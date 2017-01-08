Filed in: Awards, Film, Industry Sector, News, Television
2017 Golden Globe Winners

January 8, 2017 | By

Best Motion Picture — Drama
Winner: Moonlight
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Winner: La La Land
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Winner: Isabelle Huppert – Elle
Amy Adams – Arrival
Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
Ruth Negga – Loving
Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Winner: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton – Loving
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Emma Stone – La La Land
Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Colin Farrell – The Lobster
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill – War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Winner: Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Winner: Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg – Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel – Lion

Best Director – Motion Picture
Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land 
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Winner: Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan – Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Winner: Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language Film
Winner: Elle – (France)
Divines – (France)
Neruda – (Chile)
The Salesman – (Iran/France)
Toni Erdmann – (Germany)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Winner: La La Land
Moonlight
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Winner: “City of Stars” – La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“Faith” – Sing
“Gold” – Gold
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

Best Television Series – Drama
Winner: The Crown
Game Of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Atlanta
black-ish
Mozart In The Jungle
Transparent
Veep

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Olivia Colman – The Night Manager
Lena Heady – Game Of Thrones
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Mandy Moore – This is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Tom Hiddleston – The Night Manager
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Bryan Cranston – All The Way
John Turturro – The Night Of
Courtney B Vance – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Winner: Claire Foy – The Crown
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Keri Russell – The Americans
Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Winner: Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Winner: Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
Issa Rae – Insecure
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Winner: Donald Glover – Atlanta
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
Nick Nolte – Graves
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Riley Keough – The Girlfriend Experience
Charlotte Rampling – London Spy
Kerry Washington- Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner: Hugh Laurie – The Night Manager
Sterling K Brown – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Lithgow – The Crown
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
John Travolta – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Cecil B. DeMille Award
Meryl Streep

