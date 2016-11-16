Emmy-Nominated Make-Up Artist Leonard Engelman & Oscar-Nominated Hair Stylist Barbara Lorenz to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at 2017 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Emmy-nominated make-up artist Leonard Engelmanand Oscar and Emmy-nominated hair stylist Barbara Lorenz, will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater. The black tie event will be held Sunday, February 19, 2017, at The Novo by Microsoft at LA Live. The announcement was made today by IATSE Local 706 president Sue Cabral-Ebert.

“Leonard Engelman and Barbara Lorenz bodies of work of are legendary, and we are proud to rank them among the best in the history of our profession. They are extraordinary artists and accomplished leaders in the industry, and it is our pleasure to name them as this years Lifetime Achievement Award recipients,” said Cabral-Ebert.

Emmy-nominated artist Leonard Engelman is one of the most respected make-up artists in the industry, having worked in the business for over fifty years. His work can be seen in Batman & Robin, Ghostbusters, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Oz the Great and Powerful, Rambo: First Blood Part II, Sleepless in Seattle, The Princess Diaries, The Shield and Alfred Hitchcocks Topaz. Engelman has been Chers personal make-up artist for over thirty years. Their credits together include Moonstruck, Mermaids, The Witches of Eastwick and Burlesque. He received two Emmy nominations in 1972 and 2000 for his work on the NBC anthology series Night Gallery and the CBS television movie Jackie Bouvier Kennedy Onassis. He is the first governor of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch (on which he currently serves) and chairman of the Academy’s executive committee for 27 years. Engelman was also an IATSE Local 706 business representative and executive board member as well as the director of education emeritus at the Cinema Makeup School. In addition to his Emmy nominations, Engelman received two MUAHS Awards and four nominations, among many other accolades.

Barbara Lorenz is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated hair stylist who has worked with celebrities such as Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson and Meg Ryan. She has over 100 feature film credits that include La La Land, The Nice Guys, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, X-Men: The Last Stand, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, Charlie’s Angels, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Rocky IV and When Harry Met Sally. Lorenz got her start in television, working on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rhoda and The Bob Newhart Show. She earned an Academy Award nomination in 2003 for The Time Machine and an Emmy nomination in 2005 for the ABC television movie Their Eyes Were Watching God. Lorenz served on the executive board of IATSE Local 706.

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Make-Up Artists are Ve Neill, Rick Baker, Montague Monty Westmore, Bob Schiffer, John Chambers, Jack Pierce, Daniel Striepeke and Dick Smith. Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Hair Stylists are Yolanda Toussieng, Kathryn Blondell, Sydney Guilaroff, Vivienne Walker, Paul LeBlanc, Colleen Callaghan and Gail Ryan.

As previously announced, four-time Emmy-winning producer, director and screenwriter Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award. Additional awards will honor nominees for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater. Online submissions close on Tuesday, November 29, 2016. Nominations for this years awards will be announced on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. Final ballot on-line voting closes on February 10, 2017. Winners will be announced on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at the Awards gala.