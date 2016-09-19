68th Emmy Award Winners
The Television Academy has awarded the 68th Emmy Awards, recognizing excellence in primetime programming and individual achievement for the 2015-2016 television season. The 68th Emmy Awards telecast took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and produced by Don Mischer Productions, the live telecast on ABC featured awards in 27 categories, presented by an array of top talent and entertainers from various networks and television platforms including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, James Corden, Bryan Cranston, Larry David, America Ferrera, Tom Hiddleston, Rami Malek, Keri Russell, Jeffery Tambor and Kerry Washington.
These honors add to the Emmys already awarded in 85 other categories and juried areas at the Creative Arts Awards on September 10 and September 11, 2016 from the Microsoft Theater.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets
Baskets – FX Networks
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Aziz Ansari, written by
Alan Yang, written by
Master Of None – Netflix
“Parents”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon as Various characters
Saturday Night Live – NBC
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Jill Soloway, directed by
Transparent – Amazon
“Man On The Land”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer
Veep – HBO
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman
Transparent – Amazon
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
John De Mol, executive producer
Mark Burnett, executive producer
Audrey Morrissey, executive producer
Jay Bienstock, executive producer
Lee Metzger, executive producer
Chad Hines, executive producer
Kyra Thompson, co-executive producer
Amanda Zucker, co-executive producer
Mike Yurchuk, co-executive producer
Anthea Bhargava, supervising producer
Keith Dinielli, supervising producer
May Johnson, supervising producer
Clyde Lieberman, supervising producer
Teddy Valenti, supervising producer
Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, senior producer
Kyley Tucker, senior producer
Carson Daly, producer
Barton Kimball, producer
Michelle McNulty, producer
Brittany Martin Porter, producer
The Voice – NBC
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
D.V. Devincentis, written by
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – FX Networks
“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Regina King as Terri Lacroix
American Crime – ABC
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Susanne Bier, directed by
The Night Manager – AMC
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – FX Networks
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – FX Networks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Courtney B. Vance as Johnnie Cochran
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – FX Networks
Outstanding Television Movie
Mark Gatiss, executive producer
Steven Moffat, executive producer
Beryl Vertue, executive producer
Sue Vertue, executive producer
Rebecca Eaton, executive producer
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece) – PBS
Outstanding Limited Series
Ryan Murphy, executive producer
Nina Jacobson, executive producer
Brad Simpson, executive producer
Brad Falchuk, executive producer
Scott Alexander, executive producer
Larry Karaszewski, executive producer
D.V. DeVincentis, co-executive producer
Anthony Hemingway, co-executive producer
Alexis Martin Woodall, producer
John Travolta, producer
Chip Vucelich, produced by
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story – FX Networks
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Patton Oswalt, written by
Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping – Netflix
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
John Oliver, Executive Producer/Host
Tim Carvell, Executive Producer
Liz Stanton, Executive Producer
Diane Fitzgerald, Producer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – HBO
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Thomas Kail, directed by
Alex Rudzinski, live television direction by
Grease: Live – FOX
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Keegan-Michael Key, executive producer
Jordan Peele, executive producer
Jay Martel, executive producer
Ian Roberts, executive producer
Peter Principato, executive producer
Paul Young, executive producer
Joel Zadak, executive producer
Peter Atencio, co-executive producer
Linda Morel, produced by
Key & Peele – Comedy Central
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff, written by
D.B. Weiss, written by
Game Of Thrones – HBO
“Battle Of The Bastards”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham
Downton Abbey – PBS
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Miguel Sapochnik, directed by
Game Of Thrones – HBO
“Battle Of The Bastards”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Ben Mendelsohn as Danny Rayburn
Bloodline – Netflix
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Rami Malek as Elliot
Mr. Robot – USA
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Tatiana Maslany as Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, M.K., Krystal
Orphan Black – BBC America
Outstanding Comedy Series
David Mandel, executive producer
Frank Rich, executive producer
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, executive producer
Lew Morton, executive producer
Christopher Godsick, executive producer
Morgan Sackett, co-executive producer
Sean Gray, co-executive producer
Peter Huyck, co-executive producer
Alex Gregory, co-executive producer
Jim Margolis, co-executive producer
Georgia Pritchett, co-executive producer
Will Smith, co-executive producer
Chris Addison, supervising producer
Rachel Axler, supervising producer
David Hyman, produced by
Erik Kenward, consulting producer
Billy Kimball, consulting producer
Steve Koren, consulting producer
Veep – HBO
Outstanding Drama Series
David Benioff, executive producer
D.B. Weiss, executive producer
Carolyn Strauss, executive producer
Frank Doelger, executive producer
Bernadette Caulfield, executive producer
Vince Gerardis, co-executive producer
Guymon Casady, co-executive producer
George R.R. Martin, co-executive producer
Bryan Cogman, supervising producer
Chris Newman, producer
Greg Spence, producer
Lisa McAtackney, producer
Game Of Thrones – HBO