Nominations Announced for Art Directors Guild 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards
Nominees for the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards in 11 categories of Production Design for theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials and music videos were announced today by ADG council chair Marcia Hinds and awards producers Thomas Wilkins and Thomas Walsh.
The 21st Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards celebrating Return to Hollywood will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood and Highland.
The Nominees For Excellence in Production Design for a Feature Film Are:
1. Period Film *tie
Café Society
Production Designer: Santo Loquasto
Fences
Production Designer: David Gropman
Hacksaw Ridge
Production Designer: Barry Robinson
Hail, Caesar!
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor
Hidden Figures
Production Designer: WYNN THOMAS
Jackie
Production Designer: Jean Rabasse
2. Fantasy Film
Arrival
Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Doctor Strange
Production Designer: Charles Wood
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Production Designer: Stuart Craig
Passengers
Production Designer: Guy Hendrix Dyas
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Production Designers: Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont
3. Contemporary Film
Hell or High Water
Production Designer: Tom Duffield
La La Land
Production Designer: David Wasco
Lion
Production Designer: Chris Kennedy
Manchester by the Sea
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Nocturnal Animals
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
The Nominees For Excellence in Production Design for Television Are:
4. One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Game of Thrones: Blood of My Blood, The Broken Man, No One
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
Stranger Things: The Vanishing of Will Byers, Holly, Jolly, The Upside Down
Production Designer: Chris Trujillo
The Crown: Wolferton Splash, Hyde Park Corner, Smoke and Mirrors
Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Man in The High Castle: The Tigers Cave, Land O Smiles, Fallout
Production Designer: Drew Boughton
Westworld: Pilot
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
5.One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
Better Call Saul: Inflatable, Fifi, Klick
Production Designer: Tony Fanning
Bloodline: Part 16, Part 21
Production Designer: Tim Galvin
House of Cards: Chapter 41, Chapter 47, Chapter 48
Production Designer: Steve Arnold
Mr. Robot: Eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc, Eps2.4_m4ster-slave.aes, Eps2.9_pyth0n-pt1.p7z
Production Designer: Anastasia White
Preacher: See, South Will Rise Again, Finish The Song
Production Designer: Dave Blass
6. Television Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Roanoke: Chapter 4
Production Designer: Andrew Murdock
Black Mirror: Nosedive, Playtest, San Junipero
Production Designers: Joel Collins, James Foster, Nicholas Palmer
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Production Designer: Arwel W. Jones
The Night Of: Pilot
Production Designer: Patrizia Von Brandenstein
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story: 100% Not Guilty, Marcia, Marcia, Marcia, Manna From Heaven
Production Designer: Jeffrey Mossa
7. Half Hour Single-Camera Series
Mozart in the Jungle: Now I Will Sing
Production Designer: Tommaso Ortino
Silicon Valley: Two In The Box, Vachmanity Insanity, Daily Active Users
Production Designer: Richard Toyon
Transparent: If I Were A Bell
Production Designer: Cat Smith
The Last Man on Earth: Pitch Black, The Power of Power, Mamas Hideaway
Production Designer: Bruce Robert Hill
Veep: Kissing Your Sister
Production Designer: Jim Gloster
8. Multi-Camera Series
2 Broke Girls: And The 80s Movie, And The Godmama Drama, And The Two Openings: Part Two
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
Baby Daddy: Love & Carriage, Room-Mating, Stupid Cupid
Production Designer: Greg Grande
The Big Bang Theory: The Positive Negative Reaction, The Big Bear Precipitation, The Fermentation Bifurcation
Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Great Indoors: Pilot
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
The Ranch: Leavins Been Comin (For A Long, Long Time)
Production Designer: John Shaffner
9. Awards or Event Special
Beyoncé: Lemonade
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
Grease Live!
Production Designer: David Korins
Hairspray Live!
Production Designer: Derek McLane
The 68th Primetime Emmy Awards
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin
The Oscars
Production Designer: Derek McLane
10. Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
Adidas: Basketball Needs Creators
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Beyoncé: Lemonade 6 Inch
Production Designer: JC Molina
Beyoncé: Lemonade Denial
Production Designer: Jason Hougaard
Beyoncé: Lemonade Hold Up
Production Designer: Jason Hougaard
iPhone 7: Balloons
Production Designer: James Chinlund
11. Variety, Reality or Competition Series *tie
American Grit: Ruck Up
Production Designer: Mercedes Younger
Portlandia: Weirdo Beach
Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen
Saturday Night Live: Larry David/The 1975, Peter Dinklage/Gwen Stefani, Tom Hanks/Lady Gaga
Production Designers: Keith Ian Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph DeTullio
The Ellen Degeneres Show: Ellens Halloween Show
Production Designer: Karen Weber
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ep. 0417, Ep. 0461, Ep. 0493
Production Designers: Eugene Lee, Peter Baran
The Voice: The Blind Auditions, Part 3, The Battles Premiere, Part 2
Production Designers: Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly
As previously announced, Gene Allen, the Oscar-winning production designer behind My Fair Lady, A Star is Born and Les Girls, will be inducted into the Art Directors Guild (ADG) Hall of Fame. ADG will also present four Lifetime Achievement Awards to Emmy-winning production designer René Lagler, scenic artist Albert Obregon, Emmy-nominated set designer Cate Bangs and senior illustratorJoseph Musso.
Producers of this year’s ADG Awards (#ADGawards) are production designers Tom Wilkins and Tom Walsh. Final online balloting will be held January 9 – February 9, and winners will be announced at the dinner ceremony on Saturday, February 11, 2017. ADG Awards are open only to productions, when made within the U.S., by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.
