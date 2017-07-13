Complete List of 2017 Emmy Awards Nominations for Programs Airing June 1, 2016 – May 31, 2017

Nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards were announced by the Television Academy in a ceremony hosted by Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington along with Anna Chlumsky from the HBO series Veep and Shemar Moore from CBS’ S.W.A.T.

This year’s seven Drama Series nominees include five first-timers distributed across broadcast, cable and digital platforms: Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

Nominations were also spread over distribution platforms in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, with newcomer Atlanta joined by the acclaimed black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep.

Saturday Night Live and Westworld led the tally for the most nominations (22) in all categories, followed by Stranger Things and FEUD: Bette and Joan (18) and Veep (17). Leading the nominations in totals by platform were HBO (111), Netflix (91) and NBC (60).

Final-round online voting begins August 14.

The 69th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, September 17 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on CBS. Stephen Colbert will serve as host. The 69th Emmy Awards is produced by White Cherry Entertainment. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner are executive producers; Weiss is director; and Chris Licht, executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is a producer.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will air Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on FXX.

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance



American Dad! • Fight And Flight • TBS • 20th Century Fox Television

Dee Bradley Baker as Klaus



Bob’s Burgers • The Last Gingerbread House On The Left • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment

Kevin Kline as Mr. Fischoeder



BoJack Horseman • That’s Too Much, Man! • Netflix • Tornante Productions, LLC

Kristen Schaal as Sarah Lynn



F Is For Family • Pray Away • Netflix • Wild West Television in association with Gaumont Television

Mo Collins as Ginny, Jimmy Fitzsimmons, Lex, Ben, Cutie Pie



Family Guy • The Boys In The Band • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television

Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, Glenn Quagmire



The Simpsons • Looking For Mr. Goodbart • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Nancy Cartwright as Bart Simpson

Outstanding Animated Program



Archer • Archer Dreamland: No Good Deed • FX Networks • FX Productions



Bob’s Burgers • Bob, Actually • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television and Bento Box Entertainment



Elena And The Secret Of Avalor (Sofia The First) • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation



The Simpsons • The Town • FOX • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television



South Park • Member Berries • Comedy Central • Central Productions



Outstanding Short Form Animated Program



Adventure Time • Islands Part 4: Imaginary Resources • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studios



Disney Mickey Mouse • Split Decisions • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation



Marvel’s Rocket & Groot • Space Walk • Disney XD App • Marvel Animation and Passion Animation Studios



Steven Universe • Mr. Greg • Cartoon Network • Cartoon Network Studio



Teen Titans Go! • Orangins • Cartoon Network • Warner Bros. Animation

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)



The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Julie Berghoff, Production Designer

Evan Webber, Art Director

Sophie Neudorfer, Set Decorator



Penny Dreadful • Perpetual Night • The Blessed Dark • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions

Jonathan McKinstry, Production Designer

Jo Riddell, Art Director

Philip Murphy, Set Decorator



Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Zack Grobler, Production Designer

Steve Christensen, Art Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator



Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Nathan Crowley, Production Designer

Naaman Marshall, Art Director

Julie Ochipinti, Set Decorator



The Young Pope • HBO • HBO Entertainment, SKY, Canal+ in association with Wildside, Haut et Court TV and Mediapro

Ludovica Ferrario, Production Designer

Alexandro Maria Santucci, Art Director

Laura Casalini, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Program (One Hour Or More)



The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Celia Bobak, Set Decorator



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Judy Becker, Production Designer

Jamie McCall, Art Director

Florencia Martin, Set Decorator



The Man In The High Castle • The Tiger’s Cave • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Drew Boughton, Production Designer

Dawn Swiderski, Art Director

Jon Lancaster, Set Decorator





Masters Of Sex • Freefall • Inventory • The Pleasure Protocol • Showtime • Sony Pictures Television, Round Two

Productions, Timberman/Beverly Productions

Elizabeth H. Gray, Production Designer

Samantha Englender, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator



Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Chris Trujillo, Production Designer

William Davis, Art Director

Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour Or Less)



The Big Bang Theory • The Dependence Transcendence • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Art Director

Ann Shea, Set Decorator



Grace And Frankie • The Burglary • The Gun • Netflix • Skydance Productions

Devorah Herbert, Production Designer

Ben Edelberg, Art Director

Christopher Carlson, Set Decorator



Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Tommaso Ortino, Production Designer

Susanna Codognato, Art Director

Letizia Santucci, Set Decorator



Silicon Valley • Success Failure • Terms Of Service • Hooli-Con • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Richard Toyon, Production Designer

Jaclyn Hauser, Art Director

Jennifer Mueller, Set Decorator



Transparent • If I Were A Bell • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Cat Smith, Production Designer

Macie Vener, Art Director

Dea Johnson, Set Decorator



Veep • Omaha • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Jim Gloster, Production Designer

Andrew Leitch, Art Director

Kimberly Wannop, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Reality Or Reality Competition Series



Bill Nye Saves The World • Earth Is A Hot Mess • Netflix • Bunim/Murray Productions

James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer

Lydia Smyth, Art Director

Stephanie Hines Trigg, Set Decorator



Drunk History • Hamilton • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions

Chloe Arbiture, Production Designer

Monica Soto, Art Director

Rae Deslich, Set Decorator



Portlandia • Fred’s Cell Phone Company • IFC • Broadway Video

Schuyler Telleen, Production Designer

Katherine Isom, Set Decorator



Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer



The Voice • Live Finale, Part 1 • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Anton Goss, Production Designer

James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer

Zeya Maurer, Art Director

Brittany MacWhorter, Art Director

Stephanie Hines, Set Decorator



Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Nonfiction, Event Or Award Special



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media

John Yeck, Production Designer



74th Annual Golden Globes • NBC • dick clark productions, inc. in association with The Hollywood Foreign Press

Association

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Art Director



Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment

Derek McLane, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator



The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Derek McLane, Production Designer

Alana Billingsley, Art Director



Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

LeRoy Bennett, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Atlanta • FX Networks • FX Productions

Alexa L. Fogel, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting



Master Of None • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts

Entertainment

Cody Beke, Casting by

Teresa Razzauti, Location Casting



Silicon Valley • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by

Leslie Woo, CSA, Casting by



Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Eyde Belasco, CSA, Casting by



Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Dorian Frankel, CSA, Casting by

Sibby Kirchgessner, CSA, Casting by



Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series



The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Nina Gold, CSA, Casting by

Robert Sterne, CSA, Casting by



The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Russell Scott, CSA, Casting by

Sharon Bialy, CSA, Casting by

Sherry Thomas, CSA, Casting by



Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Carmen Cuba, CSA, Casting by

Tara Feldstein Bennett, CSA, Location Casting

Chase Paris, CSA, Location Casting



This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Bernard Telsey, CSA, Casting by

Tiffany Little Canfield, CSA, Casting by



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

John Papsidera, CSA, Casting by

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

David Rubin, CSA, Casting by



Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Rachel Tenner, CSA, Casting by

Jackie Lind, CSA, Location Casting

Stephanie Goran, CSA, Location Casting



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Robert J. Ulrich, CSA, Casting by

Eric Dawson, CSA, Casting by



The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by

Sabrina Hyman, CSA, Casting by



The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions

Ellen Chenoweth, CSA, Casting by



Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program



Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions

Sasha Alpert, CSA, Casting by

Megan Sleeper, Casting by



Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company

Sasha Alpert, CSA, Casting by

Alissa Haight Carlton, Casting by

Jen DeMartino, Casting by



RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Doron Ofir, Casting by



Survivor • CBS • MGM Television

Lynne Spiegel Spillman, Casting by



The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Michelle McNulty, Casting by

Holly Dale, Casting by

Courtney Burns, Casting by

Outstanding Choreography



Dancing With The Stars • Routine: Kairos • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Derek Hough, Choreographer



Dancing With The Stars • Routines: On Top Of The World & Carol Of The Bells • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Mandy Moore, Choreographer



The Real O’Neals • Routines: Born This Way & West Side Story & Boyfriend • ABC • ABC Studios

Fred Tallaksen, Choreographer



So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: The Mirror & Send In The Clowns & She Used To Be Mine • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment

Travis Wall, Choreographer



So You Think You Can Dance • Routines: Unsteady & This Is Not The End • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer



Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series



K.C. Undercover • The Legend Of Bad, Bad Cleo Brown • Disney Channel • Rob Lotterstein Productions / It’s A Laugh Productions

Joseph Wilmond Calloway, Director of Photography



The Ranch • Easy Come, Easy Go • Netflix • Ranch Hand Productions

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography



Superior Donuts • Crime Time • CBS • CBS Television Studios

Gary Baum, Director of Photography



2 Broke Girls • And The Planes, Fingers And Automobiles • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with MPK Productions and Warner Bros. Television

Christian La Fountaine, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Ballers • Game Day • HBO • Closest to the Hole Productions, Film 44, Leverage Management, Seven Bucks Productions

Rodney Taylor, ASC, Director of Photography



Divorce • Pilot • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Pretty Matches, Merman, Kapital Entertainment and 343 Incorporated

Reed Morano, ASC, Director of Photography



Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Tobias Datum, Director of Photography



Silicon Valley • Success Failure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Tim Suhrstedt, ASC, Director of Photography



Transparent • If I Were A Bell • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Jim Frohna, Director of Photography



Veep • Qatar • HBO • HBO Entertainment

David Miller, ASC, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)



The Crown • Smoke And Mirrors • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Adriano Goldman, ACS, Director of Photography



The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Colin Watkinson, Director of Photography



The Man In The High Castle • Fallout • Amazon • Amazon Studios

James Hawkinson, Director of Photography



Mr. Robot • eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc + eps2.0_unm4sk-pt2.tc • USA • Universal Cable Productions and Anonymous Content

Tod Campbell, Director of Photography



Sense8 • Obligate Mutualisms • Netflix • Unpronounceable Productions

John Toll, ASC, Director of Photography



Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Tim Ives, Director of Photography



Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Paul Cameron, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie

Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Yves Bélanger, CSC, Director of Photography



Black Mirror: Nosedive • Netflix • House of Tomorrow

Seamus McGarvey, ASC, Director of Photography



Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography



The Night Of • Ordinary Death • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Fred Elmes, ASC, Director of Photography



The Young Pope • Episode 1 • HBO • HBO Entertainment, SKY, Canal+ in association with Wildside, Haut et Court TV and Mediapro

Luca Bigazzi, Director of Photography



Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program



Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Rome • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Todd Liebler, Director of Photography

Zach Zamboni, Director of Photography



Chef’s Table • Virgilio Martinez • Netflix • House of Tomorrow

Will Basanta, Director of Photography



O.J.: Made In America • Part 4 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films

Nick Higgins, Director of Photography



Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Cinematography Team

[Contributors: John Aitchison, Rob Whitworth, Kevin Flay, Mark MacEwen, Gordon Buchanan, Gavin Thurston, Mateo Willis, Michael Kelem, Mark Smith, Sandesh Kadur]



Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC

America

Cinematography Team

[Contributors: Mark MacEwen, Max Hug Williams, Jonathan Jones, Mateo Willis, Richard Wollocombe, Pete McCowen, Warwick Sloss, Paul Stewart, Derek Frankowski, John Shier, Tom Fitz]



13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Hans Charles, Director of Photography

Kira Kelly, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program



The Amazing Race • Bucket List Type Stuff • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Peter Rieveschl, Director of Photography

Alan Weeks, Cinematographer

Petr Cikhart, Cinematographer

Ryan O’Donnell, Cinematographer

Joshua Gitersonke, Cinematographer



Born This Way • Rough Waters • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions

Bruce Ready, Director of Photography



Deadliest Catch • Uncharted Territory • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC

David Reichert, Director of Photography

Dave Arnold, Director of Photography

Kelvon Agee, Director of Photography

Josh Thomas, Director of Photography

Todd Stanley, Director of Photography



Life Below Zero • Loaded • National Geographic • Adjacent Productions

Mike Cheeseman, Director of Photography

John Griber, Director of Photography

Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Terry Pratt, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Camera

Ben Mullin, Camera



Survivor • The Stakes Have Been Raised • CBS • MGM Television

Cinematography Team

[Contributors: Marc Bennett, James Boon, Paulo Castillo, Rodney Chauvin, Luke Cormack, Lee Doig, Russ Fill, Ben Gamble, Kevin

Garrison, Ryan Goddard, Derek Hoffmann, Matthais Hoffmann, Toby Hogan, Efrain “Mofi” Laguna, Ian Miller, Jo Oosthuizen, Paul

Peddinghaus, Thomas Pretorius, Jeff Phillips, Louis Powell, Dirk Steyn, Peter Wery, Nico Nyoni, Erick Sarimento, David Arnold, Mark Hryma, Scott Duncan]



Outstanding Commercial



Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace

John X Hannes, Ad Agency

Smuggler, Production Company



Love Cam – Ad Council: Love Has No Labels

R/GA, Ad Agency

Tool of North America, Production Company



We Are America – Ad Council: Love Has No Labels

R/GA, Ad Agency

MJZ, Production Company



Why I March – Women’s March On Washington

McGarry Bowen, Ad Agency

Hungry Man Productions, Production Company



Year In Search 2016 – Google

72 and Sunny, Ad Agency

Hecho en 72, Production Company



Outstanding Period/Fantasy Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie



The Crown • Wolferton Splash • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Michele Clapton, Costume Designer

Alex Fordham, Assistant Costume Designer

Emma O’Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer

Kate O’Farrell, Costume Supervisor



FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963) • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer

Hannah Jacobs, Assistant Costume Designer

Katie Saunders, Costume Supervisor



Genius • Einstein: Chapter Seven • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Sonu Mishra, Costume Designer

Martina Hejlová, Assistant Costume Designer

Petia Krckova, Costume Supervisor



The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Ane Crabtree, Costume Designer

Sheena Wichary, Costume Supervisor



Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Trish Summerville, Costume Designer

Lynda Foote, Costume Supervisor

Jo Kissack Folsom, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series, Limited Series Or Movie



Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Alix Friedberg, Costume Designer

Risa Garcia, Assistant Costume Designer

Patricia McLaughlin, Costume Supervisor



Empire • Light In Darkness • FOX • Imagine Television

Paolo Nieddu, Costume Designer

Jennifer Salim, Assistant Costume Designer

Mary Lane, Costume Supervisor



Grace And Frankie • The Art Show • Netflix • Skydance Productions

Allyson B. Fanger, Costume Designer

Heather Pain, Assistant Costume Designer

Lori DeLapp, Costume Supervisor



This Is Us • Moonshadow • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Hala Bahmet, Costume Designer

Marina Ray, Assistant Costume Designer

Elinor Bardach, Costume Supervisor



Transparent • To Sardines And Back • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Marie Schley, Costume Designer

Hannah Schneider, Assistant Costume Designer

Leslie Herman, Costume Supervisor



Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming



Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Daniela Gschwendtner, Costume Designer

Steven Norman Lee, Costume Designer

Polina Roytman, Assistant Costume Designer

Karina Torrico, Assistant Costume Designer

Howard Sussman, Costume Supervisor



Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment

Mary Vogt, Costume Designer

Carolyn Dessert-Lauterio, Costume Supervisor



Portlandia • Carrie Dates A Hunk • IFC • Broadway Video

Amanda Needham, Costume Designer

Jayme Hansen, Assistant Costume Designer

Jordan Hamilton, Costume Supervisor



RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer (RuPaul)

Perry Meek, Costume Designer (Lady Gaga)



Saturday Night Live • Host: Emily Blunt • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Tom Broecker, Costume Designer

Eric Justian, Costume Designer



Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series



Atlanta • B.A.N. • FX Networks • FX Productions

Donald Glover, Directed by



Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Jamie Babbit, Directed by



Silicon Valley • Server Error • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Mike Judge, Directed by



Veep • Blurb • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Morgan Sackett, Directed by



Veep • Groundbreaking • HBO • HBO Entertainment

David Mandel, Directed by



Veep • Justice • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Dale Stern, Directed by



Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series



Better Call Saul • Witness • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Vince Gilligan, Directed by



The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Stephen Daldry, Directed by



The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Reed Morano, Directed by



The Handmaid’s Tale • The Bridge • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Kate Dennis, Directed by



Homeland • America First • Showtime • Fox 21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by



Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

The Duffer Brothers, Directed by



Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Jonathan Nolan, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Jean-Marc Vallée, Directed by



Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Noah Hawley, Directed by



FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963) • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Ryan Murphy, Directed by



Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Ron Howard, Directed by



The Night Of • The Art Of War • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

James Marsh, Directed by



The Night Of • The Beach • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Steven Zaillian, Directed by



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series



Drunk History • Hamilton • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions

Derek Waters, Directed by

Jeremy Konner, Directed by



Jimmy Kimmel Live • The (RED) Show • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Jackhole Industries

Andy Fisher, Directed by



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Multi-Level Marketing • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Paul Pennolino, Directed by



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Episode 0179 • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by



Saturday Night Live • Host: Jimmy Fallon • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by



Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media

Paul Pennolino, Directed by



The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Glenn Weiss, Directed by



Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? • Showtime • Spartina Productions, Inc.

Jim Hoskinson, Directed by



Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come • NBC • TB TV, LLC

Jerry Foley, Directed by



Outstanding Directing For A Nonfiction Program



Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Bloomfish Pictures and RatPac Documentary Films

Alexis Bloom, Directed by

Fisher Stevens, Directed by



O.J.: Made In America • Part 3 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films

Ezra Edelman, Directed by



Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Fredi Devas, Directed by



Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC

America

Elizabeth White, Directed by



13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Ava DuVernay, Directed by

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series



Better Call Saul • Chicanery • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Skip Macdonald, Supervising Editor



Better Call Saul • Witness • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Kelley Dixon, ACE, Editor

Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor



Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Dean Zimmerman, Editor



Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: The Bathtub • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Kevin D. Ross, Editor



Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Andrew Seklir, ACE, Editor



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series



Master Of None • The Thief • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Lilly, Edited by



Silicon Valley • Server Error • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Brian Merken, ACE, Editor



Silicon Valley • Success Failure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Tim Roche, Editor



Veep • Chicklet • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Roger Nygard, ACE, Editor

Gennady Fridman, Editor



Veep • Groundbreaking • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Eric Kissack, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series



The Big Bang Theory • The Holiday Summation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Peter Chakos, Editor



Last Man Standing • Trick Or Treat • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television

Kris Trexler, Editor



Mom • Bad Hand And British Royalty • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Joe Bella, Edited by



One Day At A Time • A Snowman’s Tale • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television

Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor



2 Broke Girls • And The Planes, Fingers And Automobiles • CBS • Bonanza Productions, Inc. in association with MPK Productions and Warner Bros. Television

Chris Poulos, Editor



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie



Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Veronique Barbe, Editor

David Berman, Editor

Justin LaChance, Editor

Maxime Lahaie, Editor

Sylvain Lebel, Editor

Jim Vega, Editor



Fargo • Aporia • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Henk Van Eeghen, Editor



Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Regis Kimble, Editor



Fargo • The Narrow Escape Problem • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Curtis Thurber, Editor



The Night Of • The Beach • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Jay Cassidy, ACE, Editor

Nick Houy, Additional Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming



CONAN In Berlin • TBS • Conaco, LLC

Robert James Ashe, Editor

Christopher Heller, Editor

Meaghan Wilbur, Editor

David Grecu, Editor



Drunk History • Bar Fights • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions

Aaron Morris, Editor



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Stoplight (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • F*ck 2016 (segment) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Anthony Miale, Editor



Saturday Night Live • Kellyanne Conway (segment) • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and

Broadway Video

Adam Epstein, Senior Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program



The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs

Paul Crowder, Editor



O.J.: Made In America • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films

Bret Granato, ACE, Editor

Maya Mumma, ACE, Editor

Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor



Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Dave Pearce, Editor



Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Matt Meech, Editor



13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Spencer Averick, Editor



Vice • Assad’s Syria/Cost Of Climate Change • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with VICE Media, LLC and Bill Maher Productions

Joe Langford, Editor

Richard Lowe, Editor

Denny Thomas, Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Or Competition Reality Program



The Amazing Race • Bucket List Type Stuff • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Julian Gomez, Editor

Ryan Leamy, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Paul C. Nielsen, Editor

Eric Beetner, Editor

Tori Rodman, Editor

Katherine Griffin, Editor



Project Runway • An Unconventional Launch Party • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company

Lisa Trulli, ACE, Editor

Eileen Finkelstein, Editor

Donald Bull, Editor

Julie Cohen, Additional Editor

Darren Hallihan, Additional Editor



Project Runway • Finale, Part 2 • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture

Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company

Adrienne Salisbury, Editor

Darren Hallihan, Editor

Jensen Neil Rufe, Editor

Ryan Anthony Mallick, Editor

Scott Austin Hahn, Editor



RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

John Lim, Editor

Michael Roha, Editor



Shark Tank • Episode 801 • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

David R. Finkelstein, Editor

Ed Martinez, Editor

Tom McGah, Editor

Andrew Oliver, Editor

Nick Staller, Editor

Matt Stevenson, Editor

Joel Watson, Editor



Survivor • About To Have A Rumble • CBS • MGM Television

Mike Greer, Supervising Editor

Chad Bertalotto, Editor

Tim Atzinger, Editor

Evan Meduich, Editor

David Armstrong, Editor

James Ciccarello, Editor

Jacob Teixeira, Editor



Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program



Born This Way • Dream Come True • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions

Jarrod Burt, Editor

Jacob Lane, Editor

Stephanie Lyra, Editor

M’Daya Meliani, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Dave McIntosh, Editor

Ryan Rambach, Editor



Born This Way • Oh Baby! • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions

Peggy Tachdjian, Editor

Tonya Noll, Editor

Jacob Lane, Editor

Jarrod Burt, Editor



Born This Way • The Times They Are A’Changin • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions

Daysha M. Broadway, Editor

Dan Zimmerman, Editor

Jacob Lane, Editor

Jarrod Burt, Editor

M’Daya Meliani, Editor

Ryan Rambach, Editor



Deadliest Catch • Uncharted Territory • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC

Josh Earl, ACE, Supervising Editor

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Nathen Araiza, Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor



Life Below Zero • River Of Rage • National Geographic • Adjacent Productions

Ian Richardson, Editor

Tony Diaz, Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Editor

Matt Mercer, Editor

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series



The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ivana Primorac, Department Head Hairstylist

Amy Riley, Key Hairstylist



Penny Dreadful • Ebb Tide • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions

Luca Vanella, Hair Designer

Alexis Continente, Hairstylist

Sevlene Roddy, Hairstylist

Joseph Whelan, Hairstylist

Orla Carrol, Personal Hairstylist



Stranger Things • Chapter Two: The Weirdo On Maple Street • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Sarah Hindsgaul, Department Head Hairstylist

Evelyn Roach, Key Hairstylist



Vikings • Revenge • HISTORY • Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dee Corcoran, Department Head Hairstylist

Catherine Argue, Key Hairstylist

Jenny Readman, Hairstylist

Ida Erickson, Hairstylist

Zuelika Delaney, Hairstylist



Westworld • Contrapasso • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Joy Zapata, Department Head Hairstylist

Pavy Olivarez, Key Hairstylist

Bruce Samia, Additional Hairstylist

Donna Anderson, Additional Hairstylist



Outstanding Hairstyling For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special



Dancing With The Stars • A Night At The Movies • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Mary Guerrero, Department Head Hairstylist

Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist

Gail Ryan, Hairstylist

Derrick Spruill, Additional Hairstylist

Rene Vaca, Additional Hairstylist

Patricia Pineda, Additional Hairstylist



Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment

Miia Kovero, Hair Designer

Terry Baliel, Head Hairstylist

Roxane Griffin, Hairstylist

Lawrence Davis, Hairstylist

Jill Crosby, Hairstylist

Joy Zapata, Hairstylist



RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Gabriel Villarreal, Hairstylist

Hector Pocasangre, Hairstylist



Saturday Night Live • Host: Dwayne Johnson • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist

Jennifer Serio, Key Hairstylist

Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist

Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist

Cara Hannah Sullivan, Hairstylist

Christen Edwards, Hairstylist



The Voice • Live Playoffs, Night 1 • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist

Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Key Hairstylist

Cory Rotenberg, Hairstylist

Anna Maria Orzano, Hairstylist

Stacey Morris, Hairstylist

Darbie Wieczorek, Hairstylist



Outstanding Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie



American Horror Story: Roanoke • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist

Valerie Jackson, Key Hairstylist

Jose Zamora, Additional Hairstylist



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Michelle Ceglia, Department Head Hairstylist

Nickole C. Jones, Key Hairstylist

Lona Vigi, Personal Hairstylist

Frances Mathias, Personal Hairstylist

Jocelyn Mulhern, Additional Hairstylist



Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Chris Glimsdale, Department Head Hairstylist

Penny Thompson, 1st Assistant Hair

Judy Durbacz, Hairstylist

Eva Blanchard, Hairstylist



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist

Ralph Michael Abalos, Key Hairstylist

Wendy Southard, Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist



Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Tash Lees, Department Head Hairstylist

Fae Hammond, Key Hairstylist

Adela Robova, Hairstylist

Alex Rouse, Hairstylist



Outstanding Interactive Program



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Online • SamanthaBee.com • JAX Media

Carol Ray Hartsell, Managing Digital Producer

Kim Burdges, Director of Marketing/Digital Production

Ana Breton, Digital Producer

Caroline Schaper, Digital Producer

Brittany Van Horne, Associate Digital Producer



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Partially Important Productions



The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS • CBS Interactive, CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

James Corden, Host/Producer

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

Adam Abramson, Director of Digital



Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience • NBC • Universal Television, SNL Studios, Broadway Video, NBC

NBC



The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jimmy Fallon, Host/Producer

Marina Cockenberg, Director of Digital

Felicia Daniels, For NBC.com

Tonight Show Social Team



Outstanding Original Interactive Program



Amigo To The Rescue: Disney Junior Interactive Show • iOS • Disney-ABC Television Group – Kids Digital Media

Disney/ABC Television Group

Kids Digital Media



Dear Angelica • Oculus • Oculus Story Studio

Oculus Story Studio



HITRECORD x ACLU: Are You There Democracy? It’s Me, The Internet • The Huffington Post / You Tube • HITRECORD, ACLU

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

Jared Geller, Executive Producer

ACLU

HITRECORD



Mission: ISS • Oculus • Magnopus / Oculus

Ben Grossmann, VR Director

Adrian Sciutto, VR Producer

Amaresh Kollipara, Producer

David Swift, Lead Experience Engineer

Oculus



The People’s House – Inside The White House With Barack And Michelle Obama • Samsung / Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios and Oculus

Felix & Paul Studios

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program



The Man In The High Castle: Resistance Radio • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Mike Benson, Head of Marketing

Bob Bowen, Head of Music

Brianna Lopez, Head of Industry and Consumer Brand

Brian Burton, 30th Century Records

Campfire



The Mr. Robot Virtual Reality Experience • USA • Universal Cable Productions, Here Be Dragons, Esmail Corp. and

Anonymous Content

USA Network

Universal Cable Productions

Here Be Dragons

Esmail Corp.

Anonymous Content

The Simpsons – Planet Of The Couches • play.google.com • Gracie Films in association with 20th Century Fox Television

and Google Spotlight Stories

James L. Brooks, Executive Producer

Al Jean, Executive Producer

Matt Groening, Executive Producer

David Silverman, Directed by

Google Spotlight Stories



Stranger Things VR Experience • Netflix • Netflix and CBS Digital

Netflix

CBS Digital



Westworld • DiscoverWestworld.com • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros.

Television

HBO

Kilter Films

Bad Robot



Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An UnscriptedProgram



E! Live 360 (Red Carpet Show) • E! News Mobile App • E! News Development Team and IM360

John Najarian, Executive Vice President, Digital

Darren Hand, Vice President, Digital



The Oscars: All Access • Oscar.com • ABC Digital Studio and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Meghan de Boer, Executive Producer

Rich Preuss, Co-Executive Producer

Teeny Stillings, Producer

Augie Vargas, Producer

Shelby Sundling Lathrop, Supervising Producer



Stand For Rights: A Benefit For The ACLU With Tom Hanks • Facebook Live • Friend of a Friend Productions

Eric Gurian, Producer

Evan Jonigkeit, Producer

Jerry Kupfer, Producer

Jack Burditt, Producer

Nick Bernardone, Producer



Stand Up To Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp • standup2cancer.org • Stand Up To Cancer: A Program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Telescope, Inc., Done + Dusted, Inc., Blue State Digital, ID-PR, CAA Brand Studio

Stand Up To Cancer: A Program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation

Done + Dusted Inc.

Telescope Inc.

Blue State Digital

ID-PR



The Voice On Snapchat Show • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc., Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and NBC Entertainment

NBC



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series



America’s Got Talent • Episode 1120 • NBC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc., Marathon Productions, Inc.

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director

Mike Berger, Lighting Director

Andrew Webberley, Lighting Director

Matthew Benson, Chief Lighting Technician



Dancing With The Stars • Cirque Du Soleil Night • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Simon Miles, Lighting Designer

Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Suzanne Sotelo, Lighting Director

Matt McAdam, Media Server Programmer



Saturday Night Live • Host: Jimmy Fallon • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Phil Hymes, Lighting Designer

Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director

Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director



So You Think You Can Dance • Finale • FOX • dick clark productions, inc. and 19 Entertainment

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

Matt Firestone, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director



The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer

Sam Barker, Lighting Director

Daniel Boland, Lighting Director

Johnny Bradley, Media Server Operator

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special



59th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director

Ryan Tanker, Lighting Director



Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment

Allen Branton, Lighting Designer

Felix Peralta, Lighting Director

Kevin Lawson, Lighting Director

Darren Langer, Lighting Director

Kirk J. Miller, Moving Light Programmer



The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director

Mike Berger, Lighting Director

Andy O’Reilly, Lighting Director

Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director



Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network

Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer

David Grill, Lighting Director

Pete Radice, Lighting Director

Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director



70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Robert A. Dickinson, Lighting Designer

Ed McCarthy, Lighting Director

Noah Mitz, Lighting Director

Harry Sangmeister, Lighting Director

Ted Wells, Lighting Director

Outstanding Main Title Design



American Gods • Starz • FremantleMedia North America, Inc.

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Lead Compositor and Animator

Devin Maurer, Editor

Jeff Han, Designer



The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Lead Compositor and Animator

Javier Leon Carrillo, Look Developer

Jeff Han, Designer



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Ryan Murphy, Creative Director

Alexis Martin Woodall, Creative Producer

Kyle Cooper, Director

Nadia Tzuo, Designer

Margherita Premuroso, Animator



Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Michelle Dougherty, Creative Director

Peter Frankfurt, Executive Creative Director

Arisu Kashiwagi, Designer

Eric Demeusy, Compositor/Designer



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Patrick Clair, Creative Director

Raoul Marks, Lead Compositor and Animator

Yongsub Song, Compositor and Animator

Felix Soletic, Designer

Jessica Hurst, CG Modeler

Jose Limon, CG Modeler/Sculptor



Outstanding Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)



Penny Dreadful • Perpetual Night • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions

Enzo Mastrantonio, Make-up Designer

Clare Lambe, Key Makeup Artist

Caterina Sisto, Makeup Artist

Lorraine McCrann, Makeup Artist

Morna Ferguson, Personal Makeup Artist



Stranger Things • Chapter Six: The Monster • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Myke Michaels, Department Head Makeup Artist

Teresa Vest, Key Makeup Artist



This Is Us • I Call Marriage • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Zoe Hay, Department Head Makeup Artist

Heather Plott, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist

Judith Lynn Staats, Makeup Artist

John Damiani, Makeup Artist



Vikings • All His Angels • HISTORY • Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Tom McInerney, Department Head Makeup Artist

Katie Derwin, Key Makeup Artist

Ciara Scanell, Makeup Artist

Lizzanne Procter, Makeup Artist



Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Christien Tinsley, Department Head Makeup Artist

Myriam Arougheti, Key Makeup Artist

Gerald Quist, Makeup Artist

Lydia Milars, Makeup Artist

Ed French, Makeup Artist



Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic)



Dancing With The Stars • Halloween Night • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Zena Shteysel, Department Head Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Key Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist

Patti-Ramsey Bortoli, Additional Makeup Artist

Sara Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist

Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist



Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Makeup Supervisor

Judy Yonemoto, Head Makeup Artist

Jill Cady, Makeup Artist

Julie Socash, Makeup Artist

Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Makeup Artist

Angela Moos, Makeup Artist



MADtv • Episode #1.4 • CW • Telepictures

Jennifer Aspinall, Department Head Makeup Artist

Scott G. Wheeler, Makeup Artist

David Williams, Makeup Artist

James Rohland, Makeup Artist

Ned Niedhardt, Makeup Artist



RuPaul’s Drag Race • Oh. My. Gaga! • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

David Petruschin, Makeup Artist



Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Daniela Zivcovic, Makeup Artist

Rachel Pagani, Makeup Artist

Andrew Sotomeyer, Makeup Artist



The Voice • Live Playoffs, Night 1 • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Darcy Gilmore, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kristene Bernard, Key Makeup Artist

Thea Samuels, Additional Makeup Artist

Gina Ghiglieri, Additional Makeup Artist

Diane Mayo, Additional Makeup Artist

Jackie Dobbie, Additional Makeup Artist



Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)



American Horror Story: Roanoke • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Makeup Designer

Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist

Carleigh Herbert, Makeup Artist

Luis Garcia, Makeup Artist



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Steve Artmont, Department Head Makeup Artist

Nicole Artmont, Key Makeup Artist

Angela Levin, Personal Makeup Artist

Molly R Stern, Personal Makeup Artist

Claudia Humburg, Personal Makeup Artist



Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Gail Kennedy, Department Head Makeup Artist

Joanne Preece, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist

Amanda Rye, Key Makeup Artist

Danielle Hanson, Key Makeup Artist



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Makeup Designer

Robin Beauschense, Assistant Makeup Department Head

Tym Buacharern, Makeup Artist

Kim Ayers, Makeup Artist

Becky Cotton, Makeup Artist

David Williams, Makeup Artist



Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Davina Lamont, Department Head Makeup Artist

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special



American Horror Story: Roanoke • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Makeup Designer

Michael Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head

David Leroy Anderson, Prosthetic Designer

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Jason Hamer, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Melanie Eichner, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Cristina Himiob, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Maiko Chiba, Special Makeup Effects Artist



Penny Dreadful • No Beast So Fierce • Showtime • Desert Wolf Productions and Neal Street Productions

Nick Dudman, Prosthetic Make-Up Designer

Sarita Allison, Key Prosthetic Make-Up Artist

Barney Nikolic, Prosthetic Make-Up Artist

Dennis Penkov, Prosthetic Designer



Saturday Night Live • Host: Alec Baldwin • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist

Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist

Tom Denier Jr., Key Makeup Artist

Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist

Craig Lindberg, Makeup Artist

Steve Kelly, Makeup Artist



The Walking Dead • The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be • AMC • Idiot Box, Skybound, Circle of Confusion, Valhalla and AMC Studios

Greg Nicotero, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Jake Garber, Key Makeup Artist

Garrett Immel, Key Makeup Artist

Kevin Wasner, Key Makeup Artist

Gino Crognale, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Kerrin Jackson, Special Makeup Effects Artist



Westworld • The Original • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Christien Tinsley, Department Head Makeup Artist

Hiroshi Yada, Key Prosthetic Makeup Artist

Georgia Allen, Makeup Artist

Gerald Quist, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Myriam Arougheti, Special Makeup Effects Artist



Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)



The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Rupert Gregson-Williams, Music by



House Of Cards • Chapter 63 • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with

Media Rights Capital

Jeff Beal, Music by



Planet Earth II • Islands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Jacob Shea, Music by

Jasha Klebe, Music by



A Series Of Unfortunate Events • A Bad Beginning • Netflix • The Sonnenfeld Company, What is the Question?, Paramount Television

James Newton Howard, Music by



Taboo • Episode 1 • FX Networks • Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker in association with Sonar Entertainment

Max Richter, Music by



Victoria (Masterpiece) • Doll 123 • PBS • A co-production of Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece

Martin Phipps, Music by

Ruth Barrett, Music by

Natalie Holt, Music by



Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)



Fargo • Aporia • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Jeff Russo, Music by



FEUD: Bette And Joan • Pilot • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Mac Quayle, Music by



Five Came Back • The Price Of Victory • Netflix • Amblin Television, Scott Rudin, IACF Productions in association with Passion Pictures & Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment

Jeremy Turner, Music by



O.J.: Made In America • Part 3 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films

Gary Lionelli, Music by



Suite Française • Lifetime • Suite Distribution Limited

Rael Jones, Music by



The White Helmets • Netflix • Grain Media / Violet Films

Patrick Jonsson, Music by



Outstanding Music Direction



American Epic • The American Epic Sessions • PBS • Lo-Max Films/Wildwood Enterprises/BBC Arena/Thirteen Productions

Bernard MacMahon, Music Direction by

Duke Erikson, Music Direction by

Jack White, Music Direction by

T Bone Burnett, Music Direction by



Joshua Bell: Seasons Of Cuba (Live From Lincoln Center) • PBS • Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

David Lai, Music Direction by



Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees • CBS • Ken Ehrlich Productions / AEG Ehrlich Ventures,LLC

Rickey Minor, Music Direction by



Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network

Michael Bearden, Music Direction by



Taking The Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America • ABC • Don Mischer Productions

Rickey Minor, Music Direction by



Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come • NBC • TB TV, LLC

Tom Scott, Music Direction by



Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics



Crazy Ex-Girlfriend • When Will Josh And His Friend Leave Me Alone? / Song Title: We Tapped That Ass • CW • CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television

Adam Schlesinger, Music & Lyrics by

Rachel Bloom, Lyrics by

Jack Dolgen, Lyrics by



Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special • Song Title: Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling • Disney Channel • Disney Television Animation

Christopher Willis, Music & Lyrics by

Darrick Bachman, Lyrics by

Paul Rudish, Lyrics by



Jimmy Kimmel Live • Jessica Chastain/Willie Nelson/Hunter Hayes / Song Title: The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool) • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Jackhole Industries

Jonathan Kimmel, Music & Lyrics by

Gary Greenberg, Music & Lyrics by



Saturday Night Live • Host: Casey Affleck / Song Title: Last Christmas • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eli Brueggemann, Music by

Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, Lyrics by

Kenan Thompson, Lyrics by

Will Stephen, Lyrics by



13th • Song Title: Letter To The Free • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Common, Music & Lyrics by

Robert Glasper, Music by

Karriem Riggins, Music by



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades! / Song Title: Hell No • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears

Jeff Richmond, Music by

Tina Fey, Lyrics by

Sam Means, Lyrics by



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Mac Quayle, Theme by



Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Hans Zimmer, Theme by

Lorne Balfe, Theme by



The Good Fight • CBS All Access • Scott Free Productions

John David Buckley, Theme by



Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Michael Stein, Theme by

Kyle Dixon, Theme by



Victoria (Masterpiece) • PBS • A co-production of Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece

Martin Phipps, Theme by



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Ramin Djawadi, Theme by

Outstanding Music Supervision



Better Call Saul • Sunk Costs • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Thomas Golubić, Music Supervisor



Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Susan Jacobs, Music Supervisor



Girls • Goodbye Tour • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions

Manish Raval, Music Supervisor

Jonathan Leahy, Music Supervisor

Tom Wolfe, Music Supervisor



Master Of None • Amarsi Un Po • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Zach Cowie, Music Supervisor

Kerri Drootin, Music Supervisor



Stranger Things • Chapter Two: The Weirdo On Maple Street • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series



Atlanta • FX Networks • FX Productions

Donald Glover as Earn Marks



Baskets • FX Networks • FX Productions

Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets / Dale Baskets



black-ish • ABC • ABC Studios

Anthony Anderson as Andre Johnson



Master Of None • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Aziz Ansari as Dev



Shameless • Showtime • John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher



Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series



The Americans • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings



Better Call Saul • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill



House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital

Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood



Ray Donovan • Showtime • The Mark Gordon Company and David Hollander Productions

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan



This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson



This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Ford



Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie



Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Ewan McGregor as Ray Stussy/Emmit Stussy



Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein



The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Riz Ahmed as Nasir “Naz” Khan



The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

John Turturro as John Stone



Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes



The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions

Robert De Niro as Bernie Madoff



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series



Better Things • FX Networks • FX Productions

Pamela Adlon as Sam Fox



black-ish • ABC • ABC Studios

Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson



Grace And Frankie • Netflix • Skydance Productions

Jane Fonda as Grace Hanson



Grace And Frankie • Netflix • Skydance Productions

Lily Tomlin as Frankie Bergstein



Mom • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Allison Janney as Bonnie



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears

Ellie Kemper as Kimmy Schmidt



Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series



The Americans • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings



The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II



The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Elisabeth Moss as Offred



House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital

Robin Wright as Claire Underwood



How To Get Away With Murder • ABC • ABC Studios

Viola Davis as Annalise Keating



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores



Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie



American Crime • ABC • ABC Studios

Felicity Huffman as Jeanette Hesby



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Reese Witherspoon as Madeline MacKenzie



Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series



Baskets • FX Networks • FX Productions

Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets



Modern Family • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions

Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy



Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears

Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon



Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Tony Hale as Gary Walsh



Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Matt Walsh as Mike McLintock



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series



Better Call Saul • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut



The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

John Lithgow as Winston Churchill



Homeland • Showtime • Fox 21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Mandy Patinkin as Saul Berenson



House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital

Michael Kelly as Doug Stamper



Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

David Harbour as Jim Hopper



This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe



Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Alexander Skarsgård as Perry Wright



Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

David Thewlis as V.M. Varga



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Stanley Tucci as Jack Warner



The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Bill Camp as Homicide Det. Dennis Box



The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Michael Kenneth Williams as Freddy Knight



Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series



Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Vanessa Bayer as Various Characters



Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Leslie Jones as Various Characters



Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kate McKinnon as Various Characters



Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Kathryn Hahn as Raquel Fein



Transparent • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Judith Light as Shelly Pfefferman



Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Anna Chlumsky as Amy Brookheimer



Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series



The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia



The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Samira Wiley as Moira



Orange Is The New Black • Netflix • Lionsgate Television

Uzo Aduba as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren



Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven



This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Thandie Newton as Maeve



Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie



American Crime • ABC • ABC Studios

Regina King as Kimara Walters



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Laura Dern as Renata Klein



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Shailene Woodley as Jane Chapman



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita



The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions

Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series



Girls • All I Ever Wanted • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions

Riz Ahmed as Paul-Louis



Girls • American Bitch • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions

Matthew Rhys as Chuck Palmer



Saturday Night Live • Host: Dave Chappelle • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Dave Chappelle as Host



Saturday Night Live • Host: Lin-Manuel Miranda • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Host



Saturday Night Live • Host: Tom Hanks • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Tom Hanks as Host



Veep • Blurb • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Hugh Laurie as Tom James



Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series



Bloodline • Part 32 • Netflix • Sony Pictures Television in association with KZK Productions

Ben Mendelsohn as Danny Rayburn



Mr. Robot • eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc • USA • Universal Cable Productions and Anonymous Content

BD Wong as Whiterose



Ray Donovan • Norman Saves The World • Showtime • The Mark Gordon Company and David Hollander Productions

Hank Azaria as Ed Cochran



This Is Us • Last Christmas • FOX • 20th Century Fox Television

Denis O’Hare as Jessie



This Is Us • Memphis • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television

Brian Tyree Henry as Ricky



This Is Us • The Big Day • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television

Gerald McRaney as Dr. K aka Dr. Nathan Katowski



Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series



black-ish • Lemons • ABC • ABC Studios

Wanda Sykes as Daphne Lido



Catastrophe • Episode 6 • Amazon • Avalon Television / Amazon Studios

Carrie Fisher as Mia



Girls • Gummies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Apatow Productions and I Am Jenni Konner Productions

Becky Ann Baker as Loreen Doring



Master Of None • Thanksgiving • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Angela Bassett as Catherine



Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Kristen Wiig as Host



Saturday Night Live • Host: Melissa McCarthy • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Melissa McCarthy as Host



Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series



The Americans • The Soviet Division • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Alison Wright as Martha



The Handmaid’s Tale • Late • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Alexis Bledel as Ofglen



How To Get Away With Murder • Go Cry Somewhere Else • ABC • ABC Studios

Cicely Tyson as Ophelia Harkness



The Leftovers • The Most Powerful Man In The World (And His Identical Twin Brother) • HBO • HBO Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television in association with Damon Lindelof Productions and Film 44

Ann Dowd as Patti Levin



Orange Is The New Black • Doctor Psycho • Netflix • Lionsgate Television

Laverne Cox as Sophia Burset



Stranger Things • Chapter Three: Holly, Jolly • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Shannon Purser as Barb Holland



Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series



Boondoggle • ABCd/ABC.com • Fox Digital Studio and Wedding Punch

Ty Burrell as Ty



Con Man • Comic-Con HQ • Con Man Productions & Redbear Films, Inc

Alan Tudyk as Wray Nerely



Dicks • Vimeo • For Me Neck Productions

Kim Estes as Amanda



The Earliest Show • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die

Ben Schwartz as Josh Bath



Tales Of Titans • go90 • Funny Or Die

Jason Ritter as Greg



Tween Fest • go90 • Funny Or Die

John Michael Higgins as Todd Crawford



Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series



Con Man • Comic-Con HQ • Con Man Productions & Redbear Films, Inc

Mindy Sterling as Bobbie



Dropping The Soap • Amazon • Huge NoHo Productions

Jane Lynch as Olivia Vanderstein



The Earliest Show • FunnyOrDie • Funny Or Die

Lauren Lapkus as Samantha Newman



Fear The Walking Dead: Passage • AMC.com • RadicalMedia and AMC Studios

Kelsey Scott as Sierra



secs & EXECS • tellofilms.com • Zimmerman Entertainment and tellofilms.com

Mindy Sterling as Shirla



Outstanding Narrator



Five Came Back • The Price Of Victory • Netflix • Amblin Television, Scott Rudin, IACF Productions in association with Passion Pictures & Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment

Meryl Streep, Narrator



Muhammad Ali: Only One • HBO • HBO Sports

Liev Schreiber, Narrator



UConn: The March To Madness • Episode 1 • HBO • IMG Original Content

Liev Schreiber, Narrator



Wild New Zealand • Nat Geo WILD • A BBC/NDR Naturfilm/Doclights/National Geographic Channels Co-Production

Sam Neill, Narrator



Wild Scotland • Nat Geo WILD • Maramedia in association with Otter Films and ITV Studios Global Entertainment

Ewan McGregor, Narrator



Year Million • Homo Sapien 2.0 • National Geographic • RadicalMedia

Laurence Fishburne, Narrator



Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program



Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party • VH1 • 495 Productions

Martha Stewart, Host

Snoop Dogg, Host



MasterChef Junior • FOX • Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato

Gordon Ramsay, Host



Match Game • ABC • FremantleMedia North America, Inc. and Triple Threat Productions, Inc.

Alec Baldwin, Host



Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company

Heidi Klum, Host

Tim Gunn, Co-Host



RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

RuPaul Charles, Host



United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, All3Media America, Main Event Media

W. Kamau Bell, Host



Outstanding Comedy Series



Atlanta • FX Networks • FX Productions



black-ish • ABC • ABC Studios



Master Of None • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts

Entertainment



Modern Family • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador

Productions



Silicon Valley • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears



Veep • HBO • HBO Entertainment



Outstanding Drama Series



Better Call Saul • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions



The Crown • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television



The Handmaid’s Tale • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions



House Of Cards • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital



Stranger Things • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions



This Is Us • NBC • 20th Century Fox Television



Westworld • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television



Outstanding Limited Series



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films



Fargo • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions



FEUD: Bette And Joan • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios



Genius • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios



The Night Of • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites



Outstanding Television Movie



Black Mirror: San Junipero • Netflix • House of Tomorrow



Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love • NBC • Dixie Pixie Productions, Magnolia Hill Productions, Warner Bros. Television



The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks • HBO • HBO Films in association with Your Face Goes Here Entertainment and Harpo Films



Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece



The Wizard Of Lies • HBO • HBO Films in association with Tribeca Productions and Levinson/Fontana Productions



Outstanding Variety Talk Series



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • JAX Media



Jimmy Kimmel Live • ABC • ABC Studios in association with Jackhole Industries



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television



The Late Late Show With James Corden • CBS • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios



Real Time With Bill Maher • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Bill Maher Productions and Brad Grey Television



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series



Billy On The Street • truTV • Funny Or Die



Documentary Now! • IFC • Broadway Video



Drunk History • Comedy Central • Gary Sanchez Productions



Portlandia • IFC • Broadway Video



Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video



Tracey Ullman’s Show • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Allan McKeown Presents, BBC Productions and DRG



Outstanding Variety Special



Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 • CBS • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media



Louis C.K. 2017 • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment, JAX Media, Pig Newton, Inc.



Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust • Netflix • Not Left Enough Productions



Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? • Showtime •

Spartina Productions, Inc.



Outstanding Special Class Program



Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment



The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences



Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network



70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment



Outstanding Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series



Brown Girls • Open TV • Asghar, Bailey Productions

Sam Bailey, Produce

Fatimah Asghar, Producer



Fear The Walking Dead: Passage • AMC.com • RadicalMedia and AMC Studios

Dave Erickson, Executive Producer

Frank Scherma, Executive Producer

Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer

Andrew Bernstein, Producer



Hack Into Broad City • ComedyCentral.com • Comedy Central

Abbi Jacobson, Executive Producer

Ilana Glazer, Executive Producer

Tony Hernandez, Executive Producer

Lilly Burns, Executive Producer

Kelsie Kiley, Producer



Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training • AMC • Bacon & Sons

Rob Knox, Producer



Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot • ABC/ABC.com • Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios

Geoffrey Colo, Executive Producer

Jed Whedon, Executive Producer

Maurissa Tancharoen, Executive Producer

Jeffrey Bell, Executive Producer

Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer

Joe Quesada, Executive Producer



Outstanding Short Form Variety Series



Behind The Voice • YouTube • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Chad Hines, Executive Producer

Amanda Horning, Supervising Producer

Suzanne Lee, Producer



The Daily Show – Between The Scenes • TheDailyShow.com • Central Productions, LLC

Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer

Steve Bodow, Executive Producer

Ramin Hedayati, Supervising Producer

Jocelyn Conn, Produced by

Trevor Noah, Host



Epic Rap Battles of History • YouTube • Maker Studios

Peter Shukoff, Executive Producer

Lloyd Ahlquist, Executive Producer

Honest Trailers • YouTube • DEFY Media

Andy Signore, Executive Producer

Dan Murrell, Producer

Spencer Gilbert, Producer

Michael Bolton, Producer

Christina Kline, Producer



The Star Wars Show • YouTube • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mickey Capoferri, Executive Producer

Scott Bromley, Producer

John Harper, Producer

Andi Gutierrez, Host



Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series



Creating Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios with Universal Television and NBC Entertainment Digital

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Oz Rodriguez, Co-Executive Producer

Chris Voss, Co-Executive Producer

Michael Scogin, Supervising Producer

Erik Kenward, Producer

Erin Doyle, Producer



FEUD: Bette And Joan: Inside Look • FX.com • FX Networks and M3 Creative

Ryan Murphy, Producer

Tanase Popa, Producer

Stephanie Gibbons, Producer

Kenna McCabe, Producer

Sally Daws, Producer

Maureen Timpa, Producer



Jay Leno’s Garage • nbc.com • NBC Entertainment and Big Dog Productions

Jay Leno, Executive Producer

Kico Velarde, Supervising Producer

Helga Pollock, Producer

Trideev Dasgupta, Producer

David Swift, Producer

Walker Dalton, Producer



National Endowment For The Arts: United States Of Arts • arts.gov • Fire Starter Studios

Kimberly A. Austin, Executive Producer

Rachel Klein, Executive Producer

Jeffrey Elmont, Producer

Bradley Glenn, Producer



Viceland At The Women’s March • Viceland • VICE Media, LLC

Meghan Kirsch, Executive Producer

Nacho Gil, Co-Executive Producer

Hannah Gregg, Supervising Producer



Outstanding Children’s Program



Girl Meets World • Disney Channel • Michael Jacobs Productions / It’s A Laugh Productions

Michael Jacobs, Executive Producer

Frank Pace, Co-Executive Producer

Matthew Nelson, Co-Executive Producer

Mark Blutman, Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Menell, Co-Executive Producer



Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration • NBC • Brad Lachman Productions, Inc.

Brad Lachman, Executive Producer

Bill Bracken, Co-Executive Producer

Matt Lachman, Producer



Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas • HBO • Sesame Workshop

Brown Johnson, Executive Producer

Ken Scarborough, Co-Executive Producer

Benjamin Lehmann, Supervising Producer

Karyn Leibovich, Producer

Stephanie Longardo, Producer

Mindy Fila, Producer



School Of Rock • Nickelodeon • Nickelodeon in association with Paramount

Jim Armogida, Executive Producer

Steve Armogida, Executive Producer

Jay Kogen, Executive Producer

Scott Rudin, Executive Producer

Eli Bush, Executive Producer

Richard Linklater, Executive Producer

Steve Skrovan, Co-Executive Producer

Suzie Freeman, Co-Executive Producer

Sara Cunningham, Co-Executive Producer

Harry Hannigan, Producer

Chris Arrington, Produced by



Star Wars Rebels • Disney XD • Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.

Simon Kinberg, Executive Producer

Dave Filoni, Executive Producer

Henry Gilroy, Co-Executive Producer

Kiri Hart, Producer

Carrie Beck, Producer

Athena Yvette Portillo, Producer



Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special



Amanda Knox • Netflix • Plus Pictures ApS

Rod Blackhurst, Produced by

Brian McGinn, Produced by

Mette Heide, Produced by/Executive Producer

Stephen Robert Morse, Produced by



The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs

Ron Howard, Produced by



A House Divided (Vice Special Report) • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with VICE Media, LLC and Bill Maher Productions

Shane Smith, Executive Producer

Josh Tyrangiel, Executive Producer

Jonah Kaplan, Executive Producer

Tim Clancy, Executive Producer

Beverly Chase, Supervising Producer

David Schankula, Supervising Producer

Alex Chitty, Produced by

Jane Kozlowski, Produced by



L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later • A&E • Entertainment One Reality Productions, Inc. and Creature Films, Inc.

Tara Long, Executive Producer

Mark Ford, Executive Producer

Kevin Lopez, Executive Producer

John Singleton, Executive Producer

Brad Abramson, Executive Producer

Shelly Tatro, Executive Producer

One9, Co-Executive Producer

Erik Parker, Co-Executive Producer

Nora Donaghy, Producer



13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Angus Wall, Executive Producer

Jason Sterman, Executive Producer

Spencer Averick, Producer

Ava DuVernay, Produced by

Howard Barish, Produced by



Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series



American Masters • PBS • Loki Films, LLC and Thirteen Productions, LLC for WNET

Michael Kantor, Executive Producer

Junko Tsunashima, Supervising Producer

Julie Sacks, Series Producer

Suzanne Hillinger, Producer

Brent Miller, Producer



Chef’s Table • Netflix • House of Tomorrow

David Gelb, Executive Producer

Andrew Fried, Executive Producer

Brian McGinn, Executive Producer

Matthew Weaver, Executive Producer

Dane Lillegard, Co-Executive Producer



The Keepers • Netflix • Film 45 and Tripod Media

Jessica Hargrave, Executive Producer

Ryan White, Executive Producer

Josh Braun, Executive Producer

Matthew Goldberg, Co-Executive Producer

Brandon Carroll, Co-Executive Producer



Planet Earth II • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Michael Gunton, Executive Producer

Tom Hugh-Jones, Series Producer

Elizabeth White, Produced by



30 For 30 • ESPN • ESPN Films

Connor Schell, Executive Producer

John Dahl, Executive Producer

Libby Geist, Executive Producer

Judd Apatow, Executive Producer

Michael Bonfiglio, Executive Producer

Dave O’Connor, Executive Producer

Jenna Anthony, Produced by



Outstanding Informational Series Or Special



Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Executive Producer

Christopher Collins, Executive Producer

Lydia Tenaglia, Executive Producer

Sandra Zweig, Executive Producer

Tom Vitale, Producer

Jeffrey D. Allen, Producer



Inside The Actors Studio • Bravo • In The Moment Productions

James Lipton, Executive Producer

Shawn Tesser, Produced by

Jeff Wurtz, Produced by



Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

Leah Remini, Executive Producer

Alex Weresow, Executive Producer

Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer

Erin Gamble, Co-Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer

Jeana Dill, Supervising Producer



StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson • National Geographic • National Geographic Studios

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Executive Producer / Host

Helen Matsos, Executive Producer

Brian Lovett, Executive Producer

Drew Pulley, Executive Producer

Michael J. Miller, Executive Producer



Vice • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with VICE Media, LLC and Bill Maher Productions

Shane Smith, Executive Producer

Jonah Kaplan, Executive Producer

Tim Clancy, Executive Producer

Bill Maher, Executive Producer

Beverly Chase, Supervising Producer

David Schankula, Supervising Producer

Ben Anderson, Senior Producer



Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking



Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds • HBO • HBO Documentary Films in association with Bloomfish Pictures and RatPac Documentary Films

Alexis Bloom, Produced by

Fisher Stevens, Produced by

Sheila Nevins, Executive Producer

Brett Ratner, Executive Producer

Nancy Abraham, Senior Producer



LA 92 • National Geographic • Lightbox

TJ Martin, A Film by

Dan Lindsay, A Film by

Jonathan Chinn, Produced by

Simon Chinn, Produced by



O.J.: Made In America • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films

Ezra Edelman, Produced by

Caroline Waterlow, Produced by

Connor Schell, Executive Producer

Libby Geist, Executive Producer

Tamara Rosenberg, Producer

Nina Krstic, Producer



Oklahoma City (American Experience) • PBS • Ark Media Productions

Barak Goodman, Produced by

Emily Singer Chapman, Produced by

Mark Samels, Executive Producer

Susan Bellows, Senior Producer



The White Helmets • Netflix • Grain Media / Violet Films

Joanna Natasegara, Produced by



Outstanding Structured Reality Program



Antiques Roadshow • PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation

Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer

Sam Farrell, Supervising Producer

Sarah K. Elliott, Producer



Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives • Food Network • Citizen Pictures

Guy Fieri, Executive Producer / Host

Frank Matson, Executive Producer

Tim McOsker, Executive Producer

Jen Darrow, Supervising Producer



Fixer Upper • HGTV • High Noon Entertainment

Jim Berger, Executive Producer

Scott Feeley, Executive Producer

Glenna Stacer Sayles, Executive Producer

Michael Matsumoto, Executive Producer

Robert Zimmerman, Co-Executive Producer

Candice Grubb, Supervising Producer



Lip Sync Battle • Spike TV • Casey Patterson Entertainment, Matador, Eight Million Plus Productions, Sunday Night

Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment

Casey Patterson, Executive Producer

Jay Peterson, Executive Producer

John Krasinski, Executive Producer

Stephen Merchant, Executive Producer

James McKinlay, Executive Producer

Leah Culton Gonzalez, Co-Executive Producer

Pete DiObilda, Co-Executive Producer

Genna Gintzig, Supervising Producer

LL Cool J, Producer

Danielle Flora, Producer



Shark Tank • ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Clay Newbill, Executive Producer

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer

Phil Gurin, Executive Producer

Max Swedlow, Co-Executive Producer

Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer

Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer

Sami Aziz, Senior Producer

Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer

Michael Kramer, Senior Producer

Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer

Laura Roush, Senior Producer

Kate Ryu, Senior Producer

Dominique Worden, Producer



Who Do You Think You Are? • TLC • Shed Media & Is Or Isn’t Entertainment

Alex Graham, Executive Producer

Pam Healey, Executive Producer

Lisa Kudrow, Executive Producer

Dan Bucatinsky, Executive Producer

Stephanie Schwam, Executive Producer

Nancy Daniels, Executive Producer

Howard Lee, Executive Producer

Cameo Wallace, Senior Executive Producer

Anna Pousho, Co-Executive Producer

Justin Robertson, Supervising Producer

Aleta Rozanski, Supervising Producer



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program



Born This Way • A&E • Bunim/Murray Productions

Gil Goldschein, Executive Producer

Jonathan Murray, Executive Producer

Laura Korkoian, Executive Producer

Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Producer

Shelly Tatro, Executive Producer

Drew Tappon, Executive Producer

Kasey Barrett, Co-Executive Producer

Trifari White, Supervising Producer

Millie Taggart-Ratcliffe, Supervising Producer

Jarrod Burt, Producer

Jacob Lane, Producer



Deadliest Catch • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC

Thom Beers, Executive Producer

Philip David Segal, Executive Producer

Sarah Whalen, Executive Producer

R. Decker Watson, Jr., Executive Producer

Joseph Boyle, Executive Producer

Geoff Miller, Supervising Producer

Arom Starr-Paul, Supervising Producer

Josh Earl, Supervising Producer



Gaycation With Ellen Page • Viceland • VICE Media, LLC

Ellen Page, Executive Producer

Ian Daniel, Executive Producer

Niharika Desai, Executive Producer

Nomi Ernst Leidner, Executive Producer

Bernardo Loyola, Executive Producer

Shane Smith, Executive Producer

Eddy Moretti, Executive Producer

Spike Jonze, Executive Producer



Intervention • A&E • GRB Entertainment, Inc.

Gary R. Benz, Executive Producer

Michael Branton, Executive Producer

Tom Greenhut, Executive Producer

Brad Holcman, Executive Producer

Laurie Sharpe, Executive Producer

Peter Field, Co-Executive Producer

PJ Davenport, Co-Executive Producer

Carl Swanson, Supervising Producer

Karen Pinto, Supervising Producer



RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • YouTube • World of Wonder Productions

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Kenneth Leslie, Co-Executive Producer



United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell • CNN • CNN Original Series, All3Media America, Main Event Media

Jimmy Fox, Executive Producer

Gregory J. Lipstone, Executive Producer

Layla Smith, Executive Producer

W. Kamau Bell, Executive Producer

Donny Jackson, Executive Producer

Justin Yungfleisch, Co-Executive Producer

Steven Dickert, Co-Executive Producer

David E.J. Berger, Supervising Producer

Amy Entelis, Executive Producer

Lizzie Fox, Executive Producer



Outstanding Reality-Competition Program



The Amazing Race • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer

Elise Doganieri, Executive Producer

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Mark Vertullo, Executive Producer

Matt Schmidt, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Cariaga, Co-Executive Producer

Phil Keoghan, Co-Executive Producer

Darren Bunkley, Supervising Producer

Neil Jahss, Supervising Producer

Micheal DiMaggio, Supervising Producer

Ady Ryf, Supervising Producer

Sydney Leier, Senior Producer

Erica Roby, Senior Producer

Sarah Stallard, Senior Producer

Jack Walworth, Senior Producer



American Ninja Warrior • NBC • A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Esquire Network

Arthur Smith, Executive Producer

Kent Weed, Executive Producer

Anthony Storm, Executive Producer

Brian Richardson, Executive Producer

Kristen Stabile, Co-Executive Producer

Briana Vowels, Supervising Producer

D. Max Poris, Supervising Producer

David Markus, Supervising Producer

J.D. Pruess, Supervising Producer

Jonathan Provost, Supervising Producer

Royce Toni, Supervising Producer

Zayna Abi-Hashim, Supervising Producer



Project Runway • Lifetime • The Weinstein Company, Bunim/Murray Productions, Full Picture Entertainment and Heidi Klum Company

Harvey Weinstein, Executive Producer

Bob Weinstein, Executive Producer

Jonathan Murray, Executive Producer

Sara Rea, Executive Producer

Colleen Sands, Executive Producer

Heidi Klum, Executive Producer

Jane Cha, Executive Producer

Desiree Gruber, Executive Producer

Mary Donahue, Executive Producer

David Hillman, Executive Producer

Patrick Reardon, Executive Producer

Barbara Schneeweiss, Executive Producer

Gil Goldschein, Co-Executive Producer

Teri Weideman, Co-Executive Producer

Cosmo De Ceglie, Supervising Producer

Sue Kinkead, Supervising Producer

Glenn Morgan, Supervising Producer

Blue Benenati, Supervising Producer

Tim Gunn, Producer



RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer

Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer



Top Chef • Bravo • Magical Elves

Dan Cutforth, Executive Producer

Jane Lipsitz, Executive Producer

Doneen Arquines, Executive Producer

Casey Kriley, Executive Producer

Gaylen Gawlowski, Executive Producer

Tom Colicchio, Executive Producer

Padma Lakshmi, Executive Producer

Erica Ross, Co-Executive Producer

Patrick Schmedeman, Co-Executive Producer

Blake Davis, Co-Executive Producer

Scott Patch, Co-Executive Producer

Elida Carbajal Araiza, Supervising Producer

Daniel Calin, Supervising Producer

Zoe Jackson, Senior Producer



The Voice • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

John De Mol, Executive Producer

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Audrey Morrissey, Executive Producer

Jay Bienstock, Executive Producer

Lee Metzger, Executive Producer

Chad Hines, Executive Producer

Kyra Thompson, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Yurchuk, Co-Executive Producer

Amanda Zucker, Co-Executive Producer

Anthea Bhargava, Supervising Producer

Keith Dinielli, Supervising Producer

May Johnson, Supervising Producer

Clyde Lieberman, Supervising Producer

Teddy Valenti, Supervising Producer

Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, Senior Producer

Barton Kimball, Senior Producer

Brittany Martin Porter, Senior Producer

Kyley Tucker, Senior Producer

Amanda Silva Borden, Producer

Carson Daly, Producer

Dan Paschen, Producer



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Series



Black Sails • XXXVII • Starz • Platinum Dunes and Quaker Moving Pictures in association with Starz Originals

Benjamin Cook, Sound Supervisor

Stefan Henrix, ADR Supervisor

Mike Szakmeister, Dialogue Editor

Shaugnessy Hare, Sound Effects Editor

Tim Tuchrello, Sound Effects Editor

Brett Voss, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Baber, Music Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist



Gotham • Destiny Calling • FOX • Warner Bros. Television

George Haddad, Sound Supervisor

Chad J. Hughes, Sound Designer

Dale Chaloukian, Sound Editor

David Barbee, Sound Editor

Julie Altus, Sound Editor

Ashley Revell, Music Editor

Joey Sabella, Foley Artist

Joanie Rowe, Foley Artist



Homeland • America First • Showtime • Fox 21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Craig A. Dellinger, Sound Supervisor

Ryne Gierke, Dialogue Editor

Eric Raber, Sound Effects Editor

Shawn Kennelly, Foley Editor

Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor

Melissa Kennelly, Foley Artist

Vince Nicastro, Foley Artist



Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Bradley North, Sound Supervisor

Craig Henighan, Sound Editor

Jordan Wilby, Sound Editor

Jonathan Golodner, Sound Editor

Tiffany S. Griffth, Sound Editor

Sam Munoz, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Ginger Geary, Foley Artist



Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Thomas E. deGorter, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Matthew Sawelson, MPSE, ADR Editor

Brian Armstrong, Dialogue Editor

Fred Paragano, Dialogue Editor

Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor

Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor

Sebastian Visconti, Sound Editor

Geordy Sincavage, Sound Editor

Michael Head, Sound Editor

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor

Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Tara Blume Norton, Foley Artist



Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special



American Horror Story: Roanoke • Chapter 1 • FX Networks • Twentieth Century Fox Television

Gary Megregian, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Steve M. Stuhr, Dialogue Editor

Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Timothy A. Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor

Paul Diller, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Noel Vought, Foley Artist



Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Nick Forshager, Sound Supervisor

Joe Bracciale, ADR Editor

Martin Gwynn Jones, Dialogue Editor

Brent Pickett, Dialogue Editor

Claire Dobson, Dialogue Editor

Robert Bertola, Sound Effects Editor

Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor

Tyler Whitham, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Decker, Music Editor

John Elliot, Foley Artist



Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Daniel Pagan, Sound Supervisor

Erich Gann, ADR Editor

Arielle McGrail, Dialogue Editor

Bill Bell, Foley Editor

Nicholas Fitzgerald, Music Editor

Tim Chilton, Foley Artist

Jill Sanders, Foley Artist



The Night Of • Subtle Beast • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Nicholas Renbeck, Sound Supervisor

Marissa Littlefield, Supervising ADR Editor

Steve Visscher, Supervising Foley Editor

Ruth Hernandez, ADR Editor

Sara Stern, Dialogue Editor

Luciano Vignola, Dialogue Editor

Odin Benitez, Dialogue Editor

Ruy Garcia, Sound Effects Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Warren Shaw, Sound Effects Editor

Roland Vajs, Sound Effects Editor

Heather Gross, Foley Editor

Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor

Grant Conway, Music Editor

Marko Costanzo, Foley Artist



Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece

Douglas Sinclair, Supervising Sound Editor

Jon Salmon-Joyce, Sound Effects Editor

Stuart McCowan, Sound Effects Editor

Paul McFadden, Dialogue Editor

Howard Bargroff, Sound Editor

Nathan Palmer, Sound Editor

Jamie Talbutt, Foley Editor

Rael Jones, Music Editor

Sue Harding, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (Single Or MultiCamera)



Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Hanoi • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Benny Mouthon, Sound Design



The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs

Jon Michaels, Sound Supervisor

Harrison Meyle, Dialogue Editor

Dan Kenyon, Sound Effects Editor

Will Digby, Sound Effects Editor

Melissa Muik, Music Editor



Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath • Golden Era • A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions

David Crocco, Sound Supervisor

Rolando Nadal, Sound Editor



Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Kate Hopkins, Sound Editor

Tim Owens, Sound Editor



13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Tim Boggs, Sound Supervisor

Alex Lee, Sound Editor

Julie Pierce, Music Editor

Lise Richardson, Music Editor



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)



Better Call Saul • Witness • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Larry Benjamin, Re-Recording Mixer

Kevin Valentine, Re-Recording Mixer

Philip W. Palmer, Production Mixer



House Of Cards • Chapter 53 • Netflix • Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in association with Media Rights Capital

Nathan Nance, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott R. Lewis, Re-Recording Mixer

Lorenzo Milan, Production Mixer



Mr. Robot • eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx • USA • Universal Cable Productions and Anonymous Content

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer

William Sarokin, Production Mixer

Paul Drenning, ADR Mixer



Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Upside Down • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

Joe Barnett, Re-Recording Mixer

Adam Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Durfy, CAS, Production Mixer

Bill Higley, CAS, ADR Mixer



Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Keith Rogers, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott Weber, Re-Recording Mixer

Roger Stevenson, Production Mixer

Kyle O’Neal, ADR Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie



Big Little Lies • You Get What You Need • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

Gavin Fernandes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Louis Gignac, Re-Recording Mixer

Brendan Beebe, Production Mixer



Fargo • Who Rules The Land Of Denial? • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer

Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, Production Mixer

Michael Perftt, Scoring Mixer



Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Bob Bronow, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Hensley, Re-Recording Mixer

Petr Forejt, Production Mixer



The Night Of • The Beach • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Nicholas Renbeck, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer

Felix Andrew, Production Mixer

Larry Hoff, Production Mixer



Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • PBS • Hartswood Films in co-production with Masterpiece

Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer

John Mooney, Production Mixer

Peter Gleaves, ADR Mixer

Nick Wollage, Music Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation



Master Of None • The Dinner Party • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Joshua Berger, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Barosky, Production Mixer



Modern Family • Basketball • ABC • 20th Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Productions and Picador Productions

Dean Okrand, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian R. Harman, Re-Recording Mixer

Stephen A. Tibbo, Production Mixer



Mozart In The Jungle • Now I Will Sing • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Andy D’Addario, Re-Recording Mixer

Gary Gegan, Re-Recording Mixer

Marco Fiumara, Production Mixer



Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Re-Recording Mixer

Todd Beckett, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer



Veep • Omaha • HBO • HBO Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill Freesh, Re-Recording Mixer

Bill MacPherson, Production Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special



59th Grammy Awards • CBS • AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC

Josh Morton, Post Audio Mixer

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

Mikael Stewart, FOH Production Mixer

Eric Schilling, Broadcast Music Mixer

John Harris, Broadcast Music Mixer

Ron Reaves, FOH Mixer

Thomas Pesa, Stage Foldback Mixer

Michael Parker, Stage Foldback Mixer

Eric Johnston, Playback Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Sweetening Mixer



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Sub-Prime Auto Loans • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen

String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Steve Watson, Production Mixer

Charlie Jones, Sound Effects Mixer

Steve Lettie, FOH PA Mixer

Jonathan Herrera, Monitor Mixer



The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Sandweiss, Broadcast Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Protools Mixer

Pat Baltzell, House PA Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Bob LaMasney, Supplemental Audio Mixer

John Perez, VO Mixer

Tom Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer

Brian Flanzbaum, Orchestra Monitor Mixer



2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Playtone, Line by Line Productions, Alex Coletti Productions and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation

Al Centrella, Production Mixer

Susan Pelino, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

Dave Natale, FOH Mixer

Erik Von Ranson, FOH Mixer

Simon Welch, Monitor Mixer



Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer

Christian Schrader, Re-Recording Mixer

Alex Guessard, FOH Mixer

Simon Higgs, Monitor Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Paul Ramsay, Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer

Andre Bowman, Pro Tools Mixer



The Voice • Season Finale • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Eric White, Re-Recording Music Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Music Mixer

Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer

Kenyata Westbrook, Reality Supervising Audio Mixer

Sterling Cross, Production Reality Mixer

Robert P. Matthews Jr., Production Reality Mixer

John Koster, Production Reality Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, House PA Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Carlos Torres, Interstitial Playback Music Mixer

William Dietzman, Monitor Mixer

Michael Bernard, Music Sub Mixer



Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)



Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Rome • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Brian Bracken, Re-Recording Mixer



The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs

Chris Jenkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Cameron Frankley, Re-Recording Mixer

Nathan Evans, Production Mixer

Sam O’Kell, Music Mixer



O.J.: Made In America • Part 2 • ESPN • ESPN Films and Laylow Films

Keith Hodne, Re-Recording Mixer

Eric Di Stefano, Re-Recording Mixer



Planet Earth II • Cities • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production in co-production with BBC America

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer



13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Jeffrey Perkins, Re-Recording Mixer



Outstanding Special Visual Effects



American Gods • The Bone Orchard • Starz • FremantleMedia North America, Inc.

Kevin Tod Haug, Visual Effects Designer

David Stump, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jeremy Ball, Visual Effects Supervisor

Bernice Charlotte Howes, Visual Effects Producer

Jessica Smith, Visual Effects Production Manager

Josh Carlton, Visual Effects Coordinator

Pierre Buffin, VFX Supervisor

James Cooper, VFX Supervisor

Aymeric Perceval, VFX Supervisor



Black Sails • XXIX • Starz • Platinum Dunes and Quaker Moving Pictures in association with Starz Originals

Erik Henry, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer

Ashley J. Ward, Visual Effects Production Manager

Kevin Rafferty, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Paul Dimmer, Special Effects Supervisor

Yafei Wu, VFX Supervisor

Martin Lipmann, VFX Supervisor

Nicklas Andersson, Animation Supervisor

David Wahlberg, Compositing Lead



The Man In The High Castle • Fallout • Amazon • Amazon Studios

Lawson Deming, VFX Supervisor

Cory Jamieson, VFX Producer

Casi Blume, CG Supervisor

Nick Chamberlain, Comp Supervisor

David Andrade, Modeling Supervisor

Bill Parker, Comp Lead

Justin Fox, Layout

Danielle Malambri, VFX Coordinator



Vikings • On The Eve • HISTORY • Octagon Films and Take 5 Productions in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor

Michael Borrett, Visual Effects Producer

Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Wishart, CG Supervisor

Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor

Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter

Kiernan McKay, Lead Animator

Isabelle Alles, Lead Massive Crowd Artist

Tom Morrison, Lead Lighter



Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Jay Worth, VFX Supervisor

Elizabeth Castro, VFX Coordinator

Joe Wehmeyer, On Set VFX Supervisor

Eric Levin-Hatz, VFX Compositor

Bobo Skipper, ILP VFX Supervisor

Gustav Ahren, Modeling Lead

Paul Ghezzo, CG Supervisor – COSA VFX

Mitchell S. Drain, VFX Supervisor – Shade VFX

Michael Lantieri, Special Effects Coordinator



Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role



The Crown • Windsor • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Ben Turner, Visual Effects Supervisor

Tom Debenham, Consulting Visual Effects Supervisor

Standish Millennas, Visual Effects Producer

Kim Phelan, Visual Effects Producer

Oliver Cubbage, Lead CG Artist

Lionel Heath, Lead Compositor

Charlie Bennet, Lead DMP Artist

Stephen Smith, Lead Roto-Prep Artist

Carmine Agnone, Lead Matchmove Artist



Genius • Einstein: Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Eric Durst, Visual Effects Supervisor

Lenka Líkařová, Visual Effects Producer

Viktor Muller, Senior Visual Effects Producer

Marek Ruth, Visual Effects Supervisor

Tomáš Kalhous, Head of 2D Department

Lukáš Herrmann, Head of DMP Department

Pavel Kolář, CG Supervisor

Petr Hastík, Lead Compositor

Vit Komrzý, 2D Compositor



Gotham • Heavydirtysoul • FOX • Warner Bros. Television

Thomas Mahoney, Visual Effects Supervisor

Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Visual Effects Producer

Alex Gitler, Compositing Supervisor

Sina San, Senior Matte Painter / Art Director

Michael Capton, CG Supervisor / Lead CG Artist

Jon Anastasiades, Senior Lead Compositor

Ryan Bauer, Sequence Lead Compositor

Mark Anthony Nazal, Sequence Lead Compositor

Randy Little, On-Set Supervisor



The Handmaid’s Tale • Birth Day • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Brendan Taylor, VFX Supervisor

Stephen Lebed, VFX Supervisor

Leo Bovell, CG Supervisor

Martin O’Brien, VFX Producer

Winston Lee, Senior VFX Compositor

Kelly Knauff, VFX Coordinator

Zach Dembinski, CG Artist

Mike Suta, Compositor

Cameron Kerr, Compositor



Taboo • Episode 1 • FX Networks • Scott Free London and Hardy Son & Baker in association with Sonar Entertainment

Henry Badgett, VFX Supervisor

Tracy McCreary, VFX Producer

Angela Barson, Senior VFX Supervisor

Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, VFX Line Producer

Nic Birmingham, Head of 3D

Simon Rowe, Senior 2D Artist

Alexander Kirichenko, Senior 2D Artist

Finlay Duncan, 2D Artist

Colin Gorry, SFX Supervisor



Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program



Angie Tribeca • TBS • TBS and Carousel Productions

Erik Marshall Solky, Stunt Coordinator



Brooklyn Nine-Nine • FOX • Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment

Norman Howell, Stunt Coordinator



Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Brian Smyj, Stunt Coordinator



Shameless • Showtime • John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Netflix • Universal Television, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment and Bevel Gears

Jill Brown, Stunt Coordinator



Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie



The Blacklist • NBC • Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator



Blindspot • NBC • Berlanti Productions and Quinn’s House, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Christopher Place, Stunt Coordinator



Gotham • FOX • Warner Bros. Television

Norman Douglass, Stunt Coordinator



MacGyver • CBS • CBS Television Studios

Jeff Wolfe, Stunt Coordinator



Marvel’s Luke Cage • Netflix • Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios

James Lew, Stunt Coordinator



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series



The Big Bang Theory • The Locomotion Reverberation • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John D. O’Brien, Video Control

John Pierre Dechene, Camera

Richard G. Price, Camera

James L. Hitchcock, Camera

Brian Wayne Armstrong, Camera

Nick Gomez, Camera



Dancing With The Stars • Episode 2311A • ABC • BBC Worldwide Productions

Charles Cuip, Technical Director

Chris Hill, Video Control

Ed Moore, Video Control

Brian Reason, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Daryl Studebaker, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Andy Waruszewski, Camera

Mike Malone, Camera

Mike Carr, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Freddy Frederick, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Gerrymandering • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director

Augie Yuson, Video Control

Dante Pagano, Camera

John Harrison, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Jerry Cancel, Camera



Saturday Night Live • Host: Jimmy Fallon • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Steven Cimino, Technical Director

John Pinto, Camera

Paul Cangialosi, Camera

Len Wechsler, Camera

Eric Eisenstein, Camera

Dave Driscoll, Camera

Susan Noll, Video Control

Frank Grisanti, Video Control

Jeff Latonero, Camera

Ann Bergstrom, Camera

Randy Bittle, Camera



The Voice • Live Finale (Part 2) • NBC • MGM Television, Talpa Media USA, Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television

Allan Wells, Technical Director

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Diane Biederbeck, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Suzanne Ebner, Camera

Gudio Frenzel, Camera

Alex Hernandez, Camera

Dave Hilmer, Camera

Marc Hunter, Camera

Scott Hylton, Camera

Katherine Iacofono, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Steve Martynuk, Camera

John Perry, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Steve Simmons, Camera



Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special



Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 • CBS • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73

Oleg Sekulovski, Technical Director

Taylor Campanian, Video Control

Jordan Harriman, Video Control

Scott Acosta, Camera

Joel Binger, Camera

Scott Daniels, Camera

Joshua Gitersonke, Camera

Peter Hutchison, Camera

Scott Kaye, Camera

Mark McIntire, Camera

Ed Nelson, Camera

James Velarde, Camera



Hairspray Live! • NBC • Universal Television, Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment

Charles Ciup, Technical Director

Billy Steinberg, Video Control

Chris Hill, Video Control

Bert Atkinson, Camera

Randy Gomez, Camera

Nathanial Havholm, Camera

Ron Lehman, Camera

Bettina Levesque, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Mike Malone, Camera

Adam Margolis, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

Brian Reason, Camera

Damien Tuffereau, Camera

Andrew Waruszewski, Camera



The Oscars • ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Kenneth Shapiro, Technical Director

John Pritchett, Technical Director

Guy Jones, Video Control

Terrance Ho, Video Control

Keith Winikoff, Video Control

Robert Del Russo, Camera

David Eastwood, Camera

Ralph Bolton, Jr., Camera

David Carline, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Dan Webb, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Garrett Hurt, Camera

Toré Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Fred Frederick, Jr., Camera

George Prince, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Rob Palmer, Camera

David Plakos, Camera

Easter Xua, Camera

Devin Atwood, Camera



Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga • FOX • NFL Network

Rod Wardell, Technical Director

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Guy P. Jones, Senior Video Control

Rob Levy, Video Control

Stephen Dressman, Video Control

Brian Neher, Video Control

Steven Leotta, Video Control

Jimmy Lucas, Video Control

Lyn Noland, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Robert Delrusso, Camera

Robert Balton, Camera

Kevin French, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Vinnie Scaffidi, Camera

Ed Horton, Camera

Dave Levisohn, Camera

Phil Jaques, Camera

Buzz Schwing, Camera

Jeff Cuales, Camera

Mike Dranes, Camera

Dan Gibbons, Camera

Dave Elendt, Camera



70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Eric Becker, Technical Director

Mike Anderson, Technical Director

J.M. Hurley, Senior Video Control

Ka Lai Wong, Senior Video Control

Rob Balton, Camera

Bob Del Russo, Camera

Charlie Huntley, Camera

Ernie Jew, Camera

Jay Kulick, Camera

Tore Livia, Camera

John Meiklejohn, Camera

Lyn Noland, Camera

Jimmy O’Donnell, Camera

Mark Whitman, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Jim Tufaro, Camera

Joe DeBonis, Camera



Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series



Atlanta • B.A.N. • FX Networks • FX Productions

Donald Glover, Written by



Atlanta • Streets On Lock • FX Networks • FX Productions

Stephen Glover, Written by



Master Of None • Thanksgiving • Netflix • Universal Television, Oh Brudder Productions, Alan Yang Productions, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Aziz Ansari, Written by

Lena Waithe, Written by



Silicon Valley • Success Failure • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Judgemental Films, Alec Berg and 3 Arts Entertainment

Alec Berg, Written by



Veep • Georgia • HBO • HBO Entertainment

Billy Kimball, Written by



Veep • Groundbreaking • HBO • HBO Entertainment

David Mandel, Written by



Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series



The Americans • The Soviet Division • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Joel Fields, Written by

Joe Weisberg, Written by



Better Call Saul • Chicanery • AMC • Sony Pictures Television and Gran Via Productions

Gordon Smith, Written by



The Crown • Assassins • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Peter Morgan, Written by



The Handmaid’s Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Hulu • MGM, Hulu, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, Daniel Wilson Productions

Bruce Miller, Teleplay by



Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment and Monkey Massacre Productions

The Duffer Brothers, Written by



Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television

Lisa Joy, Written by

Jonathan Nolan, Written by



Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special



Big Little Lies • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Pacific Standard and Blossom Films

David E. Kelley, Written for Television by



Black Mirror: San Junipero • Netflix • House of Tomorrow

Charlie Brooker, Written by



Fargo • The Law Of Vacant Places • FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions

Noah Hawley, Written by



FEUD: Bette And Joan • And The Winner Is… (The Oscars Of 1963) • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Ryan Murphy, Written by



FEUD: Bette And Joan • Pilot • FX Networks • Fox 21 Television Studios

Jaffe Cohen, Written by

Michael Zam, Written by

Ryan Murphy, Written by



The Night Of • The Call Of The Wild • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with BBC, Bad Wolf Productions and Film Rites

Richard Price, Teleplay by

Steven Zaillian, Teleplay by



Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee • TBS • JAX Media

Jo Miller, Writer

Samantha Bee, Writer

Ashley Nicole Black, Writer

Pat Cassels, Writer

Eric Drysdale, Writer

Mathan Erhardt, Writer

Travon Free, Writer

Joe Grossman, Writer

Miles Kahn, Writer

Melinda Taub, Writer

Jason Reich, Writer



Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Kevin Avery, Written by

Tim Carvell, Written by

Josh Gondelman, Written by

Dan Gurewitch, Written by

Geoff Haggerty, Written by

Jeff Maurer, Written by

John Oliver, Written by

Scott Sherman, Written by

Will Tracy, Written by

Jill Twiss, Written by

Juli Weiner, Written by



Late Night With Seth Meyers • NBC • Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jermaine Affonso, Written by

Alex Baze, Written by

Bryan Donaldson, Written by

Sal Gentile, Written by

Matt Goldich, Written by

Dina Gusovky, Written by

Jenny Hagel, Written by

Allison Hord, Written by

Mike Karnell, Written by

John Lutz, Written by

Seth Meyers, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Seth Reiss, Written by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

Mike Scollins, Written by

Mike Shoemaker, Written by

Ben Warheit, Written by



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Barry Julien, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Opus Moreschi, Head Writer

Stephen Colbert, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Michael Brumm, Written by

Nate Charny, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Cullen Crawford, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Ariel Dumas, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by

Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Daniel Kibblesmith, Written by

Michael Pielocik, Written by

Kate Sidley, Written by

Jen Spyra, Written by

Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by



Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Chris Kelly, Head Writer

Sarah Schneider, Head Writer

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Bryan Tucker, Head Writer

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer

James Anderson, Written by

Kristen Bartlett, Written by

Jeremy Beiler, Written by

Zack Bornstein, Written by

Joanna Bradley, Written by

Megan Callahan, Written by

Michael Che, Written by

Anna Drezen, Written by

Fran Gillespie, Other

Sudi Green, Written by

Steve Higgins, Written by

Colin Jost, Written by

Erik Kenward, Written by

Rob Klein, Written by

Nick Kocher, Written by

Dave McCary, Written by

Brian McElhaney, Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Written by

Drew Michael, Written by

Lorne Michaels, Written by

Josh Patten, Written by

Katie Rich, Written by

Streeter Seidell, Written by

Will Stephen, Written by

Julio Torres, Written by



Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special



Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner • TBS • JAX Media

Samantha Bee, Writer

Jo Miller, Writer

Ashley Nicole Black, Writer

Pat Cassels, Writer

Eric Drysdale, Writer

Mathan Erhardt, Writer

Travon Free, Writer

Joe Grossman, Writer

Miles Kahn, Writer

Melinda Taub, Writer



Louis C.K. 2017 • Netflix • 3 Arts Entertainment, JAX Media, Pig Newton, Inc.

Louis C.K., Written by



Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust • Netflix • Not Left Enough Productions

Sarah Silverman, Written by



Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Sh*t? • Showtime • Spartina Productions, Inc.

Jay Katsir, Head Writer

Opus Moreschi, Head Writer

Stephen Colbert, Writer

Michael Brumm, Writer

Nate Charny, Writer

Aaron Cohen, Writer

Cullen Crawford, Writer

Paul Dinello, Writer

Rob Dubbin, Writer

Ariel Dumas, Writer

Glenn Eichler, Writer

Django Gold, Writer

Gabe Gronli, Writer

Barry Julien, Writer

Daniel Kibblesmith, Writer

Matt Lappin, Writer

Michael Pielocik, Writer

Tom Purcell, Writer

Kate Sidley, Writer

Jen Spyra, Writer

Brian Stack, Writer

John Thibodeaux, Writer



70th Annual Tony Awards • CBS • White Cherry Entertainment

Dave Boone, Written by

Mike Gibbons, Special Material by

Lauren Greenberg, Special Material by

Ian Karmel, Special Material by

Ben Winston, Special Material by

Justin Shanes, Special Material by



Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program



Amanda Knox • Netflix • Plus Pictures ApS

Matthew Hamachek, Written by

Brian McGinn, Written by



Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown • Houston • CNN • Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Written by



The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years • Hulu • Apple Corps Ltd., White Horse Pictures and Imagine Entertainment in association with Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by



Bill Nye Saves The World • The Sexual Spectrum • Netflix • Bunim/Murray Productions

Prashanth Venkataramanujam, Written by

CeCe Pleasants, Written by

Sanden Totten, Written by

Mike Drucker, Written by

Flora Lichtman, Written by



13th • Netflix • Forward Movement, LLC and Kandoo Films

Ava DuVernay, Written by

Spencer Averick, Written by