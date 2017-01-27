Motion Picture Sound Editors Announce 2017 Golden Reel Nominations

The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) today announces nominees for the 64th MPSE Golden Reel Awards. Nominees represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation and computer entertainment productions.

“Sound professionals are dedicated to enriching storytelling in motion pictures, television, documentaries, gaming and other mediums through the creative use of sound,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “This past year, once again, has provided many outstanding examples of their imagination and craft. We congratulate all of this year’s nominees for their dedication and superlative work.”

The MPSE Golden Reel Awards recognize outstanding achievement in sound editing in 23 categories encompassing feature films, television, animation, computer entertainment and student work. The 64th MPSE Golden Reel Awards ceremony will be held on February 19th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

2017 MPSE Filmmaker Award

Guillermo del Toro

2017 MPSE Career Achievement Award

Harry Cohen

2017 MPSE Golden Reel Award Nominees

Feature English Language -Dialogue/ ADR

Arrival

21 Laps Entertainment

Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

Produced By: Don Levine, Aaron Ryder

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Sylvain Bellemare

ADR Supervisor: Stan Sakellaropoulos

Dialog Editor: Claire Pochon, Valery Dufort-Boucher

Deadpool

20th Century Fox

Directed By: Tim Miller

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Jim Brookshire, Wayne Lemmer

Dialogue Editors: Teri Dorman, Ben Beardwood

ADR Editors: Laura Graham, R.J. Kizer

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A.; David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright

Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris

Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge

ADR Editor: Michele Perrone

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm

Directed By: Gareth Edwards

Produced By: Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Tony To

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, Christopher Scarabosio

Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn

Dialogue Editors: James Spencer, Trey Turner

Sully

Warner Bros

Directed By: Clint Eastwood

Produced By: Jessica Meier, Allyn Stewart, Tim Moore, Frank Marshall

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Alan Robert Murray, Bub Asman

Supervising ADR Editor: Katy Wood

Dialogue Editor: Hugo Weng

Hidden Figures

Fox 2000 / Chernin Entertainment

Directed By: Theodore Melfi

Produced By: Peter Chernin

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Wayne Lemmer, Derek Vanderhorst

Supervising ADR Editor: Susan Dawes

Dialogue Editor: Helen Luttrell, RJ Kizer

Hell or High Water

Film 44

Directed By: David Mackenzie

Produced By: Julie Yorn

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Frank Gaeta

Dialogue Editors: Chris Battaglia, Harrison Meyle

ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen

Lion

The Weinstein Company

Directed By: Garth Davis

Produced By: Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Angie Fielder

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Robert Mackenzie

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Glenn Newnham

Feature English Language -Effects/ Foley

Arrival

21 Laps Entertainment

Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

Produced By: Don Levine

Aaron Ryder

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Sylvain Bellemare

Foley Artists: Nicolas Becker, Gregory Vincent

Sound Designers: Dave Whitehead, Olivier Calvert, Michelle Child

Sound Effects Editors: Pierre-Jules Audet, Alan Murray, Mathieu Beaudin, Mimi Allard, Daniel Capeille, Simon Girard, Patrick Rioux

Foley Editors: Steven Ghouti, Olivier Guillaume, Niels Barletta, Luc Raymond

Foley Artists: Nicholas Becker, Gregory Vincent

Deadpool

20th Century Fox

Directed By: Tim Miller

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Wayne Lemmer, Jim Brookshire

Foley Artists: Dan O’Connel, John T Cucci

Sound Designers: Craig Henighan, Warren Hendriks, Ai Ling Lee

Deepwater Horizon

Summit Entertainment

Directed By: Peter Berg

Produced By: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Wahlberg, David Womark

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, Renee Tondelli

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, Rick Owens

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, Sylvain Lasseur, Dror Mohar, Kris Fenske

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Directed By: Scott Derrickson

Produced By: Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Stephen Broussard

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie, Foley Editors: Ryan Frias, Steve Orlando

Sound Designers: Nia Hansen, David C. Hughes

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, J.R. Grubbs, David Chrastka

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie

Foley Editor: Alex Francis

Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro

Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm

Directed By: Gareth Edwards

Produced By: Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Tony To

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Wood, Christopher Scarabosio

Foley Editors: Luke Dunn GIELMUDA, Ryan Frias

Foley Artists: Frank Rinella, Ronni Pitman

Sound Designers: Christopher Scarabosio, David Acord

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Josh Gold, J.R. Grubbs

The Jungle Book

Walt Disney Pictures

Directed By: Jon Favreau

Produced By: Jon Favreau, Brigham Taylor, Karen Gilchrist

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Boyes, Frank Eulner

Foley Editors: James Likowski, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Dennie Thorpe, Jana Vance

Sound Effects Editors: Ken Fischer, Andre Fenley, David Chrastka

Captain America: Civil War

Walt Disney Pictures

Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Produced By: Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Nate Moore

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Sound Designers: Nia Hansen, David C. Hughes

Foley Editors: Jacob Riehle, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Sound Effects Editors: Josh Gold, JR Grubbs, Jeremy Bowker

Feature Animation

Finding Dory

Pixar Animation Studios

Directed By: Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane

Produced By: Lindsey Collins, John Lasseter, Bob Roath

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Slanec

Dialogue Editors: James Spencer

Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Jacob Riehle

Sound Designer: Tim Nielsen

Sound Effects Editors: Ken Fischer, Jonathan Borland, Jack Whittaker

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

Music Editors: Bill Bernstein, Michael Zainer

Kubo And The Two Strings

Laika

Directed By: Travis Knight

Produced By: Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Chau

Foley Editor: Travis Crotts

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Gregg Barbanell

Sound Designer: Tim Chau

Sound Effects Editors: Clayton Weber, Thomas O’Neil Younkman

Moana

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directed By: Ron Clements, John Musker

Produced By: Osnat Shurer, John Lasseter

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden

The Little Prince

Netflix

Directed By: Mark Osborne

Produced By: Mark Osborne, Jinko Gotoh

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Christopher Barnett, Tim Nielsen

Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff

Foley Editor: Dug Winningham

Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi

Music Editors: Bob Badami, Catherine Wilson

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Ken Fischer

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios (created and produced by)

Directed By: Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Produced By: Clark Spencer, John Lasseter

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Addison Teague

ADR Editor: Dan Laurie

Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Willard Overstreet

Sound Effects Editors: Lee Gilmore, Jack Whittaker, Jeremy Bowker

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Ronni Brown

Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, M.P.S.E., Earl Ghaffari, Daniel Waldman

Sing

Illumination Entertainment

Directed By: Garth Jennings

Produced By: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

NOMINEES: Supervising Sound Editors: Dennis Leonard

Sound Designer: Steve Boeddeker

Dialog Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Foley Editors: Richard Gould, Zach Martin, Larry Oatfield

Sound Effects Editors: Mac Smith, Dustin Cawood, Luke Dunn Gielmuda

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden, Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Music Editor: Andre Zweers

The Red Turtle

Studio Ghibli / Wild Bunch / Why Not Productions

Directed By: Michael Dudok de Wit

Produced By: Toshio Suzuki, Pascal Caucheteux, Vincent Maraval

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Bruno Seznec, Sébastien Marquilly

Supervising Dialog Editor: Christine Seznec

Sound Designer: Matthieu Michaux

Foley Artist: Florian Fabre

Music Editor: Fabien Devillers

Feature Documentary

13th

Forward Movement LLC and Kandoo Films

Directed By: Ava DuVernay

Produced By: Ava DuVernay, Howard Barish, Spencer Averick

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Boggs

Music Editor: Julie Pierce

Sound Designer: Jeffrey Perkins

Sound Effects Editor: Alex Lee

Amanda Knox

Plus Pictures ApS

Directed By: Rod Blackhurst, Brian McGinn

Produced By: Mette Heide, Brian McGinn, Rod Blackhurst, Matthew Hamachek

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Stangroom

Dialogue Editor: Stephen C. Davies

Sound Effects Editors: Diego Jimenez, Max Holland, Jesse Peterson, Oscar Convers

Before The Flood

RatPac Documentary Films / Insurgent Docs

Directed By: Fisher Stevens

Produced By: Leonardo DiCaprio, Trevor Davidoski, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Zara Duffy

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Allan Zaleski

Sound Designer: Dave Paterson

Dialog Editors: Larry Herman, Sylvia Menno

Sound Effects Editor: Grant Elder

Music Editor: Ren Klyce

Passage To Mars

Jules Vernes Adventures Productions

Directed By: Jean-Christophe Jeauffre

Produced By: Jean-Christophe Jeauffre, Frédéric Dieudonné

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE, Steven Avila, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Ben Whitver, Shasha Dong

Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, Peter Lago, MPSE, Alexander Pugh, MPSE

Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Terry Boyd, Jr.

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

Imagine Entertainment

Directed By: Ron Howard

Produced By: Nigel Sinclair, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Cameron Frankley, Jon Michaels

Dialogue Editor: Harrison Meyle

Music Editor: Melissa Muik

Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kenyon, Will Digby

The Eagle Huntress

Kissiki Film / Stacey Reiss Productions / 19340 Productions

Directed By: Otto Bell

Produced By: Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss, Sharon Chang

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Lewis Goldstein, Pierre Takal

Dialogue Editor: Tom Ryan

Foley Editor: Wen Hsuan Tseng

Foley Artist: Shaun Brennan

Sound Effects Editor: Alex Soto

The Ivory Game

Terra Mater Film Studios and Vulcan Productions in association with Malaika Pictures and Appian Way

Directed By: Richard Ladkani, Kief Davidson

Produced By: Walter Köhler, Wolfgang Knöpfler, Kief Davidson, Leonardo DiCaprio

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Plöderl, Thomas Kathriner

Dialogue Editor: Klaus Gartner

Sound Designer: Bernhard Zorzi

Sound Effects Editor: Bernd Dormayer

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

Tremelo Productions, Participant Media

Directed By: Morgan Neville

Produced By: Caitrin Rogers, Morgan Neville

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner

Sound Designer: Al Nelson

Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers

Feature Foreign Language -Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR

Elle

SBS Productions

Directed By: Paul Verhoeven

Produced By: Saïd Ben Saïd, Michel Merkt

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Alexis Place

Supervising ADR Editor: Katia Boutin

Sound Effects Editor: Gwennolé Le Borgne

Foley Artist: Philippe van Leer

Neruda

Fabula, AZ Films, Funny Balloons, Setembro Cine

Directed By: Pablo Larrain

Produced By: Juan de Dios Larrain

NOMINEES

ADR Editor: Toño Cubillo

Foley Artists: Ivo Moraga

Sebastián Esquivel

Music Editor: Hervé Schneid

Sound Designer: Miguel Hormazábal

Sound Effects Editor: Ivo Moraga

The Handmaiden

Moho Film & Yong Film

Directed By: Chan Wook Park

Produced By: Chan Wook Park, Syd Lim

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Chul Woo Moon

Dialogue Editors: Min Kyung Cho, Yoon Sung Hong

Foley Editor: Eun Jung Kim

Foley Artist: Eun Jung Kim

Sound Designer: Suk Won Kim

Sound Effects Editor: Jung Ho Lee

The King’s Choice

Paradox AS

Directed By: Erik Poppe

Produced By: Finn Gjerdrum, Stein Kvae

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning

Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning

Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson

Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning

Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad

Jens Johansson

Toni Erdmann

Komplzenfilm

Directed By: Maren Ade

Produced By: Janine Jackowski

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Fabian Schmidt

Sound Designers: Erik Mischijew, Matz Muller

Sound Effects Editor: Adrian Baumeister

Foley Editor: Jan Moser

Foley Artists: Martin Langenbach, Gunther Rohn

Under the Shadow

Wigwam Films

Directed By: Babak Anvari

Produced By: Lucan Toh, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Kondal

Dialogue Editor: Stelios Koupetoris

Foley Editor: Gwilym Perry

Sound Designer: Alex Joseph

Sound Effects Editor: Alex Outhwaite

Feature Music

Arrival

21 Laps Entertainment

Directed By: Denis Villeneuve

Produced By: Aaron Ryder, Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Clint Bennett

Hacksaw Ridge

Crosscreek Pictures

Directed By: Mel Gibson

Produced By: Bill Mechanic, P.G.A., David Permut, P.G.A., Terry Benedict, Paul Currie

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Matt Friedman

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Lucasfilm LTD

Directed By: Gareth Edwards

Produced By: Simon Emanuel, Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur, Tony To

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: John Finklea

Music Editors: Stephen Davis MPSE, Warren Brown MPSE

13 Hours

Bay Films

Directed By: Michael Bay

Produced By: Michael Bay, Richard Abate, Matthew Cohan, Scott Gardenhour

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editors: Lee Scott, Nate Underkuffler

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Directed By: Scott Derrickson

Produced By: Kevin Feige

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: Steve Durkee

Music Editors: Stephen M. Davis, MPSE, Nashia Wachsman, Warren Brown, MPSE

Anele Onyekwere

Don’t Breathe

Screen Gems

Directed By: Fede Alvarez

Produced By: Fede Alvarez, Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, Rodo Sayagues

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Maarten Hofmeijer

Star Trek Beyond

Paramount Pictures

Directed By: Justin Lin

Produced By: J. J. Abrams, Bryan Burk

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Stephen Davis MPSE, Paul Rabjohns

Warcraft: The Beginning

Legendary Pictures

Directed By: Duncan Jones

Produced By: Charles Roven, Alex Gartner, Stuart Finnegan

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles

Feature Musical

Florence Foster Jenkins

Pathe Pictures

Directed By: Stephen Frears

Produced By: Tracey Seaward, Michael Kuhn

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: Gerard McCann

Music Editors: Neil Stemp, Stuart Morton

La La Land

Lionsgate

Directed By: Damien Chazelle

Produced By: Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz, Fred Berger

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Jason Ruder

Moana

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directed By: John Musker, Ron Clements

Produced By: Osnat Shurer

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Daniel Pinder

Sing Street

Cosmo Films

Directed By: John Carney

Produced By: Anthony Bregman, Martina Niland, John Carney

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: Becky Bentham

Trolls

DreamWorks Animation

Directed By: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn

Produced By: Gina Shay

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Fernand Bos, Erich Stratmann, Vicki Hiatt

Direct to Video Animation

Batman Bad Blood

Warner Bros Animation

Directed By: Jay Oliva

Produced By: James Tucker, Amy McKenna, Sam Register

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

Dialogue Editors: Mark Keatts, Mike Garcia

Foley Editor: Robert Monkress

Sound Designer: Matt Hall

Sound Effects Editor: Gerardo Gonzalez

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League – Cosmic Clash

Warner Bros Animation

Produced By: Sam Register, Brandon Vietti, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre

Dialogue Editor: Kelly Foley Downs, Mike Garcia

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Sound Designers: Lawrence Reyes, Evan R. Dockter, Greg Hainer

Supervising Music Editor: Tim Kelly

Lego DC Comics Superheroes: Justice League – Gotham City Breakout

Warner Bros. Animation

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Sound Effects Editors: Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, DJ Lynch

Dialogue Editors: Kelly Foley-Downs, Mike Garcia

Open Season: Scared Silly

Sony Pictures Animation

Directed By: David Feiss

Produced By: John Bush

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Geoffrey Rubay

Music Editor: Matt Friedman

Sound Designer: Ryan Collins

Sound Effects Editor: Alec Rubay

Space Dogs Adventure to the Moon

Epic Pictures

Directed By: Mike Disa

Produced By: Patrick Ewald, Shaked Berenson

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Hollman

Audio Lead: Dan Snow

Dialogue Editor: Elliot Herman

Sound Effects Editor: Joshua Ellis

Direct to Video Live Action

Broken Vows

Bullet Entertainment

Produced By: Wendy Benge, David Hillary

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Higgins, Eric Lalicata

Audio Leads: Dan Snow

Dialogue Editors: Dhyana Carlton-Tims

Foley Editors: Leah Putlek

Sound Effects Editors: Ryan Gegenheimer, Kyle Lane

Foley Artist: Jody Berglund

Rattle The Cage

Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ

Directed By: Majid Al Ansari

Produced By: Rami Yasin

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ian Shedd

Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Sanaa Cannella

Sound Designer: Raymond Park

Sound Effects Editors: Zheng Jia, G.W. Pope, III, John Kochanczyk, Rory O’Shea

Foley Editor: Terry Boyd, Jr.

The Duel

Lionsgate Premiere

Directed By: Kieran Darcy-Smith

Produced By: David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Maureen Meulen, Adam Rosenfelt

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Micah Loken

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Music Editor: Ben Zarai

Sound Effects Editors: Sean Gray, Ken Skoglund, Steve Urban

The Thinning

Legendary Digital Media

Directed By: Michael Gallagher

Produced By: Jana Winternitz, Michael Wormser

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ben Whitver

Foley Editor: Jordan McClain

Foley Artists: Matthew Salib, Sanaa Cannella

Sound Designer: Raymond Park

Sound Effects Editors: Zheng Jia, Sean Heissinger

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Hannibal Pictures

Directed By: Mario Van Peebles

Produced By: Richard Rionda Del Castro, Michael Mendelsohn

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: David Barber, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Karol Urban, MPSE

Foley Editors: David Kitchens, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza

Sound Designer: Roland Thai

Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee, MPSE, Sean Gray, Ben Zarai

Music Editor: Zigmund Gron

Computer Episodic (Webisode)

Future-Worm!

Disney TVA

Directed By: Scott O’Brien

Produced By: Ryan Quincy, Daniel Ridgers

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Kate Finan MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Jacob Cook

Foley Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Sound Designer: Eric Freeman

Sound Effects Editor: Brad Meyer MPSE

Joyride

Lemonade Films

Directed By: Ozan Biron

Produced By: Trevor Cawood, Ted Herman, Jeremy Jones

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen

Sound Designer: Csaba Wagner

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Ozan Biron

Overwatch: The Last Bastion

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Directed By: Ben Dai, Jeffrey Chamberlain

Produced By: Caroline Hernandez, Kevin VanderJagt

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Caroline Hernandez

Supervising Music Editor: Samuel Cardon

Audio Lead: Paul Menichini

Foley Editors: Darrin Mann, Kyle Webb

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell

Music Editor: Derek Duke

Sound Designer: Harry Cohen

Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Alexander Ephraim

StartUp 104 “Angel Investor”

Hollywood Gang Productions

Directed By: Ben Ketai

Produced By: Anne Clements

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Higgins, Eric Lalicata

Audio Leads: Dan Snow

Dialogue Editors: Brian Dunlop

Dhyana Carlton-Tims

Foley Editors: Leah Putlek, Ryan Maguire

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Music Editor: Chris McGeary

Sound Designer: Alex Weiss

Sound Effects Editor: Ryan Gegenheimer

Vixen

Berlanti Productions Inc.

Directed By: Curt Geda

Produced By: Charlie Sweitzer

NOMINEES

Dialogue Editors: David Cowan, Patrick Foley, Kelly Foley Downs, Mike Garcia

Foley Editors: Shaun Cunningham, David Bonilla

Foley Artist: John Lampinen

Sound Designer: Robert Duran

Game Cinematics

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare

Infinity Ward

Produced By: Matthew Wellman, Stephen Miller

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner, Shannon Potter

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Foley Editor: Matt Cavanaugh

Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Eliot Conners

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Brent Burge, Patrick Ginn, Chad Bedell, Scott Wolf, Mike Schapiro

Music Editor: Sam Marshall

Foley Artist: Gary Hecker

Gears of War 4

The Coalition

Directed By: Greg Mitchel

Produced By: John Morgan, Benjamin Tse, Josh Linton

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Tim Walston, Sam Justice

Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Justin Davey, Chris Diebold, Mike Schapiro, Malte Bieler, Jamey Scott

Foley Editors: Matt Cavanaugh, Colin Hart, George Pereyra, Craig Tomlinson

Audio Director: John Morgan

Audio Lead: Josh Linton

Mafia III

Hangar 13 (2K Games)

Directed By: Haden Blackman

Produced By: Andy Wilson, Marianne Monaghan, Tomas Hrebicek

NOMINEES

Audio Director: Matt Bauer (MPSE)

Foley Editors: Scott Curtis (MPSE)

Foley Artists: John Roesch (MPSE), Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, Dennie Thorpe, Jana Vance, Ronni Brown

Sound Designers: Alexandre Saba, Jamey Scott (MPSE), Petr Klimunda

Sound Effects Editors: Kegan Chau, Mitchell Lincoln

Foley Editor: Jason Butler

Scoring Editors: Jesse Harlin, Jim Bonney

Music Editor: Ronan Chris Murphy

Uncharted 4 a Thief’s End

Naughty Dog

Directed By: Neil Druckmann, Bruce Straley

Produced By: Sam Thompson, Evan Wells, Christopher Balestra

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Audio Director: Phillip Kovats

Sound Designers: Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Scott Wolf, Dutch Hill, Alan Rankin, Jeremy Rogers, Robert Krekel, Erick Ocampo, Neil Uchitel

Supervising Music Editor: Scott Hanau

Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Ernest Johnson, Rob Goodson, Ted Kocher

Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

Sound Effects Editors: Alexander Leeman Johnson, Jesse Garcia

World of Warcraft: Legion Cinematic

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Directed By: Marc Messenger, Jeffrey Chamberlain

Produced By: Caroline Hernandez, Tony Cosanella

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Caroline Hernandez

Supervising Music Editor: Neal Acree

Audio Lead: Paul Menichini

Foley Editor: Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, David Farmer

Dialogue Lead: Andrea Toyias

Dialogue Editor: Michael Roache, Gary Rizzo

Sound Effects Editor: Isaac Hammons

Special Venue

A Beautiful Planet

Imax Space Works Ltd

Directed By: Toni Myers

Produced By: Judy Carroll

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Thillaye

Supervising Music Editor: Paul Talbot

Supervising ADR Editor: Alison Fisher

Foley Editor: Andy Malcolm

Foley Artist: Goro Koyama

Music Editor: Cory Mandel

Sound Designer: Ed Douglas

Sound Effects Editor: Karl Mohr

Vocal Editor: Rowan Thillaye Kerr

America Wild: National Parks Adventure

MacGillivray Freeman Films

Directed By: Greg MacGillivray

Produced By: Shaun MacGillivray

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrew DeCristofaro

Dialogue Editor: Darren Warkentin

Foley Editor: David Stanke

Foley Artist: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford

Music Editor: Steve Wood

Sound Designers: Michael Payne, Jay Wilkinson

Extreme Weather

Sean Casey Productions, National Geographic Partners

Directed By: Sean Casey

Produced By: Rick Gordon, Jen Casey

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Brian Eimer

Music Editor: Nicholas Cochran

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Bonini, Taylan Cevik

Pearl

Google Spotlight Stories, Google Inc.

Directed By: Patrick Osborne

Produced By: David Eisenmann, Karen Dufilho-Rosen

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Jamey Scott

Audio Director: Scot Stafford

Music Editor: Alexis Harte, JJ Wiesler

Sound Designer: Jamey Scott

TV Animation – Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR

Albert

Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Directed By: Max Lang

Produced By: Will McRobb, Chris Viscardi

Macgregor Middleton

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Michael Petak, Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Tess Fournier

Foley Artists: Craig Ng

Music Editor: Brad Breeck

Sound Effects Editors: Jessey Drake MPSE, Tess Fournier

Avengers Assemble

Adapting to Change

Marvel Animation Studios

Directed By: Jeff Allen

Produced By: Eric Radamski, Marsha Griffin, Cort Lane, Jeph Loeb

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Mike Draghi

Dialogue Editor: John Brengman

Foley Editor: Roberto Alegria

Sound Designers: Marcos Abrom, Michael Emter, Jesse Arruda

BoJack Horseman

Fish Out of Water

Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix

Directed By: Mike Hollingsworth

Produced By: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra

ADR Editor: Konrad Piñon

Sound Designers: Andrew Twite, Joy Elett, Kailand C. Reilly

Gravity Falls

Weirdmageddon 3: Take Back the Falls

Disney Television Animation

Directed By: Stephen Sandoval

Produced By: Alex Hirsch, Rob Renzetti, Brian Doell, Suzanna Olson

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Heather Olsen

Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum

Foley Artist: John Lampinen

Sound Designer: Heather Olsen

Rebels: Season 2 Episode 20

Twilight of the Apprentice

Lucasfilm Animation

Directed By: Dave Filoni

Produced By: Kiri Hart, Athena Yvette Portillo

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editors: Tony Dias, Jacob Ortiz

Foley Editor: Frank Rinella

Foley Artists: Kim Patrick

Sound Effects Editor: Bonnie Wild

Sound Designer: David Acord

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Ever-Burning Fire

Nickelodeon Animation Studios

Directed By: Alan Wan

Produced By: Ciro Nieli, Brandon Auman, Macgregor Middleton

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Elliot Herman MPSE, Anna Adams

Foley Editor: Roger Pallan

Music Editor: Sebastian Evans II

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Shiffman MPSE, Jessey Drake MPSE

Voltron: The Legendary Defender

The Black Paladin

DreamWorks Television Animation

Directed By: Chris Palmer

Produced By: Joaquim Dos Santos, Lauren Montgomery, Kihyun Ryu, Benjamin Kaltenecker

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, Devon Bowman

Foley Editor: Alfredo Douglas

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Music Editors: Brad Breeck, Brian Parkhurst

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter, Lawrence Reyes

Sound Effects Editors: DJ Lynch, Andrew Ing

TV Documentary Long Form – Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

City Room Creative

Directed By: Justin Krook

Produced By: Mathew Weaver, David Gelb, Matt Colon, Happy Walters

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Joe Dzuban

Dialogue Editor: Justin Dzuban

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Krook, Pernell Salinas

Mapplethorpe: Look At The Pictures

World of Wonder

Directed By: Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey

Produced By: Mona Card, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Paulette Victor Lifton

Dialogue Editors: Scott Brewster, Gary Coppola

Foley Editor: Nathan Ashton

Foley Artist: Nathan Ashton

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen

My Beautiful Broken Brain

My Beautiful Broken Brain Ltd

Directed By: Sophie Robinson, Lotje Sodderland

Produced By: Sophie Robinson, Michael Houldey

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster

Searching For Home: Coming Back From War

EC Productions

Directed By: Eric Christianson

Produced By: Eric Christianson

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Paulette Lifton

Dialogue Editors: Gary Coppola, James Gallivan

ADR Editor: Jamison Rabbe

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Mason, Gabe Aronson

Team Foxcatcher

Hattasan Productions

Directed By: Jon Greenhalgh

Produced By: Jon Greenhalgh, Neil Fazzari, Nancy Schultz, Jeremy Bailer

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Nicholas Montgomery, Tom Efinger

Dialogue Editor: Jeff Seelye

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

TV Documentary Short Form – Effects/ Foley/ Dialogue/ ADR

Captive

Prison Riot, U.S.A.

Lightbox Media Ltd and Hypnotic

Directed By: Nadav Schirman

Produced By: Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn, Alex Marengo, Doug Liman

NOMINEES

Dialogue Editors: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editors: Kim Tae Hak

Chef’s Table

Alex Atala

Boardwalk Pictures

Directed By: Clay Jeter

Produced By: David Gelb, Andrew Bank, Andrew Fried, Brian McGinn

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: William McGuigan

Sound Effects Editor: Nikola Simikic

Last Chance U

Blood Makes the Grass Grow

Condé Nast Entertainment

Directed By: Greg Whiteley

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Pete Nichols

Dialogue Editors: Graham Barclay, Aaron Cross

Foley Editors: Jason Coleman

Foley Artists: Jason Coleman

Sound Designers: Barry Weir

Sonic Sea

Discovery Channel

Directed By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld

Produced By: Michelle Dougherty, Daniel Hinerfeld, Franceska Bucci, Lisa Whiteman

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates

Dialogue Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Effects Editors: Ron Aston, Christopher Bonis

The White Helmets

Grain Media

Directed By: Orlando Von Einsiedel

Produced By: Joanna Natasegara, Abigail Anketell-Jones

NOMINEES

Dialogue Editor: Claire Ellis

Sound Effects Editor: Tom Foster

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

The Documentary Group

Directed By: Tony Gerber

Produced By: Amy Entelis, Tom Yellin, Martha Adams, Beth Osisek

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Rich Cutler

Music Editor: Oliver Lief

TV Long Form – Dialogue/ ADR

Harley and the Davidsons

Night 2: Race to the Top

Raw TV for Discovery Channel

Directed By: Stephen Kay

Produced By: Dimitri Doganis, Michael Fischler

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Jamie Caple

Dialogue Editors: Dan Green, Michael Wabro

ADR Editors: Tim Hands

Roots

Part 2

Film Afrika Worldwide

Directed By: Mario Van Peebles

Produced By: Mark Wolper, Karen Mayeda, Barry Josen, LeVar Burton

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian

Supervising ADR Editor: Stuart Martin

Dialogue Editors: Steve Stuhr, Christian Buenaventura

ADR Editor: Jason Krane

Sherlock

The Abominable Bride

Hartswood Films

Directed By: Douglas McKinnon

Produced By: Rebecca Eaton, Mark Gatiss, Steven Moffat, Sue Vertue

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Douglas Sinclair

Dialogue Editor: Paul McFadden

ADR Editor: Douglas Sinclair

The Night Of

Part 1 The Beach

BBC Drama Productions

Directed By: Steve Zaillian

Produced By: Steve Zaillian, Richard Price, Scott Ferguson, Mark Armstrong

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: NICHOLAS RENBECK

Dialogue Editors: SARA STERN, LUCIANO VIGNOLA, OdinOBIN BENITEZ

ADR Editor: MARISSA LITTLEFIELD

Westworld

The Bicameral Mind

Bad Robot/Kilter Films

Directed By: Jonathan Nolan

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E.

Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong M.P.S.E, Fred Paragano

TV Long Form – FX/ Foley

Preacher

Pilot

Sony Television

Directed By: Seth Rogan, Evan Goldberg

Produced By: Sam Catlin, James Weaver

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Michael Babcock

Sound Designers: Michael Babcock, Chris Diebold

Sound Effects Editor: Ian Herzon

Roots

Part 1

Film Afrika Worldwide

Directed By: Phillip Noyce

Produced By: Mark Wolper, Karen Mayeda, Barry Jossen, LeVar Burton

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian

Foley Editor: Mitchell Lestner

Foley Artists: Noel Vought, Ginger Geary

Sound Designer: Tim Cleveland

Sound Effects Editors: Paul Diller, John Snider, Marcello Dubaz

Sherlock

The Abominable Bride

Hartswood Films

Directed By: Douglas McKinnon

Produced By: Rebecca Eaton, Mark Gatiss, Sue Verue, Steven Moffat

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Douglas Sinclair

Foley Editor: Jamie Talbutt

Foley Artist: Julie Ankerson

Sound Effects Editors: Stuart McCowan, Jon Salmon-Joyce

War and Peace

Night 4

Lookout Point

Directed By: Tom Harper

Produced By: Julia Stannard

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole

Foley Editor: Sarah Elias

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Andi Derrick

Sound Effects Editors: Andy Kennedy, Alex Ellerington, Danton Tanimura, Saoirse Christopherson

Westworld

The Bicameral Mind

Bad Robot/ Kilter Films

Directed By: Jonathan Nolan

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Rick Owen MPSE, Tara Blume

Sound Designers: Mark Allen MPSE, Marc Glassman MPSE

TV Long Form Musical

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Summer

Warner Bros. Television

Directed By: Daniel Palladino

Produced By: Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Helen Pai

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Scott Schirle

Quarry

You Don’t Miss Your Water

Anonymous Content

Directed By: Greg Yaitanes

Produced By: Greg Yaitanes, Allen Palmer

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Lodge Worster

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le

Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Directed By: Janice Cooke

Produced By: Leslie Greif, Michel’le Toussant, Joanne Rubino

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Wolfgang Aichholz, Kevin Banks, MPSE

The Get Down

Where There Is Ruin, There Is Hope for a Treasure

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Music Editor: Dave Robertson

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Fox 21

Directed By: Kenny Ortega

Produced By: Lou Adler, Gail Berman, John Ryan

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Kevin Bassinson

TV Short Form – Dialogue/ ADR

Game of Thrones

Battle of the Bastards

HBO

Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik

Produced By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Greg Spence

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Deals With Your Devils

ABC Studios

Directed By: Jesse Bochco

Produced By: Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, Jeffrey Bell, Jeph Loeb

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Daniel Colman

Dialogue Editor: Stefani Feldman

ADR Editor: Sara Bencivenga

Penny Dreadful III

Ebb Tide

Showtime Networks

Directed By: Paco Cabezas

Produced By: John Logan, Sheila Hockin, Pippa Harris, Chris W. King

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall

Dialogue Editor: Elma Bello

ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake, Paul Conway

Shooter

Overwatch

Closest to the Hole Productions

Directed By: Simon Cellan Jones

Produced By: John Hlavin, Janace Tashjian, Sarah Potts

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea

Dialogue Editor: Robert Guastini

ADR Editor: Julie Altus

The Shannara Chronicles

Bloodfire

MTV NZ Limited

Directed By: Brad Turner

Produced By: Miles Millar, Alfred Gough, Tim Scanlan, Tom Flores

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Norval “Charlie” Crutcher III

Supervising ADR Editor: Michael Lawshe

Dialogue Editor: Karyn Foster

The Walking Dead

Heart’s Still Beating

Stalwart Films / AMC

Directed By: Michael Satrazemis

Produced By: Scott Gimple, Tom Luse, Gale Anne Hurd, Ryan Degard

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Jerry Ross, Lou Thomas, Tim Farrell

Foley Editor: Clay Weber

Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, Katie Rose, Derrin Mann

Music Editor: Michael Baber

Westworld

Trace Decay

Bad Robot, Kilter Films

Directed By: Stephen Williams

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E.

Supervising ADR Editor: Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Dialogue Editors: Brian Armstrong M.P.S.E, Fred Paragano

TV Short Form – FX/ Foley

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Chapter 1

20th Century Fox

Directed By: Bradley Buecker

Produced By: Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Todd Brown

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Sound Designer: Timothy Cleveland

Sound Effects Editor: Paul Diller

Better Call Saul

NAILED

Sony Pictures Television

Directed By: Peter Gould

Produced By: Melissa Bernstein, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Thomas Schnauz

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Forshager

Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

Foley Artist: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Cookson

Black Sails

XX

Starz!

Directed By: Lukas Ettlin

Produced By: Jonathan Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Robert Levine, Jonathon Brytus

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Benjamin Cook

Foley Editor: Brett Voss

Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Pitts, Tim Tuchrello

Game of Thrones

Battle of the Bastards

HBO

Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik

Produced By: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Greg Spence

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel

Foley Editors: Brett Voss, John Matter

Foley Artists: Jeffrey Wilhoit, Dylan Wilhoit

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield

Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona

Marco Polo

Heirs

The Weinstein Company for Netflix

Directed By: James McTeigue

Produced By: Daniel Minahan, John Fusco, Harvey Weinstein, Richard Sharkey

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Paterson

Foley Artist: Rachel Chancey

Sound Effects Editors: Glenfield Payne, Damian Volpe

Narcos

The Good, The Bad, and The Dead

Gaumont International

Directed By: Andres Baiz

Produced By: Eric Newman, Jose Padilha, Tim King

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Randle Akerson

Foley Artist: Steve Hammond

Sound Effects Editor: Dino R.DiMuro, MPSE

Stranger Things

Chapter 8: The Upside Down

21 Laps

Directed By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Rand Geiger

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North

Foley Editor: Jacob McNaughton

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Sound Designer: Craig Henighan

Sound Effects Editors: Jordan Wilby, Jonathan Golodner

Westworld

Trompe L’Oeil

Bad Robot/Kilter Films

Directed By: Frederick E. O. Toye

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Jonah Nolan, Lisa Joy, Bryan Burk

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editors: Thomas E. de Gorter M.P.S.E., Matthew Sawelson M.P.S.E

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Rick Owens M.P.S.E

Sound Designers: Mark R. Allen M.P.S.E, Marc Glassman M.P.S.E

TV Short Form Music Score

Animal Kingdom

What Have You Done

John Wells Productions

Directed By: John Wells

Produced By: John Wells, Jonathan Lisco

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Troy Hardy

Arrow

What We Leave Behind

Berlanti Productions

Directed By: Antonio Negret

Produced By: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Wendy Mericle, Marc Guggenheim

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

Game of Thrones

Battle of the Bastards

HBO

Directed By: Miguel Sapochnik

Produced By: David Benioff, Weiss D.B., Strauss Carolyn, Greg Spence

NOMINEES

Music Editor: David Klotz

Just Add Magic

Just Add Pluots Part 2

Picrow

Directed By: Joe Nussbaum

Produced By: Andrew Orenstein, Joe Nussbaum, Luisa Leschin, Pixie Wespiser

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Shie Rozow

Lethal Weapon

Pilot

Warner Bros Television

Directed By: McG

Produced By: Matt Miller, Jennifer Gwartz, Josh Levey

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: Chris McGeary

Music Editors: Jenny Leite

Luke Cage

Soliloquy of Chaos

Marvel Television

Directed By: Phil Abraham

Produced By: Cheo Hodari Coker, Karim Zriek, Darren Frankel, Ryan Degard

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Michael Brake

Quantico

Lipstick

ABC Studios

Directed By: Patrick Norris

Produced By: Joshua Safran, Beth Schacter, Billy Redner

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Robert Cotnoir

Stranger Things

Chapter Three: Holly Jolly

21 Laps Entertainment

Directed By: Shawn Levy

Produced By: Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen

NOMINEES

Music Editor: David Klotz

TV Short Form Musical

Mozart In The Jungle

Now I Will Sing

Amazon Studios

Directed By: Paul Weitz

Produced By: Susan Coyne, Sean Garrett Fogel, Noelle Valdivia, Michael Zakin

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Jason Newman

Nashville

Didn’t Expect It To Go Down This Way

Music City Productions

Directed By: Mike Listo

Produced By: Dee Johnson, Callie Khouri, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin

NOMINEES

Music Editors: Jaclyn Newman Dorn, Sean Alexander

The Get Down

Raise Your Words, Not Your Voice

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Directed By: Ed Bianchi

Produced By: Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Paul Watters, Nasir (NAS) Jones

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

“When Will Josh See How Cool I Am?”

CBS Television Studios

Directed By: Jay Chandrasekhar

Produced By: Rachel Bloom, Aline Brosh McKenna, Jack Dolgen, Marc Webb

NOMINEES

Supervising Music Editor: Moira Marquis

Music Editor: Jillinda Palmer

Roadies

The Load Out

Bad Robot / Warner Brothers

Directed By: Cameron Crowe

Produced By: J.J. Abrams, Cameron Crowe, Winnie Holzman, Tamara Isaac

NOMINEES

Music Editor: Jennifer Barak

Verna Fields Award for Student Film Makers

Eden

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

Directed By: Brodin Plett

Produced By: Wesley Yen, Dru Sansenbach

NOMINEES

Sound Designers: Taylor Scherer

Fishwitch

National Film and Television School

Directed By: Adrienne Dowling

Produced By: Hélène Sifre

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Zoltan Juhasz

Foley Artist: Zoltan Juhasz

Sound Designer: Zoltan Juhasz

Icarus

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, Chapman University

Directed By: Tom Teller

Produced By: Michelle Evans

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Gerry Vazquez

Sound Designer: Gerry Vazquez

It’s Just a Gun

Chapman University

Directed By: Brian Robau

Produced By: John Sayage

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Xiang Li

Foley Artist: Xiang Li

Shallow Grave

Chapman University – Dodge College of Film and Media Arts

Directed By: Jingyu Liu

Produced By: Zhen Lu

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Peiqi Duan

Foley Artists: Peiqi Duan, Tianfu Zhang

Those Who Are Lost

National Film and Television School

Directed By: Sam McMullen

Produced By: Millie Marsh

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Designer: Tom Jenkins

ADR and Dialogue Editor: Tom Jenkins

Foley Artist: Tom Jenkins

Music Editor: Tom Jenkins

Jerry

Chapman University

Directed By: Alan Weisenberger

Produced By: Jacob Moncrief

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor and Designer: Xiaodan Li

ADR and Dialogue Editor: Xiaodan Li

Foley Artist: Wenrui Fan

Amelia’s Closet

University of Southern California

Directed By: Halima Lucas

Produced By: Liz Boston, Jeremy Burkett, David Liu, O’Shea Myles

NOMINEES

Supervising Sound Editor: Chris Morocco

Sound Effects Editors: Derek Sepe, Dustin Elm