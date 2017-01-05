Filed in: Art Direction, Awards, Commercials, Crafts, Film, Industry Sector, News, Television
Nominations Announced for Art Directors Guild 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards

January 5, 2017 | By

Nominees for the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 11 categories of Production Design for theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials and music videos were announced today by ADG council chair Marcia Hinds and awards producers Thomas Wilkins and Thomas Walsh.

The 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards celebrating Return to Hollywood will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.

 

The Nominees For Excellence in Production Design for a Feature Film Are:

1. Period Film *tie

Café Society
Production Designer: Santo Loquasto

Fences
Production Designer: David Gropman

Hacksaw Ridge
Production Designer: Barry Robinson

Hail, Caesar!
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

Hidden Figures
Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS

Jackie
Production Designer: Jean Rabasse

2. Fantasy Film

Arrival
Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Doctor Strange
Production Designer: Charles Wood

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Production Designer: Stuart Craig

Passengers
Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont

3. Contemporary Film

Hell or High Water
Production Designer: Tom Duffield

La La Land
Production Designer: David Wasco

Lion
Production Designer: Chris Kennedy

Manchester by the Sea
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Nocturnal Animals
Production Designer: Shane Valentino

The Nominees For Excellence in Production Design for Television Are:

4. One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Game of Thrones: Blood of My Blood, The Broken Man, No One
Production Designer: Deborah Riley

Stranger Things: The Vanishing of Will Byers, Holly, Jolly, The Upside Down
Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

The Crown: Wolferton Splash, Hyde Park Corner, Smoke and Mirrors
Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Man in The High Castle: The Tigers Cave, Land O Smiles, Fallout
Production Designer: Drew Boughton

Westworld: Pilot
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

5.One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

Better Call Saul: Inflatable, Fifi, Klick
Production Designer: Tony Fanning

Bloodline: Part 16, Part 21
Production Designer: Tim Galvin

House of Cards: Chapter 41, Chapter 47, Chapter 48
Production Designer: Steve Arnold

Mr. Robot: Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc, Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes, Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z
Production Designer: Anastasia White

Preacher: See, South Will Rise Again, Finish The Song
Production Designer: Dave Blass

6. Television Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke: Chapter 4
Production Designer: Andrew Murdock

Black Mirror: Nosedive, Playtest, San Junipero
Production Designers: Joel Collins, James Foster, Nicholas Palmer

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Production Designer: Arwel W. Jones

The Night Of: Pilot
Production Designer: Patrizia Von Brandenstein

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: 100% Not Guilty, Marcia, Marcia, Marcia, Manna From Heaven
Production Designer: Jeffrey Mossa

7. Half Hour Single-Camera Series

Mozart in the Jungle: Now I Will Sing
Production Designer: Tommaso Ortino

Silicon Valley: Two In The Box, Vachmanity Insanity, Daily Active Users
Production Designer: Richard Toyon

Transparent: If I Were A Bell
Production Designer: Cat Smith

The Last Man on Earth: Pitch Black, The Power of Power, Mamas Hideaway
Production Designer: Bruce Robert Hill

Veep: Kissing Your Sister
Production Designer: Jim Gloster

8. Multi-Camera Series

2 Broke Girls: And The 80s Movie, And The Godmama Drama, And The Two Openings: Part Two
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

Baby Daddy: Love & Carriage, Room-Mating, Stupid Cupid
Production Designer: Greg Grande

The Big Bang Theory: The Positive Negative Reaction, The Big Bear Precipitation, The Fermentation Bifurcation
Production Designer: John Shaffner

The Great Indoors: Pilot
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Ranch: Leavins Been Comin (For A Long, Long Time)
Production Designer: John Shaffner

9. Awards or Event Special

Beyoncé: Lemonade
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

Grease Live!
Production Designer: David Korins

Hairspray Live!
Production Designer: Derek McLane

The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin

The Oscars
Production Designer: Derek McLane

10. Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

Adidas: Basketball Needs Creators
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Beyoncé: Lemonade 6 Inch
Production Designer: JC Molina

Beyoncé: Lemonade Denial
Production Designer: Jason Hougaard

Beyoncé: Lemonade Hold Up
Production Designer: Jason Hougaard

iPhone 7: Balloons
Production Designer: James Chinlund

11. Variety, Reality or Competition Series *tie

American Grit: Ruck Up
Production Designer: Mercedes Younger

Portlandia: Weirdo Beach
Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen

Saturday Night Live: Larry David/The 1975, Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani, Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio

The Ellen Degeneres Show: Ellens Halloween Show
Production Designer: Karen Weber

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ep. 0417, Ep. 0461, Ep. 0493
Production Designers: Eugene Lee, Peter Baran

The Voice: The Blind Auditions, Part 3, The Battles Premiere, Part 2
Production Designers: Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly

As previously announced, Gene Allen, the Oscar-winning production designer behind My Fair Lady, A Star is Born and Les Girls, will be inducted into the Art Directors Guild (ADG) Hall of Fame. ADG will also present four Lifetime Achievement Awards to Emmy-winning production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, Emmy-nominated set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustratorJoseph Musso.

Producers of this year’s ADG Awards (#ADGawards) are production designers Tom Wilkins and Tom Walsh. Final online balloting will be held January 9 – February 9, and winners will be announced at the dinner ceremony on Saturday, February 11, 2017. ADG Awards are open only to productions, when made within the U.S., by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.

Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton in the ADG Awards Office at 818.762.9995 or Debbie@artdirectors.org.

