68th Emmy Award Winners

The Television Academy has awarded the 68th Emmy Awards, recognizing excellence in primetime programming and individual achievement for the 2015-2016 television season. The 68th Emmy Awards telecast took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and produced by Don Mischer Productions, the live telecast on ABC featured awards in 27 categories, presented by an array of top talent and entertainers from various networks and television platforms including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, James Corden, Bryan Cranston, Larry David, America Ferrera, Tom Hiddleston, Rami Malek, Keri Russell, Jeffery Tambor and Kerry Washington.

These honors add to the Emmys already awarded in 85 other categories and juried areas at the Creative Arts Awards on September 10 and September 11, 2016 from the Microsoft Theater.