Golden Reel Awards: Hacksaw Ridge Wins Two Top Feature Film Honors
Hacksaw Ridge captured Golden Reels for Best Sound Editing in Feature Film for both FX/Foley and Dialogue/ADR. Supervising sound editor Robert Mackenzie stated, “This film really is an example of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts. Everyone put in so much and it really shows.”
La La Land garnered yet another craft award taking Best Sound Editing – Music, Musical Feature. Music editor Jason Rudler thanked his daughter Alexa “who continues to play the soundtrack every morning at our house.”
Warcraft: The Beginning won Best Sound Editing in Feature Film – Music Score. Moana topped the category for Best Sound & Music Editing: Animation – Feature Film. Best Sound & Music Editing: Documentaries – Feature Film went to The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Westworld took home two trophies in the MPSE television categories. Best Sound & Music Editing: Television Documentary Long Form went to My Beautiful Broken Brain.
Shot using core audio and visual technologies currently defining the future of immersive storytelling and virtual reality, Patrick Osborne’s musical film Pearl, received Best Sound & Music Editing: Special Venue.
Fishwitch and Icarus tied for the Verna Fields Award In Sound Editing in Student Films. In receiving the award, Icarus supervising sound editor Gerry Vazquez mentioned his Pilipino descent and exclaimed, “This is the American dream!”
The 64th MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony was held on February 19th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. The show was well-produced and moved at a quicker pace than previous years, while still taking the time to honor creative triumphs in sound editing.
In his opening remarks, MPSE president Tom McCarthy expounded on the future, “The horizons for sound are expanding, and new forms of entertainment such as virtual reality are emerging. New distribution channels are propelling the growth of television and gaming. Immersive sound formats including Atmos, Aural, DTSX and IMAX are enriching the theater experience… The future has no boundaries and it is impossible to predict what new challenges will be presented to practitioners of our craft in the years to come.”
Supervising sound editor Scott Gershin presented the Filmmaker Award to Guillermo del Toro, director, producer and writer known for The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, Hellboy, and Pacific Rim. Introducing the director Gershin commented, “Guillermo keeps pushing the boundaries and looks for every sonic opportunity to better tell his stories.”
Asked about his love of sound del Toro replied, “Sound is the only discipline in film that actually touches you. It actually touches your ear and makes it move. It hits you in the solar plexus with the low frequencies and it can actually alter your rhythm when you’re watching a movie. It’s a very immersive, biologically effecting experience.”
The audience erupted in applause and cheers when del Toro said, “I am Mexican, and in these hard times, the fact that you are giving me this award proves that those barriers people try to erect between us are false.” As the crowd settled down, he referenced the long hours he and his collaborators work, “Because at the end of the day, we are all peers, we are all in this together, and we’re all coming home a little late.”
Supervising sound editor Wylie Statemen MPSE and producer Shannon McIntosh introduced 2017 MPSE Career Achievement Award honoree, supervising sound editor and sound designer Harry Cohen, MPSE.
An 18-time MPSE Golden Reel Award nominee, Cohen has contributed to more than 150 movies and television shows, and worked alongside directors, Oliver Stone, Ridley Scott, Rob Marshall, Edward Zwick, and Roland Emmerich, among others. Cohen’s event reel consisted of a breathtaking collection of clips from acclaimed films such as Memoirs of a Geisha, the Kill Bill series, Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, Lone Survivor, and Deepwater Horizon.
Director Quentin Tarantino made an unannounced appearance to present the trophy to Cohen, his collaborator on six films. After the crowd’s raucous applause abated, Tarantino was succinct, “Well, Harry, this is a wonderful night for you. This is a wonderful night to be here, for us all to take this in. I think you should come up and get your award!”
In the acceptance of his honor, Cohen talked about early aspirations to be a musician and late entry into film sound. Attributing his successes to the guidance he received during his early career, he emphasized the importance of mentoring new talent in the industry.
What Cohen loves about sound is “The ability of sound to tell the story. I started as a musician. When we do a track, we do things like take a train whistle and tune it to the score; put the sound of the train tracks in rhythm to the score, so it doesn’t muddy things up. It just helps tell the story.”
Presenters included Actor Erich Riegelmann, Actress Julie Parker, Avid Technology Director Strategic Solutions Rich Nevens, Sound Effects Editor Liam Price, Producer and Journalist Geoff Keighley, Formosa Interactive Vice President of Creative Services Paul Lipson, Production Sound Editor and CAS President Mark Ulano, Actress Andrene Ward-Hammond, Supervising Sound Editor Mark Lanza, Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, Picture Editor Sabrina Plisco, Actor Michael Graham, Technicolor VP, Head of Theatrical Sound Jeff Eisner and Actress Katie Cleary.
Full list of winners below:
