|

Nominees Announced for the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards Recognizing the Best Editing of the Year in Film, Television & Documentaries

January 3, 2017 | By

American Cinema Editors (ACE) today announced nominations for the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in ten categories of film, television and documentaries. Winners will be revealed during ACE’s annual black-tie awards ceremony on Friday, January 27, 2017 in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presided over by ACE president, Stephen Rivkin.

As previously announced, J.J. Abrams will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award.  Two Career Achievement honorees will be announced later this week.

NOMINEES FOR 67th ANNUAL ACE EDDIE AWARDS

Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic):

Arrival
Joe Walker, ACE

Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert, ACE

Hell or High Water
Jake Roberts

Manchester by the Sea
Jennifer Lame

Moonlight
Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon

Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy):

Deadpool
Julian Clarke, ACE

Hail, Caesar!
Roderick Jaynes

The Jungle Book
Mark Livolsi, ACE

La La Land
Tom Cross, ACE

The Lobster
Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Edited Animated Feature Film:

Kubo and the Two Strings
Christopher Murrie, ACE

Moana
Jeff Draheim, ACE

Zootopia
Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton

Best Edited Documentary (Feature):

13th
Spencer Averick

Amanda Knox
Matthew Hamachek

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
Paul Crowder 

O.J.: Made in America
Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski

Weiner
Eli B. Despres 

Best Edited Documentary (Television):

The Choice 2016
Steve Audette, ACE

Everything is Copy
Bob Eisenhart, ACE

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
Oliver Lief 

Best Edited Half-Hour Series:

Silicon Valley: “The Uptick”
Brian Merken, ACE

Veep: “Morning After”
Steven Rasch, ACE

Veep: “Mother”
Shawn Paper

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Commercial:

Better Call Saul: “Fifi”
Skip Macdonald, ACE

Better Call Saul: “Klick”
Skip Macdonald, ACE & Curtis Thurber

Better Call Saul: “Nailed”
Kelley Dixon, ACE & Chris McCaleb

Mr. Robot: “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes”
Philip Harrison

This is Us: “Pilot”
David L. Bertman, ACE

Best Edited One-Hour Series – Non-Commercial:

The Crown: “Assassins”
Yan Miles, ACE

Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards”
Tim Porter, ACE

Stranger Things: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Dean Zimmerman

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”
Kevin D. Ross

Westworld: “The Original”
Stephen Semel, ACE & Marc Jozefowicz

Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical):

All the Way
Carol Littleton, ACE

The Night Of: “The Beach”
Jay Cassidy, ACE

The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”
Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, ACE & C. Chi-yoon Chung

Best Edited Non-Scripted Series:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Manila”
Hunter Gross, ACE

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Senegal”
Mustafa Bhagat

Deadliest Catch: “Fire at Sea: Part 2”
Josh Earl, ACE & Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Final Ballots will be mailed on January 6 and voting ends on January 17. The Blue Ribbon screenings where judging for all television categories and the documentary categories take place January 15. Projects in the aforementioned categories are viewed and judged by committees comprised of professional editors (all ACE members). All 850+ ACE members vote during the final balloting of the ACE Eddies, including active members, life members, affiliate members and honorary members.

