, CSA, Location Casting
Stephanie Goran, CSA, Location Casting
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting by
Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting by
The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Sabrina Hyman, CSA, Casting by
The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions
Ellen Chenoweth, CSA, Casting by
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Sasha Alpert, CSA, Casting by
Megan Sleeper, Casting by
Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company
Sasha Alpert, CSA, Casting by
Alissa Haight Carlton, Casting by
Jen DeMartino, Casting by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Doron Ofir, Casting by
Survivor • CBS • MGM Television
Lynne Spiegel Spillman, Casting by
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Michelle McNulty, Casting by
Holly Dale, Casting by
Courtney Burns, Casting by
Outstanding Choreography
Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Kairos • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Derek Hough, Choreographer
Dancing With The Stars • Routines: On Top Of The World & Carol Of The Bells • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
The Real O’Neals • Routines: Born This Way & West Side Story & Boyfriend • ABC • ABC Studios
Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: The Mirror & Send In The Clowns & She Used To Be Mine • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
Travis Wall, Choreographer
So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Unsteady & This Is Not The End • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
K.C. Undercover • The Legend Of Bad, Bad Cleo Brown • Disney Channel • Rob Lotterstein Productions / It’s A Laugh Productions
Joseph Wilmond Calloway, Director of Photography
The Ranch • Easy Come, Easy Go • Netflix • Ranch Hand Productions
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Superior Donuts • Crime Time • CBS • CBS Television Studios
Gary Baum, Director of Photography
2 Broke Girls • And The Planes, Fingers And Automobiles • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with MPK Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Christian La Fountaine, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Ballers • Game Day • HBO • Closest to the Hole Productions, Film 44, Leverage Management, Seven Bucks Productions
Rodney Taylor, ASC, Director of Photography
Divorce • Pilot • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Pretty Matches, Merman, Kapital Entertainment and 343 Incorporated
Reed Morano, ASC, Director of Photography
Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Tobias Datum, Director of Photography
Silicon Valley • Success Failure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Tim Suhrstedt, ASC, Director of Photography
Transparent • If I Were A Bell • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Jim Frohna, Director of Photography
Veep • Qatar • HBO • HBO Entertainment
David Miller, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Adriano Goldman, ACS, Director of Photography
The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography
The Man In The High Castle • Fallout • Amazon • Amazon Studios
James Hawkinson, Director of Photography
Mr. Robot • eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc + eps2.0_unm4sk-pt2.tc • USA • Universal Cable Productions and Anonymous Content
Tod Campbell, Director of Photography
Sense8 • Obligate Mutualisms • Netflix • Unpronounceable Productions
John Toll, ASC, Director of Photography
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Tim Ives, Director of Photography
Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie
Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Yves Bélanger, CSC, Director of Photography
Black Mirror: Nosedive • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
Seamus McGarvey, ASC, Director of Photography
Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
The Night Of • Ordinary Death • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Fred Elmes, ASC, Director of Photography
The Young Pope • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Entertainment, SKY, Canal+ in association with Wildside, Haut et Court TV and Mediapro
Luca Bigazzi, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Rome • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Todd Liebler, Director of Photography
Zach Zamboni, Director of Photography
Chef’s Table • Virgilio Martinez • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
Will Basanta, Director of Photography
O.J.: Made In America • Part 4 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films
Nick Higgins, Director of Photography
Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Cinematography Team
[Contributors: John Aitchison, Rob Whitworth, Kevin Flay, Mark MacEwen, Gordon Buchanan, Gavin Thurston, Mateo Willis, Michael Kelem, Mark Smith, Sandesh Kadur]
Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC
America
Cinematography Team
[Contributors: Mark MacEwen, Max Hug Williams, Jonathan Jones, Mateo Willis, Richard Wollocombe, Pete McCowen, Warwick Sloss, Paul Stewart, Derek Frankowski, John Shier, Tom Fitz]
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Hans Charles, Director of Photography
Kira Kelly, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Bucket List Type Stuff • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Peter Rieveschl, Director of Photography
Alan Weeks, Cinematographer
Petr Cikhart, Cinematographer
Ryan O’Donnell, Cinematographer
Joshua Gitersonke, Cinematographer
Born This Way • Rough Waters • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Bruce Ready, Director of Photography
Deadliest Catch • Uncharted Territory • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
David Reichert, Director of Photography
Dave Arnold, Director of Photography
Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography
Josh Thomas, Director of Photography
Todd Stanley, Director of Photography
Life Below Zero • Loaded • National Geographic • Adjacent Productions
Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography
John Griber, Director of Photography
Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Terry Pratt, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Camera
Ben Mullin, Camera
Survivor • The Stakes Have Been Raised • CBS • MGM Television
Cinematography Team
[Contributors: Marc Bennett, James Boon, Paulo Castillo, Rodney Chauvin, Luke Cormack, Lee Doig, Russ Fill, Ben Gamble, Kevin
Garrison, Ryan Goddard, Derek Hoffmann, Matthais Hoffmann, Toby Hogan, Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Ian Miller, Jo Oosthuizen, Paul
Peddinghaus, Thomas Pretorius, Jeff Phillips, Louis Powell, Dirk Steyn, Peter Wery, Nico Nyoni, Erick Sarimento, David Arnold, Mark Hryma, Scott Duncan]
Outstanding Commercial
Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace
John X Hannes, Ad Agency
Smuggler, Production Company
Love Cam – Ad Council: Love Has No Labels
R/GA, Ad Agency
Tool of North America, Production Company
We Are America – Ad Council: Love Has No Labels
R/GA, Ad Agency
MJZ, Production Company
Why I March – Women’s March On Washington
McGarry Bowen, Ad Agency
Hungry Man Productions, Production Company
Year In Search 2016 – Google
72 and Sunny, Ad Agency
Hecho en 72, Production Company
Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Crown • Wolferton Splash • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Michele Clapton, Costume Designer
Alex Fordham, Assistant Costume Designer
Emma O’Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer
Kate O’Farrell, Costume Supervisor
FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963) • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Hannah Jacobs, Assistant Costume Designer
Katie Saunders, Costume Supervisor
Genius • Einstein: Chapter Seven • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Sonu Mishra, Costume Designer
Martina Hejlová, Assistant Costume Designer
Petia Krckova, Costume Supervisor
The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Ane Crabtree, Costume Designer
Sheena Wichary, Costume Supervisor
Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Trish Summerville, Costume Designer
Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor
Jo Kissack Folsom, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie
Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer
Risa Garcia, Assistant Costume Designer
Patricia McLaughlin, Costume Supervisor
Empire • Light In Darkness • FOX • Imagine Television
Paolo Nieddu, Costume Designer
Jennifer Salim, Assistant Costume Designer
Mary Lane, Costume Supervisor
Grace And Frankie • The Art Show • Netflix • Skydance Productions
Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer
Heather Pain, Assistant Costume Designer
Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor
This Is Us • Moonshadow • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Hala Bahmet, Costume Designer
Marina Ray, Assistant Costume Designer
Elinor Bardach, Costume Supervisor
Transparent • To Sardines And Back • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Marie Schley, Costume Designer
Hannah Schneider, Assistant Costume Designer
Leslie Herman, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming
Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer
Steven Norman Lee, Costume Designer
Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer
Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer
Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor
Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment
Mary Vogt, Costume Designer
Carolyn Dessert-Lauterio, Costume Supervisor
Portlandia • Carrie Dates A Hunk • IFC • Broadway Video
Amanda Needham, Costume Designer
Jayme Hansen, Assistant Costume Designer
Jordan Hamilton, Costume Supervisor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer (RuPaul)
Perry Meek, Costume Designer (Lady Gaga)
Saturday Night Live • Host: Emily Blunt • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Tom Broecker, Costume Designer
Eric Justian, Costume Designer
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta • B.A.N. • FX Networks • FX Productions
Donald Glover, Directed by
Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Jamie Babbit, Directed by
Silicon Valley • Server Error • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Mike Judge, Directed by
Veep • Blurb • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Morgan Sackett, Directed by
Veep • Groundbreaking • HBO • HBO Entertainment
David Mandel, Directed by
Veep • Justice • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Dale Stern, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Witness • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Vince Gilligan, Directed by
The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Stephen Daldry, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Reed Morano, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Bridge • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Kate Dennis, Directed by
Homeland • America First • Showtime • Fox 21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by
Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
The Duffer Brothers, Directed by
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Jonathan Nolan, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Jean-Marc Vallée, Directed by
Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Noah Hawley, Directed by
FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963) • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Ryan Murphy, Directed by
Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Ron Howard, Directed by
The Night Of • The Art Of War • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
James Marsh, Directed by
The Night Of • The Beach • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Steven Zaillian, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Drunk History • Hamilton • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions
Derek Waters, Directed by
Jeremy Konner, Directed by
Jimmy Kimmel Live • The (RED) Show • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Jackhole Industries
Andy Fisher, Directed by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Multi-Level Marketing • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Episode 0179 • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jimmy Fallon • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media
Paul Pennolino, Directed by
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Glenn Weiss, Directed by
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? • Showtime • Spartina Productions, Inc.
Jim Hoskinson, Directed by
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come • NBC • TB TV, LLC
Jerry Foley, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Nonfiction Program
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Bloomfish Pictures and RatPac Documentary Films
Alexis Bloom, Directed by
Fisher Stevens, Directed by
O.J.: Made In America • Part 3 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films
Ezra Edelman, Directed by
Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Fredi Devas, Directed by
Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC
America
Elizabeth White, Directed by
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Ava DuVernay, Directed by
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • Chicanery • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Skip Macdonald, Supervising Editor
Better Call Saul • Witness • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Dean Zimmerman, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Bathtub • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Kevin D. Ross, Editor
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Master Of None • The Thief • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Lilly, Edited by
Silicon Valley • Server Error • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Brian Merken, ACE, Editor
Silicon Valley • Success Failure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Tim Roche, Editor
Veep • Chicklet • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor
Gennady Fridman, Editor
Veep • Groundbreaking • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Eric Kissack, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Holiday Summation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Peter Chakos, Editor
Last Man Standing • Trick Or Treat • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television
Kris Trexler, Editor
Mom • Bad Hand And British Royalty • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Joe Bella, Edited by
One Day At A Time • A Snowman’s Tale • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television
Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor
2 Broke Girls • And The Planes, Fingers And Automobiles • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with MPK Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Chris Poulos, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Veronique Barbe, Editor
David Berman, Editor
Justin LaChance, Editor
Maxime Lahaie, Editor
Sylvain Lebel, Editor
Jim Vega, Editor
Fargo • Aporia • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Henk Van Eeghen, Editor
Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Regis Kimble, Editor
Fargo • The Narrow Escape Problem • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Curtis Thurber, Editor
The Night Of • The Beach • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Jay Cassidy, ACE, Editor
Nick Houy, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
CONAN In Berlin • TBS • Conaco, LLC
Robert James Ashe, Editor
Christopher Heller, Editor
Meaghan Wilbur, Editor
David Grecu, Editor
Drunk History • Bar Fights • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions
Aaron Morris, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Stoplight (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • F*ck 2016 (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Anthony Miale, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Kellyanne Conway (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and
Broadway Video
Adam Epstein, Senior Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs
Paul Crowder, Editor
O.J.: Made In America • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films
Bret Granato, ACE, Editor
Maya Mumma, ACE, Editor
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor
Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Dave Pearce, Editor
Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Matt Meech, Editor
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Spencer Averick, Editor
Vice • Assad’s Syria/Cost Of Climate Change • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with VICE Media, LLC and Bill Maher Productions
Joe Langford, Editor
Richard Lowe, Editor
Denny Thomas, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Bucket List Type Stuff • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Julian Gomez, Editor
Ryan Leamy, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Paul C. Nielsen, Editor
Eric Beetner, Editor
Tori Rodman, Editor
Katherine Griffin, Editor
Project Runway • An Unconventional Launch Party • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company
Lisa Trulli, ACE, Editor
Eileen Finkelstein, Editor
Donald Bull, Editor
Julie Cohen, Additional Editor
Darren Hallihan, Additional Editor
Project Runway • Finale, Part 2 • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture
Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company
Adrienne Salisbury, Editor
Darren Hallihan, Editor
Jensen Neil Rufe, Editor
Ryan Anthony Mallick, Editor
Scott Austin Hahn, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
John Lim, Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Shark Tank • Episode 801 • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
David R. Finkelstein, Editor
Ed Martinez, Editor
Tom McGah, Editor
Andrew Oliver, Editor
Nick Staller, Editor
Matt Stevenson, Editor
Joel Watson, Editor
Survivor • About To Have A Rumble • CBS • MGM Television
Mike Greer, Supervising Editor
Chad Bertalotto, Editor
Tim Atzinger, Editor
Evan Meduich, Editor
David Armstrong, Editor
James Ciccarello, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way • Dream Come True • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Jarrod Burt, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Stephanie Lyra, Editor
M’Daya Meliani, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Dave McIntosh, Editor
Ryan Rambach, Editor
Born This Way • Oh Baby! • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Peggy Tachdjian, Editor
Tonya Noll, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Jarrod Burt, Editor
Born This Way • The Times They Are A’Changin • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Daysha M. Broadway, Editor
Dan Zimmerman, Editor
Jacob Lane, Editor
Jarrod Burt, Editor
M’Daya Meliani, Editor
Ryan Rambach, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Uncharted Territory • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
Josh Earl, ACE, Supervising Editor
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Nathen Araiza, Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
Life Below Zero • River Of Rage • National Geographic • Adjacent Productions
Ian Richardson, Editor
Tony Diaz, Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Editor
Matt Mercer, Editor
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series
The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ivana Primorac, Department Head Hairstylist
Amy Riley, Key Hairstylist
Penny Dreadful • Ebb Tide • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions
Luca Vanella, Hair Designer
Alexis Continente, Hairstylist
Sevlene Roddy, Hairstylist
Joseph Whelan, Hairstylist
Orla Carrol, Personal Hairstylist
Stranger Things • Chapter Two: The Weirdo On Maple Street • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist
Evelyn Roach, Key Hairstylist
Vikings • Revenge • HISTORY • Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Dee Corcoran, Department Head Hairstylist
Catherine Argue, Key Hairstylist
Jenny Readman, Hairstylist
Ida Erickson, Hairstylist
Zuelika Delaney, Hairstylist
Westworld • Contrapasso • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Joy Zapata, Department Head Hairstylist
Pavy Olivarez, Key Hairstylist
Bruce Samia, Additional Hairstylist
Donna Anderson, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special
Dancing With The Stars • A Night At The Movies • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Hairstylist
Derrick Spruill, Additional Hairstylist
Rene Vaca, Additional Hairstylist
Patricia Pineda, Additional Hairstylist
Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment
Miia Kovero, Hair Designer
Terry Baliel, Head Hairstylist
Roxane Griffin, Hairstylist
Lawrence Davis, Hairstylist
Jill Crosby, Hairstylist
Joy Zapata, Hairstylist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Gabriel Villarreal, Hairstylist
Hector Pocasangre, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dwayne Johnson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Jennifer Serio, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Cara Hannah Sullivan, Hairstylist
Christen Edwards, Hairstylist
The Voice • Live Playoffs, Night 1 • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Key Hairstylist
Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist
Anna Maria Orzano, Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie
American Horror Story: Roanoke • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist
Valerie Jackson, Key Hairstylist
Jose Zamora, Additional Hairstylist
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist
Nickole C. Jones, Key Hairstylist
Lona Vigi, Personal Hairstylist
Frances Mathias, Personal Hairstylist
Jocelyn Mulhern, Additional Hairstylist
Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Chris Glimsdale, Department Head Hairstylist
Penny Thompson, 1st Assistant Hair
Judy Durbacz, Hairstylist
Eva Blanchard, Hairstylist
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
Ralph Michael Abalos, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Tash Lees, Department Head Hairstylist
Fae Hammond, Key Hairstylist
Adela Robova, Hairstylist
Alex Rouse, Hairstylist
Outstanding Interactive Program
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Online • SamanthaBee.com • JAX Media
Carol Ray Hartsell, Managing Digital Producer
Kim Burdges, Director of Marketing/Digital Production
Ana Breton, Digital Producer
Caroline Schaper, Digital Producer
Brittany Van Horne, Associate Digital Producer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Partially Important Productions
The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS • CBS Interactive, CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73
James Corden, Host/Producer
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer
Adam Abramson, Director of Digital
Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience • NBC • Universal Television, SNL Studios, Broadway Video, NBC
NBC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jimmy Fallon, Host/Producer
Marina Cockenberg, Director of Digital
Felicia Daniels, For NBC.com
Tonight Show Social Team
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
Amigo To The Rescue: Disney Junior Interactive Show • iOS • Disney-ABC Television Group – Kids Digital Media
Disney/ABC Television Group
Kids Digital Media
Dear Angelica • Oculus • Oculus Story Studio
Oculus Story Studio
HITRECORD x ACLU: Are You There Democracy? It’s Me, The Internet • The Huffington Post / You Tube • HITRECORD, ACLU
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer
Jared Geller, Executive Producer
ACLU
HITRECORD
Mission: ISS • Oculus • Magnopus / Oculus
Ben Grossmann, VR Director
Adrian Sciutto, VR Producer
Amaresh Kollipara, Producer
David Swift, Lead Experience Engineer
Oculus
The People’s House – Inside The White House With Barack And Michelle Obama • Samsung / Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios and Oculus
Felix & Paul Studios
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
The Man In The High Castle: Resistance Radio • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Mike Benson, Head of Marketing
Bob Bowen, Head of Music
Brianna Lopez, Head of Industry and Consumer Brand
Brian Burton, 30th Century Records
Campfire
The Mr. Robot Virtual Reality Experience • USA • Universal Cable Productions, Here Be Dragons, Esmail Corp. and
Anonymous Content
USA Network
Universal Cable Productions
Here Be Dragons
Esmail Corp.
Anonymous Content
The Simpsons – Planet Of The Couches • play.google.com • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television
and Google Spotlight Stories
James L. Brooks, Executive Producer
Al Jean, Executive Producer
Matt Groening, Executive Producer
David Silverman, Directed by
Google Spotlight Stories
Stranger Things VR Experience • Netflix • Netflix and CBS Digital
Netflix
CBS Digital
Westworld • DiscoverWestworld.com • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.
Television
HBO
Kilter Films
Bad Robot
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An UnscriptedProgram
E! Live 360 (Red Carpet Show) • E! News Mobile App • E! News Development Team and IM360
John Najarian, Executive Vice President, Digital
Darren Hand, Vice President, Digital
The Oscars: All Access • Oscar.com • ABC Digital Studio and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Meghan de Boer, Executive Producer
Rich Preuss, Co-Executive Producer
Teeny Stillings, Producer
Augie Vargas, Producer
Shelby Sundling Lathrop, Supervising Producer
Stand For Rights: A Benefit For The ACLU With Tom Hanks • Facebook Live • Friend of a Friend Productions
Eric Gurian, Producer
Evan Jonigkeit, Producer
Jerry Kupfer, Producer
Jack Burditt, Producer
Nick Bernardone, Producer
Stand Up To Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp • standup2cancer.org • Stand Up To Cancer: A Program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Telescope, Inc., Done + Dusted, Inc., Blue State Digital, ID-PR, CAA Brand Studio
Stand Up To Cancer: A Program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation
Done + Dusted Inc.
Telescope Inc.
Blue State Digital
ID-PR
The Voice On Snapchat Show • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc., Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and NBC Entertainment
NBC
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent • Episode 1120 • NBC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc., Marathon Productions, Inc.
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Mike Berger, Lighting Director
Andrew Webberley, Lighting Director
Matthew Benson, Chief Lighting Technician
Dancing With The Stars • Cirque Du Soleil Night • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Simon Miles, Lighting Designer
Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Suzanne Sotelo, Lighting Director
Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jimmy Fallon • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Phil Hymes, Lighting Designer
Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director
Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director
So You Think You Can Dance • Finale • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
Matt Firestone, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer
Sam Barker, Lighting Director
Daniel Boland, Lighting Director
Johnny Bradley, Media Server Operator
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
59th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director
Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment
Allen Branton, Lighting Designer
Felix Peralta, Lighting Director
Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director
Darren Langer, Lighting Director
Kirk J. Miller, Moving Light Programmer
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director
Mike Berger, Lighting Director
Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director
Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
David Grill, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer
Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director
Noah Mitz, Lighting Director
Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director
Ted Wells, Lighting Director
Outstanding Main Title Design
American Gods • Starz • FremantleMedia North America, Inc.
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Lead Compositor and Animator
Devin Maurer, Editor
Jeff Han, Designer
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Lead Compositor and Animator
Javier Leon Carrillo, Look Developer
Jeff Han, Designer
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Ryan Murphy, Creative Director
Alexis Martin Woodall, Creative Producer
Kyle Cooper, Director
Nadia Tzuo, Designer
Margherita Premuroso, Animator
Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Michelle Dougherty, Creative Director
Peter Frankfurt, Executive Creative Director
Arisu Kashiwagi, Designer
Eric Demeusy, Compositor/Designer
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Lead Compositor and Animator
Yongsub Song, Compositor and Animator
Felix Soletic, Designer
Jessica Hurst, CG Modeler
Jose Limon, CG Modeler/Sculptor
Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Penny Dreadful • Perpetual Night • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions
Enzo Mastrantonio, Make-up Designer
Clare Lambe, Key Makeup Artist
Caterina Sisto, Makeup Artist
Lorraine McCrann, Makeup Artist
Morna Ferguson, Personal Makeup Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Six: The Monster • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Myke Michaels, Department Head Makeup Artist
Teresa Vest, Key Makeup Artist
This Is Us • I Call Marriage • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Zoe Hay, Department Head Makeup Artist
Heather Plott, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist
Judith Lynn Staats, Makeup Artist
John Damiani, Makeup Artist
Vikings • All His Angels • HISTORY • Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Tom McInerney, Department Head Makeup Artist
Katie Derwin, Key Makeup Artist
Ciara Scanell, Makeup Artist
Lizzanne Procter, Makeup Artist
Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Christien Tinsley, Department Head Makeup Artist
Myriam Arougheti, Key Makeup Artist
Gerald Quist, Makeup Artist
Lydia Milars, Makeup Artist
Ed French, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Zena Shteysel, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist
Patti-Ramsey Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist
Sara Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment
Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Makeup Supervisor
Judy Yonemoto, Head Makeup Artist
Jill Cady, Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Makeup Artist
Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Makeup Artist
MADtv • Episode #1.4 • CW • Telepictures
Jennifer Aspinall, Department Head Makeup Artist
Scott G. Wheeler, Makeup Artist
David Williams, Makeup Artist
James Rohland, Makeup Artist
Ned Niedhardt, Makeup Artist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
David Petruschin, Makeup Artist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Daniela Zivcovic, Makeup Artist
Rachel Pagani, Makeup Artist
Andrew Sotomeyer, Makeup Artist
The Voice • Live Playoffs, Night 1 • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kristene Bernard, Key Makeup Artist
Thea Samuels, Additional Makeup Artist
Gina Ghiglieri, Additional Makeup Artist
Diane Mayo, Additional Makeup Artist
Jackie Dobbie, Additional Makeup Artist
Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Roanoke • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Makeup Designer
Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
Carleigh Herbert, Makeup Artist
Luis Garcia, Makeup Artist
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Steve Artmont, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicole Artmont, Key Makeup Artist
Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist
Molly R Stern, Personal Makeup Artist
Claudia Humburg, Personal Makeup Artist
Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Gail Kennedy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Joanne Preece, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Amanda Rye, Key Makeup Artist
Danielle Hanson, Key Makeup Artist
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Makeup Designer
Robin Beauschense, Assistant Makeup Department Head
Tym Buacharern, Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Makeup Artist
Becky Cotton, Makeup Artist
David Williams, Makeup Artist
Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Davina Lamont, Department Head Makeup Artist
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: Roanoke • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Makeup Designer
Michael Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head
David Leroy Anderson, Prosthetic Designer
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Jason Hamer, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Melanie Eichner, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Cristina Himiob, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Maiko Chiba, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Penny Dreadful • No Beast So Fierce • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions
Nick Dudman, Prosthetic Make-Up Designer
Sarita Allison, Key Prosthetic Make-Up Artist
Barney Nikolic, Prosthetic Make-Up Artist
Dennis Penkov, Prosthetic Designer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Tom Denier Jr., Key Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Craig Lindberg, Makeup Artist
Steve Kelly, Makeup Artist
The Walking Dead • The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be • AMC • Idiot Box, Skybound, Circle of Confusion, Valhalla and AMC Studios
Greg Nicotero, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Jake Garber, Key Makeup Artist
Garrett Immel, Key Makeup Artist
Kevin Wasner, Key Makeup Artist
Gino Crognale, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Kerrin Jackson, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Christien Tinsley, Department Head Makeup Artist
Hiroshi Yada, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist
Georgia Allen, Makeup Artist
Gerald Quist, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Myriam Arougheti, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Rupert Gregson-Williams, Music by
House Of Cards • Chapter 63 • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with
Media Rights Capital
Jeff Beal, Music by
Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Jacob Shea, Music by
Jasha Klebe, Music by
A Series Of Unfortunate Events • A Bad Beginning • Netflix • The Sonnenfeld Company, What is the Question?, Paramount Television
James Newton Howard, Music by
Taboo • Episode 1 • FX Networks • Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker in association with Sonar Entertainment
Max Richter, Music by
Victoria (Masterpiece) • Doll 123 • PBS • A co-production of Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece
Martin Phipps, Music by
Ruth Barrett, Music by
Natalie Holt, Music by
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Fargo • Aporia • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Jeff Russo, Music by
FEUD: Bette And Joan • Pilot • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Mac Quayle, Music by
Five Came Back • The Price Of Victory • Netflix • Amblin Television, Scott Rudin, IACF Productions in association with Passion Pictures & Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment
Jeremy Turner, Music by
O.J.: Made In America • Part 3 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films
Gary Lionelli, Music by
Suite Française • Lifetime • Suite Distribution Limited
Rael Jones, Music by
The White Helmets • Netflix • Grain Media / Violet Films
Patrick Jonsson, Music by
Outstanding Music Direction
American Epic • The American Epic Sessions • PBS • Lo-Max Films/Wildwood Enterprises/BBC Arena/Thirteen Productions
Bernard MacMahon, Music Direction by
Duke Erikson, Music Direction by
Jack White, Music Direction by
T Bone Burnett, Music Direction by
Joshua Bell: Seasons Of Cuba (Live From Lincoln Center) • PBS • Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
David Lai, Music Direction by
Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees • CBS • Ken Ehrlich Productions / AEG Ehrlich Ventures,LLC
Rickey Minor, Music Direction by
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network
Michael Bearden, Music Direction by
Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America • ABC • Don Mischer Productions
Rickey Minor, Music Direction by
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come • NBC • TB TV, LLC
Tom Scott, Music Direction by
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • When Will Josh And His Friend Leave Me Alone? / Song Title: We Tapped That Ass • CW • CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television
Adam Schlesinger, Music & Lyrics by
Rachel Bloom, Lyrics by
Jack Dolgen, Lyrics by
Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special • Song Title: Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation
Christopher Willis, Music & Lyrics by
Darrick Bachman, Lyrics by
Paul Rudish, Lyrics by
Jimmy Kimmel Live • Jessica Chastain/Willie Nelson/Hunter Hayes / Song Title: The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool) • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Jackhole Industries
Jonathan Kimmel, Music & Lyrics by
Gary Greenberg, Music & Lyrics by
Saturday Night Live • Host: Casey Affleck / Song Title: Last Christmas • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eli Brueggemann, Music by
Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, Lyrics by
Kenan Thompson, Lyrics by
Will Stephen, Lyrics by
13th • Song Title: Letter To The Free • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Common, Music & Lyrics by
Robert Glasper, Music by
Karriem Riggins, Music by
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades! / Song Title: Hell No • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears
Jeff Richmond, Music by
Tina Fey, Lyrics by
Sam Means, Lyrics by
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Mac Quayle, Theme by
Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Hans Zimmer, Theme by
Lorne Balfe, Theme by
The Good Fight • CBS All Access • Scott Free Productions
John David Buckley, Theme by
Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Michael Stein, Theme by
Kyle Dixon, Theme by
Victoria (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece
Martin Phipps, Theme by
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Ramin Djawadi, Theme by
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • Sunk Costs • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor
Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Susan Jacobs, Music Supervisor
Girls • Goodbye Tour • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions
Manish Raval, Music Supervisor
Jonathan Leahy, Music Supervisor
Tom Wolfe, Music Supervisor
Master Of None • Amarsi Un Po • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Zach Cowie, Music Supervisor
Kerri Drootin, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Two: The Weirdo On Maple Street • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Atlanta • FX Networks • FX Productions
Donald Glover as Earn Marks
Baskets • FX Networks • FX Productions
Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets / Dale Baskets
black-ish • ABC • ABC Studios
Anthony Anderson as Andre Johnson
Master Of None • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Aziz Ansari as Dev
Shameless • Showtime • John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television
William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher
Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
The Americans • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings
Better Call Saul • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill
House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood
Ray Donovan • Showtime • The Mark Gordon Company and David Hollander Productions
Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan
This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson
This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Ford
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Ewan McGregor as Ray Stussy/Emmit Stussy
Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein
The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Riz Ahmed as Nasir “Naz” Khan
The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
John Turturro as John Stone
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece
Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes
The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions
Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Better Things • FX Networks • FX Productions
Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox
black-ish • ABC • ABC Studios
Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson
Grace And Frankie • Netflix • Skydance Productions
Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson
Grace And Frankie • Netflix • Skydance Productions
Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein
Mom • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Allison Janney as Bonnie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears
Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt
Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
The Americans • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Elisabeth Moss as Offred
House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Robin Wright as Claire Underwood
How To Get Away With Murder • ABC • ABC Studios
Viola Davis as Annalise Keating
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
American Crime • ABC • ABC Studios
Felicity Huffman as Jeanette Hesby
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie
Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Baskets • FX Networks • FX Productions
Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets
Modern Family • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions
Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears
Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon
Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Tony Hale as Gary Walsh
Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Better Call Saul • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
John Lithgow as Winston Churchill
Homeland • Showtime • Fox 21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson
House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper
Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
David Harbour as Jim Hopper
This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright
Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
David Thewlis as V.M. Varga
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Stanley Tucci as Jack Warner
The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Bill Camp as Homicide Det. Dennis Box
The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Michael Kenneth Williams as Freddy Knight
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Vanessa Bayer as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Leslie Jones as Various Characters
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kate McKinnon as Various Characters
Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Kathryn Hahn as Raquel Fein
Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman
Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Samira Wiley as Moira
Orange Is The New Black • Netflix • Lionsgate Television
Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren
Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Thandie Newton as Maeve
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
American Crime • ABC • ABC Studios
Regina King as Kimara Walters
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Laura Dern as Renata Klein
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita
The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions
Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Girls • All I Ever Wanted • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions
Riz Ahmed as Paul-Louis
Girls • American Bitch • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions
Matthew Rhys as Chuck Palmer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dave Chappelle as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Lin-Manuel Miranda • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Lin-Manuel Miranda as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Tom Hanks • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Tom Hanks as Host
Veep • Blurb • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Hugh Laurie as Tom James
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Bloodline • Part 32 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television in association with KZK Productions
Ben Mendelsohn as Danny Rayburn
Mr. Robot • eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc • USA • Universal Cable Productions and Anonymous Content
BD Wong as Whiterose
Ray Donovan • Norman Saves The World • Showtime • The Mark Gordon Company and David Hollander Productions
Hank Azaria as Ed Cochran
This Is Us • Last Christmas • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television
Denis O’Hare as Jessie
This Is Us • Memphis • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Brian Tyree Henry as Ricky
This Is Us • The Big Day • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television
Gerald McRaney as Dr. K aka Dr. Nathan Katowski
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
black-ish • Lemons • ABC • ABC Studios
Wanda Sykes as Daphne Lido
Catastrophe • Episode 6 • Amazon • Avalon Television / Amazon Studios
Carrie Fisher as Mia
Girls • Gummies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions
Becky Ann Baker as Loreen Doring
Master Of None • Thanksgiving • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Angela Bassett as Catherine
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Kristen Wiig as Host
Saturday Night Live • Host: Melissa McCarthy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Melissa McCarthy as Host
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Americans • The Soviet Division • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Alison Wright as Martha
The Handmaid’s Tale • Late • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Alexis Bledel as Ofglen
How To Get Away With Murder • Go Cry Somewhere Else • ABC • ABC Studios
Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness
The Leftovers • The Most Powerful Man In The World (And His Identical Twin Brother) • HBO • HBO Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television in association with Damon Lindelof Productions and Film 44
Ann Dowd as Patti Levin
Orange Is The New Black • Doctor Psycho • Netflix • Lionsgate Television
Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset
Stranger Things • Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Shannon Purser as Barb Holland
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Boondoggle • ABCd/ABC.com • Fox Digital Studio and Wedding Punch
Ty Burrell as Ty
Con Man • Comic-Con HQ • Con Man Productions & Redbear Films, Inc
Alan Tudyk as Wray Nerely
Dicks • Vimeo • For Me Neck Productions
Kim Estes as Amanda
The Earliest Show • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die
Ben Schwartz as Josh Bath
Tales Of Titans • go90 • Funny Or Die
Jason Ritter as Greg
Tween Fest • go90 • Funny Or Die
John Michael Higgins as Todd Crawford
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Con Man • Comic-Con HQ • Con Man Productions & Redbear Films, Inc
Mindy Sterling as Bobbie
Dropping The Soap • Amazon • Huge NoHo Productions
Jane Lynch as Olivia Vanderstein
The Earliest Show • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die
Lauren Lapkus as Samantha Newman
Fear The Walking Dead: Passage • AMC.com • RadicalMedia and AMC Studios
Kelsey Scott as Sierra
secs & EXECS • tellofilms.com • Zimmerman Entertainment and tellofilms.com
Mindy Sterling as Shirla
Outstanding Narrator
Five Came Back • The Price Of Victory • Netflix • Amblin Television, Scott Rudin, IACF Productions in association with Passion Pictures & Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment
Meryl Streep, Narrator
Muhammad Ali: Only One • HBO • HBO Sports
Liev Schreiber, Narrator
UConn: The March To Madness • Episode 1 • HBO • IMG Original Content
Liev Schreiber, Narrator
Wild New Zealand • Nat Geo WILD • A BBC/NDR Naturfilm/Doclights/National Geographic Channels Co-Production
Sam Neill, Narrator
Wild Scotland • Nat Geo WILD • Maramedia in association with Otter Films and ITV Studios Global Entertainment
Ewan McGregor, Narrator
Year Million • Homo Sapien 2.0 • National Geographic • RadicalMedia
Laurence Fishburne, Narrator
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party • VH1 • 495 Productions
Martha Stewart, Host
Snoop Dogg, Host
MasterChef Junior • FOX • Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato
Gordon Ramsay, Host
Match Game • ABC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Triple Threat Productions, Inc.
Alec Baldwin, Host
Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company
Heidi Klum, Host
Tim Gunn, Co-Host
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
RuPaul Charles, Host
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, All3Media America, Main Event Media
W. Kamau Bell, Host
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta • FX Networks • FX Productions
black-ish • ABC • ABC Studios
Master Of None • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts
Entertainment
Modern Family • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador
Productions
Silicon Valley • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears
Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television
Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love • NBC • Dixie Pixie Productions, Magnolia Hill Productions, Warner Bros. Television
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks • HBO • HBO Films in association with Your Face Goes Here Entertainment and Harpo Films
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece
The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • JAX Media
Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Jackhole Industries
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street • truTV • Funny Or Die
Documentary Now! • IFC • Broadway Video
Drunk History • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions
Portlandia • IFC • Broadway Video
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Tracey Ullman’s Show • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Allan McKeown Presents, BBC Productions and DRG
Outstanding Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 • CBS • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media
Louis C.K. 2017 • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment, JAX Media, Pig Newton, Inc.
Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust • Netflix • Not Left Enough Productions
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? • Showtime •
Spartina Productions, Inc.
Outstanding Special Class Program
Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network
70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Brown Girls • Open TV • Asghar, Bailey Productions
Sam Bailey, Produce
Fatimah Asghar, Producer
Fear The Walking Dead: Passage • AMC.com • RadicalMedia and AMC Studios
Dave Erickson, Executive Producer
Frank Scherma, Executive Producer
Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer
Andrew Bernstein, Producer
Hack Into Broad City • ComedyCentral.com • Comedy Central
Abbi Jacobson, Executive Producer
Ilana Glazer, Executive Producer
Tony Hernandez, Executive Producer
Lilly Burns, Executive Producer
Kelsie Kiley, Producer
Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training • AMC • Bacon & Sons
Rob Knox, Producer
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot • ABC/ABC.com • Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios
Geoffrey Colo, Executive Producer
Jed Whedon, Executive Producer
Maurissa Tancharoen, Executive Producer
Jeffrey Bell, Executive Producer
Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer
Joe Quesada, Executive Producer
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Behind The Voice • YouTube • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Chad Hines, Executive Producer
Amanda Horning, Supervising Producer
Suzanne Lee, Producer
The Daily Show – Between The Scenes • TheDailyShow.com • Central Productions, LLC
Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer
Steve Bodow, Executive Producer
Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer
Jocelyn Conn, Produced by
Trevor Noah, Host
Epic Rap Battles of History • YouTube • Maker Studios
Peter Shukoff, Executive Producer
Lloyd Ahlquist, Executive Producer
Honest Trailers • YouTube • DEFY Media
Andy Signore, Executive Producer
Dan Murrell, Producer
Spencer Gilbert, Producer
Michael Bolton, Producer
Christina Kline, Producer
The Star Wars Show • YouTube • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Mickey Capoferri, Executive Producer
Scott Bromley, Producer
John Harper, Producer
Andi Gutierrez, Host
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Creating Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios with Universal Television and NBC Entertainment Digital
Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer
Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer
Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer
Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer
Erik Kenward, Producer
Erin Doyle, Producer
FEUD: Bette And Joan: Inside Look • FX.com • FX Networks and M3 Creative
Ryan Murphy, Producer
Tanase Popa, Producer
Stephanie Gibbons, Producer
Kenna McCabe, Producer
Sally Daws, Producer
Maureen Timpa, Producer
Jay Leno’s Garage • nbc.com • NBC Entertainment and Big Dog Productions
Jay Leno, Executive Producer
Kico Velarde, Supervising Producer
Helga Pollock, Producer
Trideev Dasgupta, Producer
David Swift, Producer
Walker Dalton, Producer
National Endowment For The Arts: United States Of Arts • arts.gov • Fire Starter Studios
Kimberly A. Austin, Executive Producer
Rachel Klein, Executive Producer
Jeffrey Elmont, Producer
Bradley Glenn, Producer
Viceland At The Women’s March • Viceland • VICE Media, LLC
Meghan Kirsch, Executive Producer
Nacho Gil, Co-Executive Producer
Hannah Gregg, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Children’s Program
Girl Meets World • Disney Channel • Michael Jacobs Productions / It’s A Laugh Productions
Michael Jacobs, Executive Producer
Frank Pace, Co-Executive Producer
Matthew Nelson, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Blutman, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Menell, Co-Executive Producer
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration • NBC • Brad Lachman Productions, Inc.
Brad Lachman, Executive Producer
Bill Bracken, Co-Executive Producer
Matt Lachman, Producer
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas • HBO • Sesame Workshop
Brown Johnson, Executive Producer
Ken Scarborough, Co-Executive Producer
Benjamin Lehmann, Supervising Producer
Karyn Leibovich, Producer
Stephanie Longardo, Producer
Mindy Fila, Producer
School Of Rock • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Paramount
Jim Armogida, Executive Producer
Steve Armogida, Executive Producer
Jay Kogen, Executive Producer
Scott Rudin, Executive Producer
Eli Bush, Executive Producer
Richard Linklater, Executive Producer
Steve Skrovan, Co-Executive Producer
Suzie Freeman, Co-Executive Producer
Sara Cunningham, Co-Executive Producer
Harry Hannigan, Producer
Chris Arrington, Produced by
Star Wars Rebels • Disney XD • Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.
Simon Kinberg, Executive Producer
Dave Filoni, Executive Producer
Henry Gilroy, Co-Executive Producer
Kiri Hart, Producer
Carrie Beck, Producer
Athena Yvette Portillo, Producer
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special
Amanda Knox • Netflix • Plus Pictures ApS
Rod Blackhurst, Produced by
Brian McGinn, Produced by
Mette Heide, Produced by/Executive Producer
Stephen Robert Morse, Produced by
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs
Ron Howard, Produced by
A House Divided (Vice Special Report) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with VICE Media, LLC and Bill Maher Productions
Shane Smith, Executive Producer
Josh Tyrangiel, Executive Producer
Jonah Kaplan, Executive Producer
Tim Clancy, Executive Producer
Beverly Chase, Supervising Producer
David Schankula, Supervising Producer
Alex Chitty, Produced by
Jane Kozlowski, Produced by
L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later • A&E • Entertainment One Reality Productions, Inc. and Creature Films, Inc.
Tara Long, Executive Producer
Mark Ford, Executive Producer
Kevin Lopez, Executive Producer
John Singleton, Executive Producer
Brad Abramson, Executive Producer
Shelly Tatro, Executive Producer
One9, Co-Executive Producer
Erik Parker, Co-Executive Producer
Nora Donaghy, Producer
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Angus Wall, Executive Producer
Jason Sterman, Executive Producer
Spencer Averick, Producer
Ava DuVernay, Produced by
Howard Barish, Produced by
Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series
American Masters • PBS • Loki Films, LLC and Thirteen Productions, LLC for WNET
Michael Kantor, Executive Producer
Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer
Julie Sacks, Series Producer
Suzanne Hillinger, Producer
Brent Miller, Producer
Chef’s Table • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
David Gelb, Executive Producer
Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
Brian McGinn, Executive Producer
Matthew Weaver, Executive Producer
Dane Lillegard, Co-Executive Producer
The Keepers • Netflix • Film 45 and Tripod Media
Jessica Hargrave, Executive Producer
Ryan White, Executive Producer
Josh Braun, Executive Producer
Matthew Goldberg, Co-Executive Producer
Brandon Carroll, Co-Executive Producer
Planet Earth II • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Michael Gunton, Executive Producer
Tom Hugh-Jones, Series Producer
Elizabeth White, Produced by
30 For 30 • ESPN • ESPN Films
Connor Schell, Executive Producer
John Dahl, Executive Producer
Libby Geist, Executive Producer
Judd Apatow, Executive Producer
Michael Bonfiglio, Executive Producer
Dave O’Connor, Executive Producer
Jenna Anthony, Produced by
Outstanding Informational Series Or Special
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Anthony Bourdain, Executive Producer
Christopher Collins, Executive Producer
Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer
Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer
Tom Vitale, Producer
Jeffrey D. Allen, Producer
Inside The Actors Studio • Bravo • In The Moment Productions
James Lipton, Executive Producer
Shawn Tesser, Produced by
Jeff Wurtz, Produced by
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Leah Remini, Executive Producer
Alex Weresow, Executive Producer
Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer
Erin Gamble, Co-Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
Jeana Dill, Supervising Producer
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson • National Geographic • National Geographic Studios
Neil deGrasse Tyson, Executive Producer / Host
Helen Matsos, Executive Producer
Brian Lovett, Executive Producer
Drew Pulley, Executive Producer
Michael J. Miller, Executive Producer
Vice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with VICE Media, LLC and Bill Maher Productions
Shane Smith, Executive Producer
Jonah Kaplan, Executive Producer
Tim Clancy, Executive Producer
Bill Maher, Executive Producer
Beverly Chase, Supervising Producer
David Schankula, Supervising Producer
Ben Anderson, Senior Producer
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Bloomfish Pictures and RatPac Documentary Films
Alexis Bloom, Produced by
Fisher Stevens, Produced by
Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer
Brett Ratner, Executive Producer
Nancy Abraham, Senior Producer
LA 92 • National Geographic • Lightbox
TJ Martin, A Film by
Dan Lindsay, A Film by
Jonathan Chinn, Produced by
Simon Chinn, Produced by
O.J.: Made In America • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films
Ezra Edelman, Produced by
Caroline Waterlow, Produced by
Connor Schell, Executive Producer
Libby Geist, Executive Producer
Tamara Rosenberg, Producer
Nina Krstic, Producer
Oklahoma City (American Experience) • PBS • Ark Media Productions
Barak Goodman, Produced by
Emily Singer Chapman, Produced by
Mark Samels, Executive Producer
Susan Bellows, Senior Producer
The White Helmets • Netflix • Grain Media / Violet Films
Joanna Natasegara, Produced by
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer
Sarah K. Elliott, Producer
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives • Food Network • Citizen Pictures
Guy Fieri, Executive Producer / Host
Frank Matson, Executive Producer
Tim McOsker, Executive Producer
Jen Darrow, Supervising Producer
Fixer Upper • HGTV • High Noon Entertainment
Jim Berger, Executive Producer
Scott Feeley, Executive Producer
Glenna Stacer Sayles, Executive Producer
Michael Matsumoto, Executive Producer
Robert Zimmerman, Co-Executive Producer
Candice Grubb, Supervising Producer
Lip Sync Battle • Spike TV • Casey Patterson Entertainment, Matador, Eight Million Plus Productions, Sunday Night
Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment
Casey Patterson, Executive Producer
Jay Peterson, Executive Producer
John Krasinski, Executive Producer
Stephen Merchant, Executive Producer
James McKinlay, Executive Producer
Leah Culton Gonzalez, Co-Executive Producer
Pete DiObilda, Co-Executive Producer
Genna Gintzig, Supervising Producer
LL Cool J, Producer
Danielle Flora, Producer
Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Co-Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Sami Aziz, Senior Producer
Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer
Michael Kramer, Senior Producer
Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer
Laura Roush, Senior Producer
Kate Ryu, Senior Producer
Dominique Worden, Producer
Who Do You Think You Are? • TLC • Shed Media & Is Or Isn’t Entertainment
Alex Graham, Executive Producer
Pam Healey, Executive Producer
Lisa Kudrow, Executive Producer
Dan Bucatinsky, Executive Producer
Stephanie Schwam, Executive Producer
Nancy Daniels, Executive Producer
Howard Lee, Executive Producer
Cameo Wallace, Senior Executive Producer
Anna Pousho, Co-Executive Producer
Justin Robertson, Supervising Producer
Aleta Rozanski, Supervising Producer
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions
Gil Goldschein, Executive Producer
Jonathan Murray, Executive Producer
Laura Korkoian, Executive Producer
Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Producer
Shelly Tatro, Executive Producer
Drew Tappon, Executive Producer
Kasey Barrett, Co-Executive Producer
Trifari White, Supervising Producer
Millie Taggart-Ratcliffe, Supervising Producer
Jarrod Burt, Producer
Jacob Lane, Producer
Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC
Thom Beers, Executive Producer
Philip David Segal, Executive Producer
Sarah Whalen, Executive Producer
R. Decker Watson, Jr., Executive Producer
Joseph Boyle, Executive Producer
Geoff Miller, Supervising Producer
Arom Starr-Paul, Supervising Producer
Josh Earl, Supervising Producer
Gaycation With Ellen Page • Viceland • VICE Media, LLC
Ellen Page, Executive Producer
Ian Daniel, Executive Producer
Niharika Desai, Executive Producer
Nomi Ernst Leidner, Executive Producer
Bernardo Loyola, Executive Producer
Shane Smith, Executive Producer
Eddy Moretti, Executive Producer
Spike Jonze, Executive Producer
Intervention • A&E • GRB Entertainment, Inc.
Gary R. Benz, Executive Producer
Michael Branton, Executive Producer
Tom Greenhut, Executive Producer
Brad Holcman, Executive Producer
Laurie Sharpe, Executive Producer
Peter Field, Co-Executive Producer
PJ Davenport, Co-Executive Producer
Carl Swanson, Supervising Producer
Karen Pinto, Supervising Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • YouTube • World of Wonder Productions
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, All3Media America, Main Event Media
Jimmy Fox, Executive Producer
Gregory J. Lipstone, Executive Producer
Layla Smith, Executive Producer
W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer
Donny Jackson, Executive Producer
Justin Yungfleisch, Co-Executive Producer
Steven Dickert, Co-Executive Producer
David E.J. Berger, Supervising Producer
Amy Entelis, Executive Producer
Lizzie Fox, Executive Producer
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer
Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer
Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer
Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer
Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer
Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer
Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer
Darren Bunkley, Supervising Producer
Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer
Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer
Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer
Sydney Leier, Senior Producer
Erica Roby, Senior Producer
Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer
Jack Walworth, Senior Producer
American Ninja Warrior • NBC • A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Esquire Network
Arthur Smith, Executive Producer
Kent Weed, Executive Producer
Anthony Storm, Executive Producer
Brian Richardson, Executive Producer
Kristen Stabile, Co-Executive Producer
Briana Vowels, Supervising Producer
D. Max Poris, Supervising Producer
David Markus, Supervising Producer
J.D. Pruess, Supervising Producer
Jonathan Provost, Supervising Producer
Royce Toni, Supervising Producer
Zayna Abi-Hashim, Supervising Producer
Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company
Harvey Weinstein, Executive Producer
Bob Weinstein, Executive Producer
Jonathan Murray, Executive Producer
Sara Rea, Executive Producer
Colleen Sands, Executive Producer
Heidi Klum, Executive Producer
Jane Cha, Executive Producer
Desiree Gruber, Executive Producer
Mary Donahue, Executive Producer
David Hillman, Executive Producer
Patrick Reardon, Executive Producer
Barbara Schneeweiss, Executive Producer
Gil Goldschein, Co-Executive Producer
Teri Weideman, Co-Executive Producer
Cosmo De Ceglie, Supervising Producer
Sue Kinkead, Supervising Producer
Glenn Morgan, Supervising Producer
Blue Benenati, Supervising Producer
Tim Gunn, Producer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer
Randy Barbato, Executive Producer
Tom Campbell, Executive Producer
RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer
Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer
Steven Corfe, Executive Producer
Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer
Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer
Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves
Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer
Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer
Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer
Casey Kriley, Executive Producer
Gaylen Gawlowski, Executive Producer
Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer
Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer
Erica Ross, Co-Executive Producer
Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer
Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer
Scott Patch, Co-Executive Producer
Elida Carbajal Araiza, Supervising Producer
Daniel Calin, Supervising Producer
Zoe Jackson, Senior Producer
The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
John De Mol, Executive Producer
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer
Jay Bienstock, Executive Producer
Lee Metzger, Executive Producer
Chad Hines, Executive Producer
Kyra Thompson, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Yurchuk, Co-Executive Producer
Amanda Zucker, Co-Executive Producer
Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer
Keith Dinielli, Supervising Producer
May Johnson, Supervising Producer
Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer
Teddy Valenti, Supervising Producer
Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, Senior Producer
Barton Kimball, Senior Producer
Brittany Martin Porter, Senior Producer
Kyley Tucker, Senior Producer
Amanda Silva Borden, Producer
Carson Daly, Producer
Dan Paschen, Producer
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series
Black Sails • XXXVII • Starz • Platinum Dunes and Quaker Moving Pictures in association with Starz Originals
Benjamin Cook, Sound Supervisor
Stefan Henrix, ADR Supervisor
Mike Szakmeister, Dialogue Editor
Shaugnessy Hare, Sound Effects Editor
Tim Tuchrello, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Baber, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Gotham • Destiny Calling • FOX • Warner Bros. Television
George Haddad, Sound Supervisor
Chad J. Hughes, Sound Designer
Dale Chaloukian, Sound Editor
David Barbee, Sound Editor
Julie Altus, Sound Editor
Ashley Revell, Music Editor
Joey Sabella, Foley Artist
Joanie Rowe, Foley Artist
Homeland • America First • Showtime • Fox 21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Craig A. Dellinger, Sound Supervisor
Ryne Gierke, Dialogue Editor
Eric Raber, Sound Effects Editor
Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist
Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Bradley North, Sound Supervisor
Craig Henighan, Sound Editor
Jordan Wilby, Sound Editor
Jonathan Golodner, Sound Editor
Tiffany S. Griffth, Sound Editor
Sam Munoz, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Thomas E. deGorter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Matthew Sawelson, MPSE, ADR Editor
Brian Armstrong, Dialogue Editor
Fred Paragano, Dialogue Editor
Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor
Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor
Sebastian Visconti, Sound Editor
Geordy Sincavage, Sound Editor
Michael Head, Sound Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Tara Blume Norton, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
American Horror Story: Roanoke • Chapter 1 • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television
Gary Megregian, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Diller, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Nick Forshager, Sound Supervisor
Joe Bracciale, ADR Editor
Martin Gwynn Jones, Dialogue Editor
Brent Pickett, Dialogue Editor
Claire Dobson, Dialogue Editor
Robert Bertola, Sound Effects Editor
Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor
Tyler Whitham, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Decker, Music Editor
John Elliot, Foley Artist
Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Daniel Pagan, Sound Supervisor
Erich Gann, ADR Editor
Arielle McGrail, Dialogue Editor
Bill Bell, Foley Editor
Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor
Tim Chilton, Foley Artist
Jill Sanders, Foley Artist
The Night Of • Subtle Beast • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Nicholas Renbeck, Sound Supervisor
Marissa Littlefield, Supervising ADR Editor
Steve Visscher, Supervising Foley Editor
Ruth Hernandez, ADR Editor
Sara Stern, Dialogue Editor
Luciano Vignola, Dialogue Editor
Odin Benitez, Dialogue Editor
Ruy Garcia, Sound Effects Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Warren Shaw, Sound Effects Editor
Roland Vajs, Sound Effects Editor
Heather Gross, Foley Editor
Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor
Grant Conway, Music Editor
Marko Costanzo, Foley Artist
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece
Douglas Sinclair, Supervising Sound Editor
Jon Salmon-Joyce, Sound Effects Editor
Stuart McCowan, Sound Effects Editor
Paul McFadden, Dialogue Editor
Howard Bargroff, Sound Editor
Nathan Palmer, Sound Editor
Jamie Talbutt, Foley Editor
Rael Jones, Music Editor
Sue Harding, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or MultiCamera)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Hanoi • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Benny Mouthon, Sound Design
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs
Jon Michaels, Sound Supervisor
Harrison Meyle, Dialogue Editor
Dan Kenyon, Sound Effects Editor
Will Digby, Sound Effects Editor
Melissa Muik, Music Editor
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • Golden Era • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
David Crocco, Sound Supervisor
Rolando Nadal, Sound Editor
Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor
Tim Owens, Sound Editor
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Tim Boggs, Sound Supervisor
Alex Lee, Sound Editor
Julie Pierce, Music Editor
Lise Richardson, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Witness • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer
Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer
Philip W. Palmer, Production Mixer
House Of Cards • Chapter 53 • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital
Nathan Nance, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer
Lorenzo Milan, Production Mixer
Mr. Robot • eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx • USA • Universal Cable Productions and Anonymous Content
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
William Sarokin, Production Mixer
Paul Drenning, ADR Mixer
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer
Adam Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Durfy, CAS, Production Mixer
Bill Higley, CAS, ADR Mixer
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer
Roger Stevenson, Production Mixer
Kyle O’Neal, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
Gavin Fernandes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Louis Gignac, Re-Recording Mixer
Brendan Beebe, Production Mixer
Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer
Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, Production Mixer
Michael Perftt, Scoring Mixer
Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Bob Bronow, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Hensley, Re-Recording Mixer
Petr Forejt, Production Mixer
The Night Of • The Beach • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer
Felix Andrew, Production Mixer
Larry Hoff, Production Mixer
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece
Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer
John Mooney, Production Mixer
Peter Gleaves, ADR Mixer
Nick Wollage, Music Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Master Of None • The Dinner Party • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Joshua Berger, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Barosky, Production Mixer
Modern Family • Basketball • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions
Dean Okrand, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian R. Harman, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen A. Tibbo, Production Mixer
Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Andy D’Addario, Re-Recording Mixer
Gary Gegan, Re-Recording Mixer
Marco Fiumara, Production Mixer
Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Elmo Ponsdomenech, Re-Recording Mixer
Todd Beckett, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer
Veep • Omaha • HBO • HBO Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer
Bill MacPherson, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
59th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC
Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer
Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer
John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer
Ron Reaves, FOH Mixer
Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer
Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer
Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Sub-Prime Auto Loans • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen
String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Steve Watson, Production Mixer
Charlie Jones, Sound Effects Mixer
Steve Lettie, FOH PA Mixer
Jonathan Herrera, Monitor Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Sandweiss, Broadcast Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Protools Mixer
Pat Baltzell, House PA Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer
John Perez, VO Mixer
Tom Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Playtone, Line by Line Productions, Alex Coletti Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation
Al Centrella, Production Mixer
Susan Pelino, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
Dave Natale, FOH Mixer
Erik Von Ranson, FOH Mixer
Simon Welch, Monitor Mixer
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Christian Schrader, Re-Recording Mixer
Alex Guessard, FOH Mixer
Simon Higgs, Monitor Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Paul Ramsay, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer
Andre Bowman, Pro Tools Mixer
The Voice • Season Finale • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Eric White, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Music Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Kenyata Westbrook, Reality Supervising Audio Mixer
Sterling Cross, Production Reality Mixer
Robert P. Matthews Jr., Production Reality Mixer
John Koster, Production Reality Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, House PA Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Carlos Torres, Interstitial Playback Music Mixer
William Dietzman, Monitor Mixer
Michael Bernard, Music Sub Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Rome • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Brian Bracken, Re-Recording Mixer
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs
Chris Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Cameron Frankley, Re-Recording Mixer
Nathan Evans, Production Mixer
Sam O’Kell, Music Mixer
O.J.: Made In America • Part 2 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films
Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Di Stefano, Re-Recording Mixer
Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Jeffrey Perkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
American Gods • The Bone Orchard • Starz • FremantleMedia North America, Inc.
Kevin Tod Haug, Visual Effects Designer
David Stump, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jeremy Ball, Visual Effects Supervisor
Bernice Charlotte Howes, Visual Effects Producer
Jessica Smith, Visual Effects Production Manager
Josh Carlton, Visual Effects Coordinator
Pierre Buffin, VFX Supervisor
James Cooper, VFX Supervisor
Aymeric Perceval, VFX Supervisor
Black Sails • XXIX • Starz • Platinum Dunes and Quaker Moving Pictures in association with Starz Originals
Erik Henry, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer
Ashley J. Ward, Visual Effects Production Manager
Kevin Rafferty, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Paul Dimmer, Special Effects Supervisor
Yafei Wu, VFX Supervisor
Martin Lipmann, VFX Supervisor
Nicklas Andersson, Animation Supervisor
David Wahlberg, Compositing Lead
The Man In The High Castle • Fallout • Amazon • Amazon Studios
Lawson Deming, VFX Supervisor
Cory Jamieson, VFX Producer
Casi Blume, CG Supervisor
Nick Chamberlain, Comp Supervisor
David Andrade, Modeling Supervisor
Bill Parker, Comp Lead
Justin Fox, Layout
Danielle Malambri, VFX Coordinator
Vikings • On The Eve • HISTORY • Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor
Michael Borrett, Visual Effects Producer
Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Wishart, CG Supervisor
Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor
Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter
Kiernan McKay, Lead Animator
Isabelle Alles, Lead Massive Crowd Artist
Tom Morrison, Lead Lighter
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Jay Worth, VFX Supervisor
Elizabeth Castro, VFX Coordinator
Joe Wehmeyer, On Set VFX Supervisor
Eric Levin-Hatz, VFX Compositor
Bobo Skipper, ILP VFX Supervisor
Gustav Ahren, Modeling Lead
Paul Ghezzo, CG Supervisor – COSA VFX
Mitchell S. Drain, VFX Supervisor – Shade VFX
Michael Lantieri, Special Effects Coordinator
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
The Crown • Windsor • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Ben Turner, Visual Effects Supervisor
Tom Debenham, Consulting Visual Effects Supervisor
Standish Millennas, Visual Effects Producer
Kim Phelan, Visual Effects Producer
Oliver Cubbage, Lead CG Artist
Lionel Heath, Lead Compositor
Charlie Bennet, Lead DMP Artist
Stephen Smith, Lead Roto-Prep Artist
Carmine Agnone, Lead Matchmove Artist
Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios
Eric Durst, Visual Effects Supervisor
Lenka Líkařová, Visual Effects Producer
Viktor Muller, Senior Visual Effects Producer
Marek Ruth, Visual Effects Supervisor
Tomáš Kalhous, Head of 2D Department
Lukáš Herrmann, Head of DMP Department
Pavel Kolář, CG Supervisor
Petr Hastík, Lead Compositor
Vit Komrzý, 2D Compositor
Gotham • Heavydirtysoul • FOX • Warner Bros. Television
Thomas Mahoney, Visual Effects Supervisor
Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Visual Effects Producer
Alex Gitler, Compositing Supervisor
Sina San, Senior Matte Painter / Art Director
Michael Capton, CG Supervisor / Lead CG Artist
Jon Anastasiades, Senior Lead Compositor
Ryan Bauer, Sequence Lead Compositor
Mark Anthony Nazal, Sequence Lead Compositor
Randy Little, On-Set Supervisor
The Handmaid’s Tale • Birth Day • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Brendan Taylor, VFX Supervisor
Stephen Lebed, VFX Supervisor
Leo Bovell, CG Supervisor
Martin O’Brien, VFX Producer
Winston Lee, Senior VFX Compositor
Kelly Knauff, VFX Coordinator
Zach Dembinski, CG Artist
Mike Suta, Compositor
Cameron Kerr, Compositor
Taboo • Episode 1 • FX Networks • Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker in association with Sonar Entertainment
Henry Badgett, VFX Supervisor
Tracy McCreary, VFX Producer
Angela Barson, Senior VFX Supervisor
Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, VFX Line Producer
Nic Birmingham, Head of 3D
Simon Rowe, Senior 2D Artist
Alexander Kirichenko, Senior 2D Artist
Finlay Duncan, 2D Artist
Colin Gorry, SFX Supervisor
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program
Angie Tribeca • TBS • TBS and Carousel Productions
Erik Marshall Solky, Stunt Coordinator
Brooklyn Nine-Nine • FOX • Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment
Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Brian Smyj, Stunt Coordinator
Shameless • Showtime • John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears
Jill Brown, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC • Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
Blindspot • NBC • Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator
Gotham • FOX • Warner Bros. Television
Norman Douglass, Stunt Coordinator
MacGyver • CBS • CBS Television Studios
Jeff Wolfe, Stunt Coordinator
Marvel’s Luke Cage • Netflix • Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios
James Lew, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
The Big Bang Theory • The Locomotion Reverberation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John D. O’Brien, Video Control
John Pierre Dechene, Camera
Richard G. Price, Camera
James L. Hitchcock, Camera
Brian Wayne Armstrong, Camera
Nick Gomez, Camera
Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2311A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions
Charles Cuip, Technical Director
Chris Hill, Video Control
Ed Moore, Video Control
Brian Reason, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Nathanial Havholm, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Daryl Studebaker, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Andy Waruszewski, Camera
Mike Malone, Camera
Mike Carr, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Keith Dicker, Camera
Freddy Frederick, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Gerrymandering • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Augie Yuson, Video Control
Dante Pagano, Camera
John Harrison, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Jerry Cancel, Camera
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jimmy Fallon • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Steven Cimino, Technical Director
John Pinto, Camera
Paul Cangialosi, Camera
Len Wechsler, Camera
Eric Eisenstein, Camera
Dave Driscoll, Camera
Susan Noll, Video Control
Frank Grisanti, Video Control
Jeff Latonero, Camera
Ann Bergstrom, Camera
Randy Bittle, Camera
The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television
Allan Wells, Technical Director
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Diane Biederbeck, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Suzanne Ebner, Camera
Gudio Frenzel, Camera
Alex Hernandez, Camera
Dave Hilmer, Camera
Marc Hunter, Camera
Scott Hylton, Camera
Katherine Iacofono, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Steve Martynuk, Camera
John Perry, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Steve Simmons, Camera
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 • CBS • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73
Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director
Taylor Campanian, Video Control
Jordan Harriman, Video Control
Scott Acosta, Camera
Joel Binger, Camera
Scott Daniels, Camera
Joshua Gitersonke, Camera
Peter Hutchison, Camera
Scott Kaye, Camera
Mark McIntire, Camera
Ed Nelson, Camera
James Velarde, Camera
Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment
Charles Ciup, Technical Director
Billy Steinberg, Video Control
Chris Hill, Video Control
Bert Atkinson, Camera
Randy Gomez, Camera
Nathanial Havholm, Camera
Ron Lehman, Camera
Bettina Levesque, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Mike Malone, Camera
Adam Margolis, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
Brian Reason, Camera
Damien Tuffereau, Camera
Andrew Waruszewski, Camera
The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director
John Pritchett, Technical Director
Guy Jones, Video Control
Terrance Ho, Video Control
Keith Winikoff, Video Control
Robert Del Russo, Camera
David Eastwood, Camera
Ralph Bolton, Jr., Camera
David Carline, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Dan Webb, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Garrett Hurt, Camera
Toré Livia, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Fred Frederick, Jr., Camera
George Prince, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Rob Balton, Camera
Danny Bonilla, Camera
Rob Palmer, Camera
David Plakos, Camera
Easter Xua, Camera
Devin Atwood, Camera
Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network
Rod Wardell, Technical Director
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Guy P. Jones, Senior Video Control
Rob Levy, Video Control
Stephen Dressman, Video Control
Brian Neher, Video Control
Steven Leotta, Video Control
Jimmy Lucas, Video Control
Lyn Noland, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Robert Delrusso, Camera
Robert Balton, Camera
Kevin French, Camera
Jofre Rosero, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Vinnie Scaffidi, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Dave Levisohn, Camera
Phil Jaques, Camera
Buzz Schwing, Camera
Jeff Cuales, Camera
Mike Dranes, Camera
Dan Gibbons, Camera
Dave Elendt, Camera
70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Mike Anderson, Technical Director
J.M. Hurley, Senior Video Control
Ka Lai Wong, Senior Video Control
Rob Balton, Camera
Bob Del Russo, Camera
Charlie Huntley, Camera
Ernie Jew, Camera
Jay Kulick, Camera
Tore Livia, Camera
John Meiklejohn, Camera
Lyn Noland, Camera
Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera
Mark Whitman, Camera
Shaun Harkins, Camera
Jim Tufaro, Camera
Joe DeBonis, Camera
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta • B.A.N. • FX Networks • FX Productions
Donald Glover, Written by
Atlanta • Streets On Lock • FX Networks • FX Productions
Stephen Glover, Written by
Master Of None • Thanksgiving • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Aziz Ansari, Written by
Lena Waithe, Written by
Silicon Valley • Success Failure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment
Alec Berg, Written by
Veep • Georgia • HBO • HBO Entertainment
Billy Kimball, Written by
Veep • Groundbreaking • HBO • HBO Entertainment
David Mandel, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
The Americans • The Soviet Division • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Joel Fields, Written by
Joe Weisberg, Written by
Better Call Saul • Chicanery • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions
Gordon Smith, Written by
The Crown • Assassins • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Peter Morgan, Written by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions
Bruce Miller, Teleplay by
Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions
The Duffer Brothers, Written by
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television
Lisa Joy, Written by
Jonathan Nolan, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films
David E. Kelley, Written for Television by
Black Mirror: San Junipero • Netflix • House of Tomorrow
Charlie Brooker, Written by
Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Noah Hawley, Written by
FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963) • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Ryan Murphy, Written by
FEUD: Bette And Joan • Pilot • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios
Jaffe Cohen, Written by
Michael Zam, Written by
Ryan Murphy, Written by
The Night Of • The Call Of The Wild • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites
Richard Price, Teleplay by
Steven Zaillian, Teleplay by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • JAX Media
Jo Miller, Writer
Samantha Bee, Writer
Ashley Nicole Black, Writer
Pat Cassels, Writer
Eric Drysdale, Writer
Mathan Erhardt, Writer
Travon Free, Writer
Joe Grossman, Writer
Miles Kahn, Writer
Melinda Taub, Writer
Jason Reich, Writer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Kevin Avery, Written by
Tim Carvell, Written by
Josh Gondelman, Written by
Dan Gurewitch, Written by
Geoff Haggerty, Written by
Jeff Maurer, Written by
John Oliver, Written by
Scott Sherman, Written by
Will Tracy, Written by
Jill Twiss, Written by
Juli Weiner, Written by
Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jermaine Affonso, Written by
Alex Baze, Written by
Bryan Donaldson, Written by
Sal Gentile, Written by
Matt Goldich, Written by
Dina Gusovky, Written by
Jenny Hagel, Written by
Allison Hord, Written by
Mike Karnell, Written by
John Lutz, Written by
Seth Meyers, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Seth Reiss, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
Mike Scollins, Written by
Mike Shoemaker, Written by
Ben Warheit, Written by
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Barry Julien, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Opus Moreschi, Head Writer
Stephen Colbert, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Michael Brumm, Written by
Nate Charny, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Cullen Crawford, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Ariel Dumas, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by
Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by
Michael Pielocik, Written by
Kate Sidley, Written by
Jen Spyra, Written by
Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Chris Kelly, Head Writer
Sarah Schneider, Head Writer
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Head Writer
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer
James Anderson, Written by
Kristen Bartlett, Written by
Jeremy Beiler, Written by
Zack Bornstein, Written by
Joanna Bradley, Written by
Megan Callahan, Written by
Michael Che, Written by
Anna Drezen, Written by
Fran Gillespie, Other
Sudi Green, Written by
Steve Higgins, Written by
Colin Jost, Written by
Erik Kenward, Written by
Rob Klein, Written by
Nick Kocher, Written by
Dave McCary, Written by
Brian McElhaney, Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Written by
Drew Michael, Written by
Lorne Michaels, Written by
Josh Patten, Written by
Katie Rich, Written by
Streeter Seidell, Written by
Will Stephen, Written by
Julio Torres, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media
Samantha Bee, Writer
Jo Miller, Writer
Ashley Nicole Black, Writer
Pat Cassels, Writer
Eric Drysdale, Writer
Mathan Erhardt, Writer
Travon Free, Writer
Joe Grossman, Writer
Miles Kahn, Writer
Melinda Taub, Writer
Louis C.K. 2017 • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment, JAX Media, Pig Newton, Inc.
Louis C.K., Written by
Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust • Netflix • Not Left Enough Productions
Sarah Silverman, Written by
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? • Showtime • Spartina Productions, Inc.
Jay Katsir, Head Writer
Opus Moreschi, Head Writer
Stephen Colbert, Writer
Michael Brumm, Writer
Nate Charny, Writer
Aaron Cohen, Writer
Cullen Crawford, Writer
Paul Dinello, Writer
Rob Dubbin, Writer
Ariel Dumas, Writer
Glenn Eichler, Writer
Django Gold, Writer
Gabe Gronli, Writer
Barry Julien, Writer
Daniel Kibblesmith, Writer
Matt Lappin, Writer
Michael Pielocik, Writer
Tom Purcell, Writer
Kate Sidley, Writer
Jen Spyra, Writer
Brian Stack, Writer
John Thibodeaux, Writer
70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Dave Boone, Written by
Mike Gibbons, Special Material by
Lauren Greenberg, Special Material by
Ian Karmel, Special Material by
Ben Winston, Special Material by
Justin Shanes, Special Material by
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
Amanda Knox • Netflix • Plus Pictures ApS
Matthew Hamachek, Written by
Brian McGinn, Written by
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Houston • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Anthony Bourdain, Written by
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
Bill Nye Saves The World • The Sexual Spectrum • Netflix • Bunim/Murray Productions
Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Written by
CeCe Pleasants, Written by
Sanden Totten, Written by
Mike Drucker, Written by
Flora Lichtman, Written by
13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films
Ava DuVernay, Written by
Spencer Averick, Written by