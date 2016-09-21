Harmonic VOS 360 Cloud Service Receives Prestigious IABM Design & Innovation Award at IBC2016

Harmonic, a company specializing in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that its new VOS 360 cloud media processing service captured the prestigious IABM Award for Design & Innovation during IBC2016, Europe’s largest event for the broadcast industry. The awards recognize exciting new products, services and projects that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the broadcast industry.

“We are honored to accept this significant industry award recognizing Harmonic for its contribution in optimizing video production and delivery,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. “The VOS 360 cloud media processing service is just the latest addition to our portfolio of comprehensive solutions that help customers and business partners cost-effectively deploy traditional television and next-generation multiscreen services with exceptional video quality. This award further showcases our commitment to creating innovative solutions that move our industry forward.”

Presented at the IBC exhibition in Amsterdam each year, the IABM Design & Innovation Awards are some of the most comprehensive and competitive technology awards around the world, with entries assessed by a panel of 40 independent, expert judges. Harmonic’s VOS 360 cloud media processing service (www.vos360.tv) was given the IABM Award for Design & Innovation in the services category due in part to its native cloud-based approach, which is fundamentally changing video production and delivery for live and VOD content.

“Periods of major change and disruption in the industry stimulate some of the most exciting and innovative developments, with new generation solutions for a wider range of broadcast and media activities,” said John Ive, IABM director of technology and strategic insight, and chair of the awards judging panel. “This award recognizes the value of Harmonic’s VOS 360 to broadcasters and other service providers as they evolve their business models to keep ahead of rapidly changing media consumption habits.”

By providing operators with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution hosted in the public cloud and maintained and monitored by Harmonic, VOS 360 allows customers and business partners to launch revenue-generating, broadcast-quality OTT services in minutes instead of months with reduced capex and Harmonic’s industry-leading video quality.

