Motion Picture Sound Editors Announce 2017 Golden Reel Nominations
The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) today announces nominees for the 64th MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Nominees represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation and computer entertainment productions.
“Sound professionals are dedicated to enriching storytelling in motion pictures, television, documentaries, gaming and other mediums through the creative use of sound,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “This past year, once again, has provided many outstanding examples of their imagination and craft. We congratulate all of this year’s nominees for their dedication and superlative work.”
The MPSE Golden Reel Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 23 categories encompassing feature films, television, animation, computer entertainment and student work. The 64th MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony will be held on February 19th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
2017 MPSE Filmmaker Award
Guillermo del Toro
2017 MPSE Career Achievement Award
Harry Cohen
2017 MPSE Golden Reel Award Nominees
Feature English Language -Dialogue/ ADR
Arrival
21 Laps Entertainment
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve
Produced By: Don Levine, Aaron Ryder
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Sylvain Bellemare
ADR Supervisor: Stan Sakellaropoulos
Dialog Editor: Claire Pochon, Valery Dufort-Boucher
Deadpool
20th Century Fox
Directed By: Tim Miller
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Jim Brookshire, Wayne Lemmer
Dialogue Editors: Teri Dorman, Ben Beardwood
ADR Editors: Laura Graham, R.J. Kizer
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright
Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris
Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge
ADR Editor: Michele Perrone
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Lucasfilm
Directed By: Gareth Edwards
Produced By: Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Tony To
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, Christopher Scarabosio
Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn
Dialogue Editors: James Spencer, Trey Turner
Sully
Warner Bros
Directed By: Clint Eastwood
Produced By: Jessica Meier, Allyn Stewart, Tim Moore, Frank Marshall
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman
Supervising ADR Editor: Katy Wood
Dialogue Editor: Hugo Weng
Hidden Figures
Fox 2000 / Chernin Entertainment
Directed By: Theodore Melfi
Produced By: Peter Chernin
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Wayne Lemmer, Derek Vanderhorst
Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes
Dialogue Editor: Helen Luttrell, RJ Kizer
Hell or High Water
Film 44
Directed By: David Mackenzie
Produced By: Julie Yorn
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Gaeta
Dialogue Editors: Chris Battaglia, Harrison Meyle
ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen
Lion
The Weinstein Company
Directed By: Garth Davis
Produced By: Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Mackenzie
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Glenn Newnham
Feature English Language -Effects/ Foley
Arrival
21 Laps Entertainment
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve
Produced By: Don Levine
Aaron Ryder
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Sylvain Bellemare
Foley Artists: Nicolas Becker, Gregory Vincent
Sound Designers: Dave Whitehead, Olivier Calvert, Michelle Child
Sound Effects Editors: Pierre-Jules Audet, Alan Murray, Mathieu Beaudin, Mimi Allard, Daniel Capeille, Simon Girard, Patrick Rioux
Foley Editors: Steven Ghouti, Olivier Guillaume, Niels Barletta, Luc Raymond
Foley Artists: Nicholas Becker, Gregory Vincent
Deadpool
20th Century Fox
Directed By: Tim Miller
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Wayne Lemmer, Jim Brookshire
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connel, John T Cucci
Sound Designers: Craig Henighan, Warren Hendriks, Ai Ling Lee
Deepwater Horizon
Summit Entertainment
Directed By: Peter Berg
Produced By: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Wahlberg, David Womark
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, Rick Owens
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, Sylvain Lasseur, Dror Mohar, Kris Fenske
Doctor Strange
Marvel Studios
Directed By: Scott Derrickson
Produced By: Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Stephen Broussard
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie, Foley Editors: Ryan Frias, Steve Orlando
Sound Designers: Nia Hansen, David C. Hughes
Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, J.R. Grubbs, David Chrastka
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie
Foley Editor: Alex Francis
Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro
Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Lucasfilm
Directed By: Gareth Edwards
Produced By: Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Tony To
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Wood, Christopher Scarabosio
Foley Editors: Luke Dunn GIELMUDA, Ryan Frias
Foley Artists: Frank Rinella, Ronni Pitman
Sound Designers: Christopher Scarabosio, David Acord
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Josh Gold, J.R. Grubbs
The Jungle Book
Walt Disney Pictures
Directed By: Jon Favreau
Produced By: Jon Favreau, Brigham Taylor, Karen Gilchrist
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner
Foley Editors: James Likowski, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Dennie Thorpe, Jana Vance
Sound Effects Editors: Ken Fischer, Andre Fenley, David Chrastka
Captain America: Civil War
Walt Disney Pictures
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Produced By: Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Nate Moore
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
Sound Designers: Nia Hansen, David C. Hughes
Foley Editors: Jacob Riehle, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, JR Grubbs, Jeremy Bowker
Feature Animation
Finding Dory
Pixar Animation Studios
Directed By: Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane
Produced By: Lindsey Collins, John Lasseter, Bob Roath
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Slanec
Dialogue Editors: James Spencer
Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Jacob Riehle
Sound Designer: Tim Nielsen
Sound Effects Editors: Ken Fischer, Jonathan Borland, Jack Whittaker
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
Music Editors: Bill Bernstein, Michael Zainer
Kubo And The Two Strings
Laika
Directed By: Travis Knight
Produced By: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau
Foley Editor: Travis Crotts
Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Gregg Barbanell
Sound Designer: Tim Chau
Sound Effects Editors: Clayton Weber, Thomas O’Neil Younkman
Moana
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker
Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison
Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
The Little Prince
Netflix
Directed By: Mark Osborne
Produced By: Mark Osborne, Jinko Gotoh
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Barnett, Tim Nielsen
Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff
Foley Editor: Dug Winningham
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi
Music Editors: Bob Badami, Catherine Wilson
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Ken Fischer
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios (created and produced by)
Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Produced By: Clark Spencer, John Lasseter
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Addison Teague
ADR Editor: Dan Laurie
Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Willard Overstreet
Sound Effects Editors: Lee Gilmore, Jack Whittaker, Jeremy Bowker
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Ronni Brown
Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, M.P.S.E., Earl Ghaffari, Daniel Waldman
Sing
Illumination Entertainment
Directed By: Garth Jennings
Produced By: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
NOMINEES: Supervising Sound Editors: Dennis Leonard
Sound Designer: Steve Boeddeker
Dialog Editor: Cheryl Nardi
Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Zach Martin, Larry Oatfield
Sound Effects Editors: Mac Smith, Dustin Cawood, Luke Dunn Gielmuda
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden, Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Music Editor: Andre Zweers
The Red Turtle
Studio Ghibli / Wild Bunch / Why Not Productions
Directed By: Michael Dudok de Wit
Produced By: Toshio Suzuki, Pascal Caucheteux, Vincent Maraval
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Bruno Seznec, Sébastien Marquilly
Supervising Dialog Editor: Christine Seznec
Sound Designer: Matthieu Michaux
Foley Artist: Florian Fabre
Music Editor: Fabien Devillers
Feature Documentary
13th
Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films
Directed By: Ava DuVernay
Produced By: Ava DuVernay, Howard Barish, Spencer Averick
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Boggs
Music Editor: Julie Pierce
Sound Designer: Jeffrey Perkins
Sound Effects Editor: Alex Lee
Amanda Knox
Plus Pictures ApS
Directed By: Rod Blackhurst, Brian McGinn
Produced By: Mette Heide, Brian McGinn, Rod Blackhurst, Matthew Hamachek
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Stangroom
Dialogue Editor: Stephen C. Davies
Sound Effects Editors: Diego Jimenez, Max Holland, Jesse Peterson, Oscar Convers
Before The Flood
RatPac Documentary Films / Insurgent Docs
Directed By: Fisher Stevens
Produced By: Leonardo DiCaprio, Trevor Davidoski, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Zara Duffy
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Allan Zaleski
Sound Designer: Dave Paterson
Dialog Editors: Larry Herman, Sylvia Menno
Sound Effects Editor: Grant Elder
Music Editor: Ren Klyce
Passage To Mars
Jules Vernes Adventures Productions
Directed By: Jean-Christophe Jeauffre
Produced By: Jean-Christophe Jeauffre, Frédéric Dieudonné
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE, Steven Avila, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Ben Whitver, Shasha Dong
Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, Peter Lago, MPSE, Alexander Pugh, MPSE
Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Terry Boyd, Jr.
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
Imagine Entertainment
Directed By: Ron Howard
Produced By: Nigel Sinclair, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Cameron Frankley, Jon Michaels
Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle
Music Editor: Melissa Muik
Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kenyon, Will Digby
The Eagle Huntress
Kissiki Film / Stacey Reiss Productions / 19340 Productions
Directed By: Otto Bell
Produced By: Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss, Sharon Chang
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Lewis Goldstein, Pierre Takal
Dialogue Editor: Tom Ryan
Foley Editor: Wen Hsuan Tseng
Foley Artist: Shaun Brennan
Sound Effects Editor: Alex Soto
The Ivory Game
Terra Mater Film Studios and Vulcan Productions in association with Malaika Pictures and Appian Way
Directed By: Richard Ladkani, Kief Davidson
Produced By: Walter Köhler, Wolfgang Knöpfler, Kief Davidson, Leonardo DiCaprio
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Plöderl, Thomas Kathriner
Dialogue Editor: Klaus Gartner
Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi
Sound Effects Editor: Bernd Dormayer
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
Tremelo Productions, Participant Media
Directed By: Morgan Neville
Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner
Sound Designer: Al Nelson
Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers
Feature Foreign Language -Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR
Elle
SBS Productions
Directed By: Paul Verhoeven
Produced By: Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Alexis Place
Supervising ADR Editor: Katia Boutin
Sound Effects Editor: Gwennolé Le Borgne
Foley Artist: Philippe van Leer
Neruda
Fabula, AZ Films, Funny Balloons, Setembro Cine
Directed By: Pablo Larrain
Produced By: Juan de Dios Larrain
NOMINEES
ADR Editor: Toño Cubillo
Foley Artists: Ivo Moraga
Sebastián Esquivel
Music Editor: Hervé Schneid
Sound Designer: Miguel Hormazábal
Sound Effects Editor: Ivo Moraga
The Handmaiden
Moho Film & Yong Film
Directed By: Chan Wook Park
Produced By: Chan Wook Park, Syd Lim
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Chul Woo Moon
Dialogue Editors: Min Kyung Cho, Yoon Sung Hong
Foley Editor: Eun Jung Kim
Foley Artist: Eun Jung Kim
Sound Designer: Suk Won Kim
Sound Effects Editor: Jung Ho Lee
The King’s Choice
Paradox AS
Directed By: Erik Poppe
Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning
Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning
Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson
Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning
Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad
Jens Johansson
Toni Erdmann
Komplzenfilm
Directed By: Maren Ade
Produced By: Janine Jackowski
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Fabian Schmidt
Sound Designers: Erik Mischijew, Matz Muller
Sound Effects Editor: Adrian Baumeister
Foley Editor: Jan Moser
Foley Artists: Martin Langenbach, Gunther Rohn
Under the Shadow
Wigwam Films
Directed By: Babak Anvari
Produced By: Lucan Toh, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Kondal
Dialogue Editor: Stelios Koupetoris
Foley Editor: Gwilym Perry
Sound Designer: Alex Joseph
Sound Effects Editor: Alex Outhwaite
Feature Music
Arrival
21 Laps Entertainment
Directed By: Denis Villeneuve
Produced By: Aaron Ryder, Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Clint Bennett
Hacksaw Ridge
Crosscreek Pictures
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Matt Friedman
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Lucasfilm LTD
Directed By: Gareth Edwards
Produced By: Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Tony To
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: John Finklea
Music Editors: Stephen Davis MPSE, Warren Brown MPSE
13 Hours
Bay Films
Directed By: Michael Bay
Produced By: Michael Bay, Richard Abate, Matthew Cohan, Scott Gardenhour
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editors: Lee Scott, Nate Underkuffler
Doctor Strange
Marvel Studios
Directed By: Scott Derrickson
Produced By: Kevin Feige
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: Steve Durkee
Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, MPSE, Nashia Wachsman, Warren Brown, MPSE
Anele Onyekwere
Don’t Breathe
Screen Gems
Directed By: Fede Alvarez
Produced By: Fede Alvarez, Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, Rodo Sayagues
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Maarten Hofmeijer
Star Trek Beyond
Paramount Pictures
Directed By: Justin Lin
Produced By: J. J. Abrams, Bryan Burk
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Stephen Davis MPSE, Paul Rabjohns
Warcraft: The Beginning
Legendary Pictures
Directed By: Duncan Jones
Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles
Feature Musical
Florence Foster Jenkins
Pathe Pictures
Directed By: Stephen Frears
Produced By: Tracey Seaward, Michael Kuhn
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: Gerard McCann
Music Editors: Neil Stemp, Stuart Morton
La La Land
Lionsgate
Directed By: Damien Chazelle
Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Jason Ruder
Moana
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements
Produced By: Osnat Shurer
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Daniel Pinder
Sing Street
Cosmo Films
Directed By: John Carney
Produced By: Anthony Bregman, Martina Niland, John Carney
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: Becky Bentham
Trolls
DreamWorks Animation
Directed By: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn
Produced By: Gina Shay
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Erich Stratmann, Vicki Hiatt
Direct to Video Animation
Batman Bad Blood
Warner Bros Animation
Directed By: Jay Oliva
Produced By: James Tucker, Amy McKenna, Sam Register
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Dialogue Editors: Mark Keatts, Mike Garcia
Foley Editor: Robert Monkress
Sound Designer: Matt Hall
Sound Effects Editor: Gerardo Gonzalez
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Cosmic Clash
Warner Bros Animation
Produced By: Sam Register, Brandon Vietti, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre
Dialogue Editor: Kelly Foley Downs, Mike Garcia
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Sound Designers: Lawrence Reyes, Evan R. Dockter, Greg Hainer
Supervising Music Editor: Tim Kelly
Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout
Warner Bros. Animation
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, DJ Lynch
Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley-Downs, Mike Garcia
Open Season: Scared Silly
Sony Pictures Animation
Directed By: David Feiss
Produced By: John Bush
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey Rubay
Music Editor: Matt Friedman
Sound Designer: Ryan Collins
Sound Effects Editor: Alec Rubay
Space Dogs Adventure to the Moon
Epic Pictures
Directed By: Mike Disa
Produced By: Patrick Ewald, Shaked Berenson
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Hollman
Audio Lead: Dan Snow
Dialogue Editor: Elliot Herman
Sound Effects Editor: Joshua Ellis
Direct to Video Live Action
Broken Vows
Bullet Entertainment
Produced By: Wendy Benge, David Hillary
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Higgins, Eric Lalicata
Audio Leads: Dan Snow
Dialogue Editors: Dhyana Carlton-Tims
Foley Editors: Leah Putlek
Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Gegenheimer, Kyle Lane
Foley Artist: Jody Berglund
Rattle The Cage
Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ
Directed By: Majid Al Ansari
Produced By: Rami Yasin
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ian Shedd
Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Sanaa Cannella
Sound Designer: Raymond Park
Sound Effects Editors: Zheng Jia, G.W. Pope, III, John Kochanczyk, Rory O’Shea
Foley Editor: Terry Boyd, Jr.
The Duel
Lionsgate Premiere
Directed By: Kieran Darcy-Smith
Produced By: David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Maureen Meulen, Adam Rosenfelt
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken
Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
Music Editor: Ben Zarai
Sound Effects Editors: Sean Gray, Ken Skoglund, Steve Urban
The Thinning
Legendary Digital Media
Directed By: Michael Gallagher
Produced By: Jana Winternitz, Michael Wormser
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Ben Whitver
Foley Editor: Jordan McClain
Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Sanaa Cannella
Sound Designer: Raymond Park
Sound Effects Editors: Zheng Jia, Sean Heissinger
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Hannibal Pictures
Directed By: Mario Van Peebles
Produced By: Richard Rionda Del Castro, Michael Mendelsohn
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE
Foley Editors: David Kitchens, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza
Sound Designer: Roland Thai
Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee, MPSE, Sean Gray, Ben Zarai
Music Editor: Zigmund Gron
Computer Episodic (Webisode)
Future-Worm!
Disney TVA
Directed By: Scott O’Brien
Produced By: Ryan Quincy, Daniel Ridgers
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Finan MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jacob Cook
Foley Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Sound Designer: Eric Freeman
Sound Effects Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE
Joyride
Lemonade Films
Directed By: Ozan Biron
Produced By: Trevor Cawood, Ted Herman, Jeremy Jones
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen
Sound Designer: Csaba Wagner
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Ozan Biron
Overwatch: The Last Bastion
Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
Directed By: Ben Dai, Jeffrey Chamberlain
Produced By: Caroline Hernandez, Kevin VanderJagt
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Caroline Hernandez
Supervising Music Editor: Samuel Cardon
Audio Lead: Paul Menichini
Foley Editors: Darrin Mann, Kyle Webb
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell
Music Editor: Derek Duke
Sound Designer: Harry Cohen
Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Alexander Ephraim
StartUp 104 “Angel Investor”
Hollywood Gang Productions
Directed By: Ben Ketai
Produced By: Anne Clements
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Higgins, Eric Lalicata
Audio Leads: Dan Snow
Dialogue Editors: Brian Dunlop
Dhyana Carlton-Tims
Foley Editors: Leah Putlek, Ryan Maguire
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Music Editor: Chris McGeary
Sound Designer: Alex Weiss
Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Gegenheimer
Vixen
Berlanti Productions Inc.
Directed By: Curt Geda
Produced By: Charlie Sweitzer
NOMINEES
Dialogue Editors: David Cowan, Patrick Foley, Kelly Foley Downs, Mike Garcia
Foley Editors: Shaun Cunningham, David Bonilla
Foley Artist: John Lampinen
Sound Designer: Robert Duran
Game Cinematics
Call of Duty Infinite Warfare
Infinity Ward
Produced By: Matthew Wellman, Stephen Miller
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner, Shannon Potter
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Foley Editor: Matt Cavanaugh
Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Eliot Conners
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Brent Burge, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Scott Wolf, Mike Schapiro
Music Editor: Sam Marshall
Foley Artist: Gary Hecker
Gears of War 4
The Coalition
Directed By: Greg Mitchel
Produced By: John Morgan, Benjamin Tse, Josh Linton
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Sam Justice
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Justin Davey, Chris Diebold, Mike Schapiro, Malte Bieler, Jamey Scott
Foley Editors: Matt Cavanaugh, Colin Hart, George Pereyra, Craig Tomlinson
Audio Director: John Morgan
Audio Lead: Josh Linton
Mafia III
Hangar 13 (2K Games)
Directed By: Haden Blackman
Produced By: Andy Wilson, Marianne Monaghan, Tomas Hrebicek
NOMINEES
Audio Director: Matt Bauer (MPSE)
Foley Editors: Scott Curtis (MPSE)
Foley Artists: John Roesch (MPSE), Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dennie Thorpe, Jana Vance, Ronni Brown
Sound Designers: Alexandre Saba, Jamey Scott (MPSE), Petr Klimunda
Sound Effects Editors: Kegan Chau, Mitchell Lincoln
Foley Editor: Jason Butler
Scoring Editors: Jesse Harlin, Jim Bonney
Music Editor: Ronan Chris Murphy
Uncharted 4 a Thief’s End
Naughty Dog
Directed By: Neil Druckmann, Bruce Straley
Produced By: Sam Thompson, Evan Wells, Christopher Balestra
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Audio Director: Phillip Kovats
Sound Designers: Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Scott Wolf, Dutch Hill, Alan Rankin, Jeremy Rogers, Robert Krekel, Erick Ocampo, Neil Uchitel
Supervising Music Editor: Scott Hanau
Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Rob Goodson, Ted Kocher
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford
Sound Effects Editors: Alexander Leeman Johnson, Jesse Garcia
World of Warcraft: Legion Cinematic
Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.
Directed By: Marc Messenger, Jeffrey Chamberlain
Produced By: Caroline Hernandez, Tony Cosanella
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Caroline Hernandez
Supervising Music Editor: Neal Acree
Audio Lead: Paul Menichini
Foley Editor: Darrin Mann
Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, David Farmer
Dialogue Lead: Andrea Toyias
Dialogue Editor: Michael Roache, Gary Rizzo
Sound Effects Editor: Isaac Hammons
Special Venue
A Beautiful Planet
Imax Space Works Ltd
Directed By: Toni Myers
Produced By: Judy Carroll
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Thillaye
Supervising Music Editor: Paul Talbot
Supervising ADR Editor: Alison Fisher
Foley Editor: Andy Malcolm
Foley Artist: Goro Koyama
Music Editor: Cory Mandel
Sound Designer: Ed Douglas
Sound Effects Editor: Karl Mohr
Vocal Editor: Rowan Thillaye Kerr
America Wild: National Parks Adventure
MacGillivray Freeman Films
Directed By: Greg MacGillivray
Produced By: Shaun MacGillivray
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrew DeCristofaro
Dialogue Editor: Darren Warkentin
Foley Editor: David Stanke
Foley Artist: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford
Music Editor: Steve Wood
Sound Designers: Michael Payne, Jay Wilkinson
Extreme Weather
Sean Casey Productions, National Geographic Partners
Directed By: Sean Casey
Produced By: Rick Gordon, Jen Casey
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Brian Eimer
Music Editor: Nicholas Cochran
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Taylan Cevik
Pearl
Google Spotlight Stories, Google Inc.
Directed By: Patrick Osborne
Produced By: David Eisenmann, Karen Dufilho-Rosen
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Jamey Scott
Audio Director: Scot Stafford
Music Editor: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler
Sound Designer: Jamey Scott
TV Animation – Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR
Albert
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Directed By: Max Lang
Produced By: Will McRobb, Chris Viscardi
Macgregor Middleton
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Michael Petak, Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Tess Fournier
Foley Artists: Craig Ng
Music Editor: Brad Breeck
Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Tess Fournier
Avengers Assemble
Adapting to Change
Marvel Animation Studios
Directed By: Jeff Allen
Produced By: Eric Radamski, Marsha Griffin, Cort Lane, Jeph Loeb
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Mike Draghi
Dialogue Editor: John Brengman
Foley Editor: Roberto Alegria
Sound Designers: Marcos Abrom, Michael Emter, Jesse Arruda
BoJack Horseman
Fish Out of Water
Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix
Directed By: Mike Hollingsworth
Produced By: Raphael Bob-Waksberg
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra
ADR Editor: Konrad Piñon
Sound Designers: Andrew Twite, Joy Elett, Kailand C. Reilly
Gravity Falls
Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls
Disney Television Animation
Directed By: Stephen Sandoval
Produced By: Alex Hirsch, Rob Renzetti, Brian Doell, Suzanna Olson
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Heather Olsen
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: John Lampinen
Sound Designer: Heather Olsen
Rebels: Season 2 Episode 20
Twilight of the Apprentice
Lucasfilm Animation
Directed By: Dave Filoni
Produced By: Kiri Hart, Athena Yvette Portillo
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Dialogue Editors: Tony Dias, Jacob Ortiz
Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artists: Kim Patrick
Sound Effects Editor: Bonnie Wild
Sound Designer: David Acord
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Ever-Burning Fire
Nickelodeon Animation Studios
Directed By: Alan Wan
Produced By: Ciro Nieli, Brandon Auman, Macgregor Middleton
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Elliot Herman MPSE, Anna Adams
Foley Editor: Roger Pallan
Music Editor: Sebastian Evans II
Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Shiffman MPSE, Jessey Drake MPSE
Voltron: The Legendary Defender
The Black Paladin
DreamWorks Television Animation
Directed By: Chris Palmer
Produced By: Joaquim Dos Santos, Lauren Montgomery, Kihyun Ryu, Benjamin Kaltenecker
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman
Foley Editor: Alfredo Douglas
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Music Editors: Brad Breeck, Brian Parkhurst
Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes
Sound Effects Editors: DJ Lynch, Andrew Ing
TV Documentary Long Form – Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead
City Room Creative
Directed By: Justin Krook
Produced By: Mathew Weaver, David Gelb, Matt Colon, Happy Walters
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Dzuban
Dialogue Editor: Justin Dzuban
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Krook, Pernell Salinas
Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures
World of Wonder
Directed By: Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey
Produced By: Mona Card, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Paulette Victor Lifton
Dialogue Editors: Scott Brewster, Gary Coppola
Foley Editor: Nathan Ashton
Foley Artist: Nathan Ashton
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen
My Beautiful Broken Brain
My Beautiful Broken Brain Ltd
Directed By: Sophie Robinson, Lotje Sodderland
Produced By: Sophie Robinson, Michael Houldey
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan
Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis
Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster
Searching For Home: Coming Back From War
EC Productions
Directed By: Eric Christianson
Produced By: Eric Christianson
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Paulette Lifton
Dialogue Editors: Gary Coppola, James Gallivan
ADR Editor: Jamison Rabbe
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Mason, Gabe Aronson
Team Foxcatcher
Hattasan Productions
Directed By: Jon Greenhalgh
Produced By: Jon Greenhalgh, Neil Fazzari, Nancy Schultz, Jeremy Bailer
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Nicholas Montgomery, Tom Efinger
Dialogue Editor: Jeff Seelye
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
TV Documentary Short Form – Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR
Captive
Prison Riot, U.S.A.
Lightbox Media Ltd and Hypnotic
Directed By: Nadav Schirman
Produced By: Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Alex Marengo, Doug Liman
NOMINEES
Dialogue Editors: Claire Ellis
Sound Effects Editors: Kim Tae Hak
Chef’s Table
Alex Atala
Boardwalk Pictures
Directed By: Clay Jeter
Produced By: David Gelb, Andrew Bank, Andrew Fried, Brian McGinn
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: William McGuigan
Sound Effects Editor: Nikola Simikic
Last Chance U
Blood Makes the Grass Grow
Condé Nast Entertainment
Directed By: Greg Whiteley
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Pete Nichols
Dialogue Editors: Graham Barclay, Aaron Cross
Foley Editors: Jason Coleman
Foley Artists: Jason Coleman
Sound Designers: Barry Weir
Sonic Sea
Discovery Channel
Directed By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld
Produced By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld, Franceska Bucci, Lisa Whiteman
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates
Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley
Sound Effects Editors: Ron Aston, Christopher Bonis
The White Helmets
Grain Media
Directed By: Orlando Von Einsiedel
Produced By: Joanna Natasegara, Abigail Anketell-Jones
NOMINEES
Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis
Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
The Documentary Group
Directed By: Tony Gerber
Produced By: Amy Entelis, Tom Yellin, Martha Adams, Beth Osisek
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Rich Cutler
Music Editor: Oliver Lief
TV Long Form – Dialogue/ ADR
Harley and the Davidsons
Night 2: Race to the Top
Raw TV for Discovery Channel
Directed By: Stephen Kay
Produced By: Dimitri Doganis, Michael Fischler
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Jamie Caple
Dialogue Editors: Dan Green, Michael Wabro
ADR Editors: Tim Hands
Roots
Part 2
Film Afrika Worldwide
Directed By: Mario Van Peebles
Produced By: Mark Wolper, Karen Mayeda, Barry Josen, LeVar Burton
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian
Supervising ADR Editor: Stuart Martin
Dialogue Editors: Steve Stuhr, Christian Buenaventura
ADR Editor: Jason Krane
Sherlock
The Abominable Bride
Hartswood Films
Directed By: Douglas McKinnon
Produced By: Rebecca Eaton, Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Douglas Sinclair
Dialogue Editor: Paul McFadden
ADR Editor: Douglas Sinclair
The Night Of
Part 1 The Beach
BBC Drama Productions
Directed By: Steve Zaillian
Produced By: Steve Zaillian, Richard Price, Scott Ferguson, Mark Armstrong
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: NICHOLAS RENBECK
Dialogue Editors: SARA STERN, LUCIANO VIGNOLA, OdinOBIN BENITEZ
ADR Editor: MARISSA LITTLEFIELD
Westworld
The Bicameral Mind
Bad Robot/Kilter Films
Directed By: Jonathan Nolan
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E.
Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong M.P.S.E, Fred Paragano
TV Long Form – FX/ Foley
Preacher
Pilot
Sony Television
Directed By: Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg
Produced By: Sam Catlin, James Weaver
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Michael Babcock
Sound Designers: Michael Babcock, Chris Diebold
Sound Effects Editor: Ian Herzon
Roots
Part 1
Film Afrika Worldwide
Directed By: Phillip Noyce
Produced By: Mark Wolper, Karen Mayeda, Barry Jossen, LeVar Burton
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian
Foley Editor: Mitchell Lestner
Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Ginger Geary
Sound Designer: Tim Cleveland
Sound Effects Editors: Paul Diller, John Snider, Marcello Dubaz
Sherlock
The Abominable Bride
Hartswood Films
Directed By: Douglas McKinnon
Produced By: Rebecca Eaton, Mark Gatiss, Sue Verue, Steven Moffat
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Douglas Sinclair
Foley Editor: Jamie Talbutt
Foley Artist: Julie Ankerson
Sound Effects Editors: Stuart McCowan, Jon Salmon-Joyce
War and Peace
Night 4
Lookout Point
Directed By: Tom Harper
Produced By: Julia Stannard
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole
Foley Editor: Sarah Elias
Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Andi Derrick
Sound Effects Editors: Andy Kennedy, Alex Ellerington, Danton Tanimura, Saoirse Christopherson
Westworld
The Bicameral Mind
Bad Robot/ Kilter Films
Directed By: Jonathan Nolan
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume
Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE
TV Long Form Musical
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Summer
Warner Bros. Television
Directed By: Daniel Palladino
Produced By: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Helen Pai
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Scott Schirle
Quarry
You Don’t Miss Your Water
Anonymous Content
Directed By: Greg Yaitanes
Produced By: Greg Yaitanes, Allen Palmer
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Lodge Worster
Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le
Sony Pictures Television Inc.
Directed By: Janice Cooke
Produced By: Leslie Greif, Michel’le Toussant, Joanne Rubino
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Wolfgang Aichholz, Kevin Banks, MPSE
The Get Down
Where There Is Ruin, There Is Hope for a Treasure
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann
Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Music Editor: Dave Robertson
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again
Fox 21
Directed By: Kenny Ortega
Produced By: Lou Adler, Gail Berman, John Ryan
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson
TV Short Form – Dialogue/ ADR
Game of Thrones
Battle of the Bastards
HBO
Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik
Produced By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Greg Spence
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Deals With Your Devils
ABC Studios
Directed By: Jesse Bochco
Produced By: Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman
Dialogue Editor: Stefani Feldman
ADR Editor: Sara Bencivenga
Penny Dreadful III
Ebb Tide
Showtime Networks
Directed By: Paco Cabezas
Produced By: John Logan, Sheila Hockin, Pippa Harris, Chris W. King
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall
Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello
ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake, Paul Conway
Shooter
Overwatch
Closest to the Hole Productions
Directed By: Simon Cellan Jones
Produced By: John Hlavin, Janace Tashjian, Sarah Potts
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea
Dialogue Editor: Robert Guastini
ADR Editor: Julie Altus
The Shannara Chronicles
Bloodfire
MTV NZ Limited
Directed By: Brad Turner
Produced By: Miles Millar, Alfred Gough, Tim Scanlan, Tom Flores
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Norval “Charlie” Crutcher III
Supervising ADR Editor: Michael Lawshe
Dialogue Editor: Karyn Foster
The Walking Dead
Heart’s Still Beating
Stalwart Films / AMC
Directed By: Michael Satrazemis
Produced By: Scott Gimple, Tom Luse, Gale Anne Hurd, Ryan Degard
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Jerry Ross, Lou Thomas, Tim Farrell
Foley Editor: Clay Weber
Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Katie Rose, Derrin Mann
Music Editor: Michael Baber
Westworld
Trace Decay
Bad Robot, Kilter Films
Directed By: Stephen Williams
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E.
Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong M.P.S.E, Fred Paragano
TV Short Form – FX/ Foley
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Chapter 1
20th Century Fox
Directed By: Bradley Buecker
Produced By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Todd Brown
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian
Foley Artist: Noel Vought
Sound Designer: Timothy Cleveland
Sound Effects Editor: Paul Diller
Better Call Saul
NAILED
Sony Pictures Television
Directed By: Peter Gould
Produced By: Melissa Bernstein, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager
Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford
Foley Artist: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Cookson
Black Sails
XX
Starz!
Directed By: Lukas Ettlin
Produced By: Jonathan Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Robert Levine, Jonathon Brytus
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin Cook
Foley Editor: Brett Voss
Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Pitts, Tim Tuchrello
Game of Thrones
Battle of the Bastards
HBO
Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik
Produced By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Greg Spence
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel
Foley Editors: Brett Voss, John Matter
Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, Dylan Wilhoit
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield
Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona
Marco Polo
Heirs
The Weinstein Company for Netflix
Directed By: James McTeigue
Produced By: Daniel Minahan, John Fusco, Harvey Weinstein, Richard Sharkey
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Paterson
Foley Artist: Rachel Chancey
Sound Effects Editors: Glenfield Payne, Damian Volpe
Narcos
The Good, The Bad, and The Dead
Gaumont International
Directed By: Andres Baiz
Produced By: Eric Newman, Jose Padilha, Tim King
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Randle Akerson
Foley Artist: Steve Hammond
Sound Effects Editor: Dino R.DiMuro, MPSE
Stranger Things
Chapter 8: The Upside Down
21 Laps
Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer
Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Rand Geiger
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North
Foley Editor: Jacob McNaughton
Foley Artist: Noel Vought
Sound Designer: Craig Henighan
Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Jonathan Golodner
Westworld
Trompe L’Oeil
Bad Robot/Kilter Films
Directed By: Frederick E. O. Toye
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head
Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E
Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E
TV Short Form Music Score
Animal Kingdom
What Have You Done
John Wells Productions
Directed By: John Wells
Produced By: John Wells, Jonathan Lisco
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Troy Hardy
Arrow
What We Leave Behind
Berlanti Productions
Directed By: Antonio Negret
Produced By: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Wendy Mericle, Marc Guggenheim
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
Game of Thrones
Battle of the Bastards
HBO
Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik
Produced By: David Benioff, Weiss D.B., Strauss Carolyn, Greg Spence
NOMINEES
Music Editor: David Klotz
Just Add Magic
Just Add Pluots Part 2
Picrow
Directed By: Joe Nussbaum
Produced By: Andrew Orenstein, Joe Nussbaum, Luisa Leschin, Pixie Wespiser
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
Lethal Weapon
Pilot
Warner Bros Television
Directed By: McG
Produced By: Matt Miller, Jennifer Gwartz, Josh Levey
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: Chris McGeary
Music Editors: Jenny Leite
Luke Cage
Soliloquy of Chaos
Marvel Television
Directed By: Phil Abraham
Produced By: Cheo Hodari Coker, Karim Zriek, Darren Frankel, Ryan Degard
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Michael Brake
Quantico
Lipstick
ABC Studios
Directed By: Patrick Norris
Produced By: Joshua Safran, Beth Schacter, Billy Redner
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Robert Cotnoir
Stranger Things
Chapter Three: Holly Jolly
21 Laps Entertainment
Directed By: Shawn Levy
Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen
NOMINEES
Music Editor: David Klotz
TV Short Form Musical
Mozart In The Jungle
Now I Will Sing
Amazon Studios
Directed By: Paul Weitz
Produced By: Susan Coyne, Sean Garrett Fogel, Noelle Valdivia, Michael Zakin
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Jason Newman
Nashville
Didn’t Expect It To Go Down This Way
Music City Productions
Directed By: Mike Listo
Produced By: Dee Johnson, Callie Khouri, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin
NOMINEES
Music Editors: Jaclyn Newman Dorn, Sean Alexander
The Get Down
Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Directed By: Ed Bianchi
Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
“When Will Josh See How Cool I Am?”
CBS Television Studios
Directed By: Jay Chandrasekhar
Produced By: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Jack Dolgen, Marc Webb
NOMINEES
Supervising Music Editor: Moira Marquis
Music Editor: Jillinda Palmer
Roadies
The Load Out
Bad Robot / Warner Brothers
Directed By: Cameron Crowe
Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Cameron Crowe, Winnie Holzman, Tamara Isaac
NOMINEES
Music Editor: Jennifer Barak
Verna Fields Award for Student Film Makers
Eden
Dodge College of Film and Media Arts
Directed By: Brodin Plett
Produced By: Wesley Yen, Dru Sansenbach
NOMINEES
Sound Designers: Taylor Scherer
Fishwitch
National Film and Television School
Directed By: Adrienne Dowling
Produced By: Hélène Sifre
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltan Juhasz
Foley Artist: Zoltan Juhasz
Sound Designer: Zoltan Juhasz
Icarus
Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University
Directed By: Tom Teller
Produced By: Michelle Evans
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Gerry Vazquez
Sound Designer: Gerry Vazquez
It’s Just a Gun
Chapman University
Directed By: Brian Robau
Produced By: John Sayage
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Xiang Li
Foley Artist: Xiang Li
Shallow Grave
Chapman University – Dodge College of Film and Media Arts
Directed By: Jingyu Liu
Produced By: Zhen Lu
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Peiqi Duan
Foley Artists: Peiqi Duan, Tianfu Zhang
Those Who Are Lost
National Film and Television School
Directed By: Sam McMullen
Produced By: Millie Marsh
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer: Tom Jenkins
ADR and Dialogue Editor: Tom Jenkins
Foley Artist: Tom Jenkins
Music Editor: Tom Jenkins
Jerry
Chapman University
Directed By: Alan Weisenberger
Produced By: Jacob Moncrief
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Xiaodan Li
ADR and Dialogue Editor: Xiaodan Li
Foley Artist: Wenrui Fan
Amelia’s Closet
University of Southern California
Directed By: Halima Lucas
Produced By: Liz Boston, Jeremy Burkett, David Liu, O’Shea Myles
NOMINEES
Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Morocco
Sound Effects Editors: Derek Sepe, Dustin Elm