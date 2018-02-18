BAFTA Award Winners 2018

Best Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Director

Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water

Leading Actress

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Leading Actor

Gary Oldman

Darkest Hour

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Roger Deakins

Original Screenplay

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh

Sound

Dunkirk

Alex Gibson,

Richard King,

Gregg Landaker,

Gary A. Rizzo,

Mark Weingarten

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney

I, Tonya

Oustanding Debut

By A British Writer,

Director or Producer

I am Not A Witch

Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director)

Emily Morgan (Producer)

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Richard R. Hoover,

Paul Lambert,

Gerd Nefzer,

John Nelson

Production Design

The Shape of Water

Paul Austerberry,

Jeff Melvin,

Shane Vieau

Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell

Three Billboards

Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

James Ivory

Film Not In The English Language

The Handmaiden

Park Chan-wook

Syd Lim

British Short Film

Cowboy Dave

Colin O’Toole,

Jonas Mortense

British Short Animation

Poles Apart

Paloma Baeza,

Ser En Low

Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro

Raoul Peck

Editing

Baby Driver

Jonathan Amos,

Paul Machliss

Animated Film

Coco

Lee Unkrich,

Darla K. Anderson

Costume Design

Phantom Thread

Mark Bridges

MakeUp And Hair

Darkest Hour

David Malinowski

Ivana Primorac,

Lucy Sibbick,

Kazuhiro Tsuji

Original Music

The Shape of Water

Alexandre Desplat

EE Rising Star Award

(Voted for by the public)

Daniel Kaluuya

Outstanding British Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh,

Graham Broadbent,

Pete Czernin

Outstanding Contribution To British Cinema

Jon Wardle,

National Film and Television School