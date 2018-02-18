Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Featured
BAFTA Award Winners 2018

February 18, 2018 | By

 

 

Best Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

 

Director

Guillermo del Toro

The Shape of Water

 

Leading Actress

Frances McDormand

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Leading Actor

Gary Oldman

Darkest Hour

 

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Roger Deakins

 

Original Screenplay

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh

 

Sound

Dunkirk

Alex Gibson,

Richard King,

Gregg Landaker,

Gary A. Rizzo,

Mark Weingarten

 

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney

I, Tonya

 

Oustanding Debut

By A British Writer,

Director or Producer

I am Not A Witch

Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director)

Emily Morgan (Producer)

 

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Richard R. Hoover,

Paul Lambert,

Gerd Nefzer,

John Nelson

 

Production Design

The Shape of Water

Paul Austerberry,

Jeff Melvin,

Shane Vieau

 

Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell

Three Billboards

Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

James Ivory

 

Film Not In The English Language

The Handmaiden

Park Chan-wook

Syd Lim

 

British Short Film

Cowboy Dave

Colin O’Toole,

Jonas Mortense

 

British Short Animation

Poles Apart

Paloma Baeza,

Ser En Low

 

Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro

Raoul Peck

 

Editing

Baby Driver

Jonathan Amos,

Paul Machliss

 

Animated Film

Coco

Lee Unkrich,

Darla K. Anderson

 

Costume Design

Phantom Thread

Mark Bridges

 

 

MakeUp And Hair

Darkest Hour

David Malinowski

Ivana Primorac,

Lucy Sibbick,

Kazuhiro Tsuji

 

Original Music

The Shape of Water

Alexandre Desplat

 

EE Rising Star Award

(Voted for by the public)

 

Daniel Kaluuya

 

Outstanding British Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh,

Graham Broadbent,

Pete Czernin

 

Outstanding Contribution To British Cinema

Jon Wardle,

National Film and Television School

 

