Nominations Announced for Art Directors Guild 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards

Nominees for the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 11 categories of Production Design for theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials and music videos were announced today by ADG council chair Marcia Hinds and awards producers Thomas Wilkins and Thomas Walsh.

The 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards celebrating Return to Hollywood will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.