American Society of Cinematographers Reveals Nominees in Television Categories

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) has announced its television nominees for the 31st annual Outstanding Achievement Awards. Winners will be revealed on February 4, 2017, at the organization’s annual ceremony at the Hollywood & Highland Ray Dolby Ballroom.

This year’s nominees are:

Regular Series for Non-Commercial Television

John Conroy for Penny Dreadful, “The Day Tennyson Died” (Showtime)

David Dunlap for House of Cards, “Chapter 45” (Netflix)

Anette Haellmigk for Game of Thrones, “Book of the Stranger” (HBO)

Neville Kidd for Outlander, “Prestonpans” (Starz)

Fabian Wagner, BSC for Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards” (HBO)

Regular Series for Commercial Television

Tod Campbell for Mr. Robot, “eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc” (USA)

John Grillo for Preacher, “Finish the Song” (AMC)

Kevin McKnight for Underground, “The Macon 7” (WGN)

Christopher Norr for Gotham, “Wrath of the Villains: Mr. Freeze” (Fox)

Richard Rutkowski for Manhattan, “Jupiter” (WGN)

Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot for Television

Balazs Bolygo, HSC, BSC for Harley and the Davidsons, “Amazing Machine” (Discovery)

Paul Cameron, ASC for Westworld, “The Original” (HBO)

Jim Denault, ASC for All The Way (HBO)

Alex Disenhof for The Exorcist, “Chapter One: And Let My Cry Come Unto Thee” (Fox)

Igor Martinovic for The Night Of, “Subtle Beast” (HBO)

The nominees were selected by ASC active members who voted on submissions.

Bolygo is a previous winner for an episode of Hunted in 2013.

Haellmigk and Wagner are both receiving their third nominations for Game of Thrones, with Haellmigk having been previously nominated for the series in 2014 and 2015, and Wagner in 2015 and 2016.

This is Norr’s third consecutive nomination for his work on Gotham.

Rutkowski gets his second nomination for Manhattan, having earned a nod in 2015.

Cameron earned a nomination in 2005 for the theatrical feature Collateral.

