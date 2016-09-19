Filed in: Awards, Community, Crafts, Direction, Emmy Watch, Events, Industry Sector, News, Television
68th Emmy Award Winners

September 19, 2016 | By

The Television Academy has awarded the 68th Emmy Awards, recognizing excellence in primetime programming and individual achievement for the 2015-2016 television season. The 68th Emmy Awards telecast took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and produced by Don Mischer Productions, the live telecast on ABC featured awards in 27 categories, presented by an array of top talent and entertainers from various networks and television platforms including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, James Corden, Bryan Cranston, Larry David, America Ferrera, Tom Hiddleston, Rami Malek, Keri Russell, Jeffery Tambor and Kerry Washington.

These honors add to the Emmys already awarded in 85 other categories and juried areas at the Creative Arts Awards on September 10 and September 11, 2016 from the Microsoft Theater.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson as Christine Baskets

Baskets – FX Networks

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Aziz Ansari, written by
Alan Yang, written by

Master Of None Netflix
“Parents”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon as Various characters

Saturday Night Live NBC

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Jill Soloway, directed by

Transparent Amazon
“Man On The Land”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer

Veep HBO

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman

Transparent Amazon

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

John De Mol, executive producer
Mark Burnett, executive producer
Audrey Morrissey, executive producer
Jay Bienstock, executive producer
Lee Metzger, executive producer
Chad Hines, executive producer
Kyra Thompson, co-executive producer
Amanda Zucker, co-executive producer
Mike Yurchuk, co-executive producer
Anthea Bhargava, supervising producer
Keith Dinielli, supervising producer
May Johnson, supervising producer
Clyde Lieberman, supervising producer
Teddy Valenti, supervising producer
Ashley Baumann-Sylvester, senior producer
Kyley Tucker, senior producer
Carson Daly, producer
Barton Kimball, producer
Michelle McNulty, producer
Brittany Martin Porter, producer

The VoiceNBC

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

D.V. Devincentis, written by

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story FX Networks
“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Regina King as Terri Lacroix

American Crime ABC

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Susanne Bier, directed by

The Night Manager AMC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story FX Networks

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story FX Networks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Courtney B. Vance as Johnnie Cochran

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story FX Networks

Outstanding Television Movie

Mark Gatiss, executive producer
Steven Moffat, executive producer
Beryl Vertue, executive producer
Sue Vertue, executive producer
Rebecca Eaton, executive producer

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece) PBS

Outstanding Limited Series

Ryan Murphy, executive producer
Nina Jacobson, executive producer
Brad Simpson, executive producer
Brad Falchuk, executive producer
Scott Alexander, executive producer
Larry Karaszewski, executive producer
D.V. DeVincentis, co-executive producer
Anthony Hemingway, co-executive producer
Alexis Martin Woodall, producer
John Travolta, producer
Chip Vucelich, produced by

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story FX Networks

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Patton Oswalt, written by

Patton Oswalt: Talking For Clapping Netflix

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

John Oliver, Executive Producer/Host
Tim Carvell, Executive Producer
Liz Stanton, Executive Producer
Diane Fitzgerald, Producer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver HBO

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Thomas Kail, directed by
Alex Rudzinski, live television direction by

Grease: Live FOX

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Keegan-Michael Key, executive producer
Jordan Peele, executive producer
Jay Martel, executive producer
Ian Roberts, executive producer
Peter Principato, executive producer
Paul Young, executive producer
Joel Zadak, executive producer
Peter Atencio, co-executive producer
Linda Morel, produced by

Key & Peele Comedy Central

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff, written by
D.B. Weiss, written by

Game Of Thrones HBO
“Battle Of The Bastards”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Maggie Smith as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Downton Abbey PBS

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Miguel Sapochnik, directed by

Game Of Thrones HBO
“Battle Of The Bastards”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn as Danny Rayburn

Bloodline Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Rami Malek as Elliot

Mr. Robot USA

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Tatiana Maslany as Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, M.K., Krystal

Orphan Black BBC America

Outstanding Comedy Series

David Mandel, executive producer
Frank Rich, executive producer
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, executive producer
Lew Morton, executive producer
Christopher Godsick, executive producer
Morgan Sackett, co-executive producer
Sean Gray, co-executive producer
Peter Huyck, co-executive producer
Alex Gregory, co-executive producer
Jim Margolis, co-executive producer
Georgia Pritchett, co-executive producer
Will Smith, co-executive producer
Chris Addison, supervising producer
Rachel Axler, supervising producer
David Hyman, produced by
Erik Kenward, consulting producer
Billy Kimball, consulting producer
Steve Koren, consulting producer

Veep HBO

Outstanding Drama Series

David Benioff, executive producer
D.B. Weiss, executive producer
Carolyn Strauss, executive producer
Frank Doelger, executive producer
Bernadette Caulfield, executive producer
Vince Gerardis, co-executive producer
Guymon Casady, co-executive producer
George R.R. Martin, co-executive producer
Bryan Cogman, supervising producer
Chris Newman, producer
Greg Spence, producer
Lisa McAtackney, producer

Game Of Thrones HBO

