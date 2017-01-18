Nominations Announced for the 54th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) have announced nominees for the 54th Annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, February 24, 2017.

The nominees for the Les Mason Award, the highest honor that publicists can bestow on one of their own members, are:

 Barbara Hannegan, Senior Publicist, Warner Bros. Pictures International

 William Hendley, Senior Publicist – Global Publicity, The Walt Disney Studios

 Ernie Malik, Unit Publicist

 Maureen OMalley, Senior Publicist and Project Supervisor, Warner Bros. Pictures International

 Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda, Executive in Charge of Publicity, Screen Actors Guild Awards

The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award are:

 20th Century Fox for Deadpool

 Columbia Pictures for Sausage Party

 Universal Pictures for The Secret Life of Pets

 The Walt Disney Studios for The Jungle Book

 Warner Bros. Pictures for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award are:

 CBS Television for The Late Late Show with James Corden

 Fox 21 Television Studios for The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

 20th Century Fox Television for Speechless

 20th Century Fox for This Is Us

The nominees for the Press Award are:

 Debra Birnbaum, Executive Editor – Television, Variety

 Grae Drake, Senior Editor, Rotten Tomatoes

 Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer, Associated Press

 Sean Smith, Executive Editor – Film, Entertainment Weekly

 Steve Weintraub, Editor-in-Chief, Collider

The nominees for the International Media Award are:

 Adam Tanswell (UK)

 Brent Simon (China)

 Elisabeth Serada (Austria)

 Jane Mulkerrins (UK)

 Michael Idato (Australia)

 Peter Mitchell (Australia)

The nominees for the Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures Award are:

 Andrew Schwartz

 Claire Folger

 Jaap Buitendijk

 Murray Close

 Niko Tavernise

The nominees for the Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television Award are:

 Beth Dubber

 Jessica Miglio

 John Johnson

 Justin Lubin

 Kevin Estrada

As previously announced, the Publicists Awards will honor Denzel Washington (Motion Picture Showman of the Year), Ryan Murphy (Television Showman of the Year), DreamWorks New Media chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg (Lifetime Achievement Award) and BWR founding partner Nanci Ryder (Presidents Award). More than 900 industry leaders are expected to attend.