Nominations Announced for the 54th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon
The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) have announced nominees for the 54th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 24, 2017.
The nominees for the Les Mason Award, the highest honor that publicists can bestow on one of their own members, are:
Barbara Hannegan, Senior Publicist, Warner Bros. Pictures International
William Hendley, Senior Publicist – Global Publicity, The Walt Disney Studios
Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist
Maureen OMalley, Senior Publicist and Project Supervisor, Warner Bros. Pictures International
Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda, Executive in Charge of Publicity, Screen Actors Guild Awards
The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award are:
20th Century Fox for Deadpool
Columbia Pictures for Sausage Party
Universal Pictures for The Secret Life of Pets
The Walt Disney Studios for The Jungle Book
Warner Bros. Pictures for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award are:
CBS Television for The Late Late Show with James Corden
Fox 21 Television Studios for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
20th Century Fox Television for Speechless
20th Century Fox for This Is Us
The nominees for the Press Award are:
Debra Birnbaum, Executive Editor – Television, Variety
Grae Drake, Senior Editor, Rotten Tomatoes
Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer, Associated Press
Sean Smith, Executive Editor – Film, Entertainment Weekly
Steve Weintraub, Editor-in-Chief, Collider
The nominees for the International Media Award are:
Adam Tanswell (UK)
Brent Simon (China)
Elisabeth Serada (Austria)
Jane Mulkerrins (UK)
Michael Idato (Australia)
Peter Mitchell (Australia)
The nominees for the Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award are:
Andrew Schwartz
Claire Folger
Jaap Buitendijk
Murray Close
Niko Tavernise
The nominees for the Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award are:
Beth Dubber
Jessica Miglio
John Johnson
Justin Lubin
Kevin Estrada
As previously announced, the Publicists Awards will honor Denzel Washington (Motion Picture Showman of the Year), Ryan Murphy (Television Showman of the Year), DreamWorks New Media chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg (Lifetime Achievement Award) and BWR founding partner Nanci Ryder (Presidents Award). More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend.