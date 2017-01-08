2017 Golden Globe Winners

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Winner: Moonlight

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: La La Land

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Winner: Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Amy Adams – Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Winner: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Emma Stone – La La Land

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Colin Farrell – The Lobster

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill – War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Winner: Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Winner: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel – Lion

Best Director – Motion Picture

Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Winner: Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language Film

Winner: Elle – (France)

Divines – (France)

Neruda – (Chile)

The Salesman – (Iran/France)

Toni Erdmann – (Germany)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Winner: La La Land

Moonlight

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Winner: “City of Stars” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“Faith” – Sing

“Gold” – Gold

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Television Series – Drama

Winner: The Crown

Game Of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Atlanta

black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager

Lena Heady – Game Of Thrones

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Mandy Moore – This is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Bryan Cranston – All The Way

John Turturro – The Night Of

Courtney B Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Winner: Claire Foy – The Crown

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Keri Russell – The Americans

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Winner: Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Winner: Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Issa Rae – Insecure

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Winner: Donald Glover – Atlanta

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

Nick Nolte – Graves

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience

Charlotte Rampling – London Spy

Kerry Washington- Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Winner: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager

Sterling K Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

John Lithgow – The Crown

Christian Slater – Mr. Robot

John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Meryl Streep