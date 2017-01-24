2017 Oscar Nominations
BEST PICTURE
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Tom Hanks, Sully
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
DIRECTING
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deep Water Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
VISUAL EFFECTS
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Extremist
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani My Homeland
The White Helmets
FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Man Called Ove
Land of Mine
Tanna
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
“Audition,” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women