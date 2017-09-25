The ICG Names 2017 Emerging Cinematographers Awards Honorees

The International Cinematographers Guild Names

2017 Award Recipients At The

21st Annual Emerging Cinematographers Awards

ACES, Bill Bennett ASC, and Journalist Stephen Pizzelloare Honored at the ECA Luncheon

Emerging Cinematographers Show Their Short Films at the DGA Theatre Emmy Nominated Actor Alfred Molina Served as Guest Speaker

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25, 2017 – The Academy Color Encoding System (ACES), Stephen Pizzello and Bill Bennett, ASC are the recipients of Honorary Awards (ICG, IATSE Local 600) announced Steven Poster ASC, ICG’s IATSE Local 600 National President. The awards were presented at the launch of the Emerging Cinematographer Awards (ECA’s) celebration on Friday, Sept 22 at the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Clubhouse in Los Angeles.

The ECA’s showcased a collection of eight short films that were shot by ICG members not currently classified as Directors of Photography. The honorees, who were selected from 104 submissions, were: David Auerbach (Red Lopez), George Billinger (The Gate), Kristen Correll (La Sirena), Daniel Friedberg (LoveBird), Michael Lockridge ((le) Rebound), Jeff Powers (Will Wilson), Roham Rahmanian (Break the Will) and Jen Schneider (Unbound). The event was held at the Directors Guild of America on September 24.

Emmy nominated actor Alfred Molina (FEUD: Bette and Joan) was the guest speaker.

The Canon Award for Advancement in Technology was presented to the Academy Color Encoding System (ACES) and was accepted by Annie Chang, VP Technology for Marvel Studios and chair of the ACES committee for the AMPAS Science and Technology Council. From image capture through editing and VFX, and from archiving and future remastering, ACES is becoming the industry standard for Digital file interchange, color management, and archiving for motion pictures and television.

Editor in Chief and Publisher of the American Cinematographer magazine, Stephen Pizzello was awarded the Technicolor William A. Fraker Award for his journalistic contribution for covering the film and television industry from the perspective of cinematography.

Bill Bennett ASC, was presented with the ASC Cinematography Mentor of the Year Award.

Bill specializes in shooting national television commercials for major automobile companies and has mentored many of the Cinematographers shooting commercials today.

Steven Poster ASC, President of the ICG, said, “The Emerging Cinematographers Awards is not only a celebration of the art and craft of Cinematography. IT is also a terrific opportunity for our talented members who are transitioning into Directors of Photography. The ICG is glad to be able to support these members and help to boost their careers. The ICG is currently the only professional organization in the motion picture industry that honors its newest talent.”

Jimmy Matlosz, Chairman of the ICG’s ECA committee added, “We are thrilled to continue this relationship with the ASC and appreciate how they have welcomed the ECA honorees with such grace. It is such a pleasure to see the smiles and giddiness of each and every cinematographer at the luncheon held within the ASC’s hallowed halls.”

The ECA sponsors generously donated products and services to the honorees at the ASC event for use on their next projects.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CINEMATOGRAPHERS GUILD (ICG):

The International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600) represents more than 8,400 members who work in film, television and commercials as Directors of Photography, Camera Operators, Visual Effects Supervisors, Still Photographers, Camera Assistants, Film Loaders, all members of camera crews and ICG Publicists. The first Cinematographers union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn’t until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG’s ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine www.icgmagazine.com

