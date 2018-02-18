BAFTA Award Winners 2018
Best Film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Director
Guillermo del Toro
The Shape of Water
Leading Actress
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Leading Actor
Gary Oldman
Darkest Hour
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049
Roger Deakins
Original Screenplay
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh
Sound
Dunkirk
Alex Gibson,
Richard King,
Gregg Landaker,
Gary A. Rizzo,
Mark Weingarten
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Oustanding Debut
By A British Writer,
Director or Producer
I am Not A Witch
Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director)
Emily Morgan (Producer)
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Richard R. Hoover,
Paul Lambert,
Gerd Nefzer,
John Nelson
Production Design
The Shape of Water
Paul Austerberry,
Jeff Melvin,
Shane Vieau
Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards
Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
James Ivory
Film Not In The English Language
The Handmaiden
Park Chan-wook
Syd Lim
British Short Film
Cowboy Dave
Colin O’Toole,
Jonas Mortense
British Short Animation
Poles Apart
Paloma Baeza,
Ser En Low
Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro
Raoul Peck
Editing
Baby Driver
Jonathan Amos,
Paul Machliss
Animated Film
Coco
Lee Unkrich,
Darla K. Anderson
Costume Design
Phantom Thread
Mark Bridges
MakeUp And Hair
Darkest Hour
David Malinowski
Ivana Primorac,
Lucy Sibbick,
Kazuhiro Tsuji
Original Music
The Shape of Water
Alexandre Desplat
EE Rising Star Award
(Voted for by the public)
Daniel Kaluuya
Outstanding British Film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh,
Graham Broadbent,
Pete Czernin
Outstanding Contribution To British Cinema
Jon Wardle,
National Film and Television School