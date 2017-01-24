2017 Oscar Nominations

BEST PICTURE

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Amy Adams, Arrival

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Tom Hanks, Sully

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DIRECTING

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

LaLa Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deep Water Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

VISUAL EFFECTS

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them

Arrival

The BFG

Kubo and the Two Strings

A Monster Calls

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremist

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani My Homeland

The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Man Called Ove

Land of Mine

Tanna

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Audition,” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women