Nominees Announced for the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards Recognizing the Best Editing of the Year in Film, Television & Documentaries
American Cinema Editors (ACE) today announced nominations for the 67th Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in ten categories of film, television and documentaries. Winners will be revealed during ACE’s annual black-tie awards ceremony on Friday, January 27, 2017 in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel and will be presided over by ACE president, Stephen Rivkin.
As previously announced, J.J. Abrams will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year award. Two Career Achievement honorees will be announced later this week.
NOMINEES FOR 67th ANNUAL ACE EDDIE AWARDS
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic):
Arrival
Joe Walker, ACE
Hacksaw Ridge
John Gilbert, ACE
Hell or High Water
Jake Roberts
Manchester by the Sea
Jennifer Lame
Moonlight
Nat Sanders, Joi McMillon
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy):
Deadpool
Julian Clarke, ACE
Hail, Caesar!
Roderick Jaynes
The Jungle Book
Mark Livolsi, ACE
La La Land
Tom Cross, ACE
The Lobster
Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Best Edited Animated Feature Film:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Christopher Murrie, ACE
Moana
Jeff Draheim, ACE
Zootopia
Fabienne Rawley & Jeremy Milton
Best Edited Documentary (Feature):
13th
Spencer Averick
Amanda Knox
Matthew Hamachek
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
Paul Crowder
O.J.: Made in America
Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski
Weiner
Eli B. Despres
Best Edited Documentary (Television):
The Choice 2016
Steve Audette, ACE
Everything is Copy
Bob Eisenhart, ACE
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
Oliver Lief
Best Edited Half-Hour Series:
Silicon Valley: “The Uptick”
Brian Merken, ACE
Veep: “Morning After”
Steven Rasch, ACE
Veep: “Mother”
Shawn Paper
Best Edited One-Hour Series – Commercial:
Better Call Saul: “Fifi”
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: “Klick”
Skip Macdonald, ACE & Curtis Thurber
Better Call Saul: “Nailed”
Kelley Dixon, ACE & Chris McCaleb
Mr. Robot: “eps2.4m4ster-s1ave.aes”
Philip Harrison
This is Us: “Pilot”
David L. Bertman, ACE
Best Edited One-Hour Series – Non-Commercial:
The Crown: “Assassins”
Yan Miles, ACE
Game of Thrones: “Battle of the Bastards”
Tim Porter, ACE
Stranger Things: “Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers”
Dean Zimmerman
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Bathtub”
Kevin D. Ross
Westworld: “The Original”
Stephen Semel, ACE & Marc Jozefowicz
Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture (Non-Theatrical):
All the Way
Carol Littleton, ACE
The Night Of: “The Beach”
Jay Cassidy, ACE
The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia”
Adam Penn, Stewart Schill, ACE & C. Chi-yoon Chung
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series:
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Manila”
Hunter Gross, ACE
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: “Senegal”
Mustafa Bhagat
Deadliest Catch: “Fire at Sea: Part 2”
Josh Earl, ACE & Alexander Rubinow, ACE
Final Ballots will be mailed on January 6 and voting ends on January 17. The Blue Ribbon screenings where judging for all television categories and the documentary categories take place January 15. Projects in the aforementioned categories are viewed and judged by committees comprised of professional editors (all ACE members). All 850+ ACE members vote during the final balloting of the ACE Eddies, including active members, life members, affiliate members and honorary members.