Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards Set for February 19, 2017

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706), announced that the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater, will take place on Sunday, February 19, 2017. The location for the awards will be confirmed in upcoming weeks. The announcement was made today by IATSE Local 706 president Sue Cabral-Ebert.

The entry and voting timeline for the 2017 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards is:

 Friday, October 28, 2016 – Voting begins for Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards

 Friday, October 28, 2016 – Submissions open for qualified entries

 Friday, November 11, 2016 – Voting closes for Lifetime Achievement & Artisan Awards (5:00 pm PST)

 Tuesday, November 29, 2016 – Submissions close (5:00 pm PST)

 Friday, December 9, 2016 – Qualified nominations voting begins

 Friday, January 6, 2017 – Qualified nominations voting closes (5:00 pm PST)

 Tuesday, January 10, 2017 – Nominations announced

 Friday, January 20, 2017 – Final voting begins

 Friday, February 10, 2017 – Final voting closes (5:00 pm PST)

 Sunday, February 19, 2017 – Winners announced at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

*Dates subject to change

For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or ksain@ialocal706.org.