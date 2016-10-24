IABM Endorsed Collaborative Group Receives Technical Emmy Award

IABM today announced their official congratulations to the MOS Group on the announcement that it will be honored with a NATAS (National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) 2016 Technical/Engineering Achievement Emmy Award at the Academy’s 68th annual awards event, which will take place in January 2017. The Award recognizes the MOS Group’s development and standardization of Media Object Server (MOS) Protocol.

MOS Group was one of the first organizations to be recognized under IABM’s Industry Collaborative Groups Endorsement Program earlier this year. More than 300 companies – vendors and end-users – participate in the continuing development of the MOS Protocol, which allows Newsroom Computer Systems (NRCS) to exchange information with Media Object Servers (MOS) using a standard protocol. In the broadcast news environment, the ability to instantly find and recall clips, alter running orders and add new material right up to the moment of going to air is vital in enabling the news organization to give its viewers up-to-the-second news as it unfolds. MOS enables this by providing a common ‘language’ that is native to both NRCS and the media servers.

“Naturally we’re delighted that the MOS Group is being recognized with an Emmy award for its development and standardization of the MOS Protocol, and we offer our warmest congratulations,” said Peter White, IABM CEO. “Since its inception in 1998, the MOS Group has determinedly adhered to a policy of openness and cooperative collaboration, which has given the industry a de facto standard for interfacing news systems, bringing enormous benefits to both vendors and end-users. The MOS Group is a perfect example of the kind of collaborative working that IABM is seeking to foster with our Industry Collaborative Groups Endorsement Program, which is why it was one of the very first collaborative groups we accredited under the scheme earlier this year.”

