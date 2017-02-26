Complete List of 2017 Oscar Winning Movies

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER!

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER!

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER!

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER!

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER!

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia – WINNER!

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land – WINNER!

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER!

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

DIRECTING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land – WINNER!

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America – WINNER!

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets – WINNER!

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER!

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman – WINNER!

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad – WINNER!

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

La La Land – WINNER!

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from Trolls

Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

“City Of Stars” from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – WINNER!

“The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

“How Far I’ll Go” from Moana

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land – WINNER!

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper – WINNER!

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival – WINNER!

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER!

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book – WINNER!

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight – WINNER!

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea – WINNER!

20th Century Women