7 Features Advance in Race for Makeup & Hairstyling Oscar

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that seven films remain in competition in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 89th Academy Awards.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:

Deadpool

The Dressmaker

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hail, Caesar!

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

On Saturday, January 7, 2017, all members of the Academy’s Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch will be invited to view 10-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films. Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.