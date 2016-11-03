The African American Film Critics Association Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner with a Salute to Sidney Poitier

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced that they are celebrating the 50th Anniversary release of the groundbreaking film Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner with a star-studded tribute that will include a salute to the life, career and enduring legacy of the great Sidney Poitier. This momentous occasion will be the centerpiece of the eighth AAFCA Awards ceremony to be held Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. The legendary actor, businessman and philanthropist became the first African-American to win an Academy Award for Best Actor (in 1966 for Lilies of the Field) and is a former Bahamian ambassador to Japan.

“It is beyond a privilege for AAFCA to receive this opportunity to honor a man who epitomizes timeless excellence,” said Gil Robertson, AAFCA President. “Throughout his career, Mr. Poitier has embodied values that the AAFCA community admires and strives to duplicate. He set a standard of merit through his craft and commitment to humanity that has been a great blueprint for all artists. Our production team is deep at work to create a tribute that shows our deep gratitude for all that he has done to create opportunities for the black community in Hollywood and beyond. At the height of his career, Mr. Poitier single-handily represented our community with a dignity and grace on screen during a time when very few blacks even had an opportunity to work in the business in front or behind the camera. We feel that his impact is immeasurable. There is, perhaps, no artist more fitting to receive the inaugural AAFCA Icon Award than Mr. Poitier.”

Founded in 2003, AAFCA annually awards “Best of the Year” honors in 15 categories. This year’s recipients will be announced on Monday, December 12, 2016. For more information visit: www.aafca.com