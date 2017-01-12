Nominees Announced for Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2017

Nominees for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) in 23 categories honoring make-up artists and hair stylists outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater were announced today by MUAHS president Sue Cabral-Ebert. Winners will be revealed during the black-tie annual MUAHS Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.



“This years record entries for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards from the talented global community of artisans is very exciting, and we look forward to celebrating their unique achievements and exceptional bodies of work. Congratulations to all the nominees who should be very proud of their extraordinary creations!” said Cabral-Ebert,

Nominees for the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards:



Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-Up



Captain Fantastic

Make-Up Artists: Karen McDonald, Akemi Hart

La La Land

Make-Up Artists: Torsten Witte, Angel Radefeld-Wright

Manchester by the Sea

Make-Up Artists: Liz Bernstrom, Sherryn Smith

Nocturnal Animals

Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers

Zoolander 2

Make-Up Artist: Maurizio Silvi



Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair Styling

La La Land

Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir

Nocturnal Animals

Hair Stylists: Yolanda Toussieng, Jules Holdren

Sully

Hair Stylists: Patricia Dehaney, Jose Zamora

The Girl on the Train

Hair Stylist: Alan D’Angerio

Zoolander 2

Hair Stylist: Aldo Signoretti



Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Doctor Strange

Make-Up Artist: Jeremy Woodhead

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Make-Up Artists: Fae Hammond, Marilyn MacDonald

Hail, Caesar!

Make-Up Artists: Jean Ann Black, Julie Hewett, Zoe Hay

Loving

Make-Up Artists: Julia Lallas, Katie Middleton

Suicide Squad

Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi



Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hair Stylists: Fae Hammond, Marilyn MacDonald

Florence Foster Jenkins

Hair Stylist: J. Roy Helland

Hail, Caesar!

Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon

Jackie

Hair Stylists: Catherine Leblanc-Caraes, Tony Rochetti

Loving

Hair Stylists: Kenneth Walker, Elizabeth Paschall



Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-Up Effects



Deadpool

Make-Up Artists: Bill Corso, Andrew Clement

Doctor Strange

Make-Up Artist: Jeremy Woodhead

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Make-Up Artist: Fae Hammond

Stark Trek Beyond

Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo

Suicide Squad

Make-Up Artists: Christopher Nelson, Sean Sansom, Greg Nicotero

TV & New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-Up



Empire

Make-Up Artists: Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Ashunta Sheriff

Saturday Night Live

Make-Up Artists: Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

The Voice

Make-Up Artists: Darcy Gilmore, Kristene Bernard, Diane Mayo

Transparent

Make-Up Artists: Emma Johnston Burton, Melanie Romero, Toniya Verna

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler



TV & New Media Series – Best Contemporary Hair Styling



Dancing with the Stars

Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz

Empire

Hair Stylists: Melissa Forney, Teresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly

Scream Queens

Hair Stylists: Crystal Cook, Anna Quinn, Ai Nakata

The Voice

Hair Stylists: Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Renee Ferruggia

Transparent

Hair Stylists: Terrell L. Baliel, Roxane Griffin, Angela Gurule



TV & New Media Series – Best Period / Character Make-Up



Game of Thrones

Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

Penny Dreadful

Make-Up Artists: Enzo Mastrantonio, Clare Lambe

Saturday Night Live

Make-Up Artists: Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani

Stranger Things

Make-Up Artists: Amy L. Forsythe, Samantha Smith

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Myriam Arougheti, Rolf Keppler



TV & New Media Series – Best Period / Character Hair Styling



Game of Thrones

Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks

Masters of Sex

Hair Stylists: Mary Ann Valdes, Matthew Holman, George Guzman

Penny Dreadful

Hair Stylists: Luca Vannella, Alexis Continente

Saturday Night Live

Hair Stylists: Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher

Stranger Things

Hair Stylists: Sarah Hindsgaul, Evelyn Roach

TV & New Media Series – Best Special Make-Up Effects



Game of Thrones

Make-Up Artists: Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

Penny Dreadful

Make-Up Artists: Nick Dudman, Sarita Alliso

Saturday Night Live

Make-Up Artists: Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Dernier

The Walking Dead

Make-Up Artists: Greg Nicotero, Jake Garber

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Hiroshi Yada

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Contemporary Make-Up

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Make-Up Artists: Tegan Taylor, Tania McComas

Mascots

Make-Up Artists: Gigi Williams, Michelle Kim

The Girlfriend Experience

Make-Up Artist: Randy Daudlin

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Lets Do The Time Warp Again

Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote

The 10th Date

Make-Up Artists: Dionne Wynn, Stephanie Bravo

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Contemporary Make-Up Hair Styling



American Horror Story: Roanoke

Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Hair Stylists: Ange Grmolyes, Courtney Ullrich

Mother May I Sleep with Danger

Hair Stylists: Connie Kallos, Dawn Dudley, Tyler Ely

2016 MTV VMAs

Hair Stylists: Shawn Finch, Kimberly Kimble

The Girlfriend Experience

Hair Stylist: Franchie Pir

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Period / Character Make-Up



American Horror Story: Roanoke

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight

Grease: Live

Make-Up Artists: Zena Shteysel, Angela Moos, Julie Socash

Hairspray Live!

Make-Up Artists: Melanie Hughes Weaver, Judy Yonemoto

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Lets Do The Time Warp Again

Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote, Deja Smith



TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Period / Character Hair Styling



American Horror Story: Roanoke

Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson

Grease: Live

Hair Stylists: Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

Roots

Hair Stylists: Tony Ward, Adam Gaeta, Talli Pachter

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hair Stylists: Christopher Clark, Natalie Driscoll

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Lets Do The Time Warp Again

Hair Stylists: Debra Johnson, Chris Vaughan

TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Special Make-Up Effects



All The Way

Make-Up Artists: Bill Corso, Andrew Clement

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

Black Mirror: Men Against Fire

Make-Up Artists: Kristyan Mallett, Tanya Lodge

Roots

Make-Up Artists: Elvis Jones, Adam Walls, Bailey Domke

The American West

Make-Up Artists: Amy Wadford, Fiona Mifsud

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Make-Up



American Horror Story: Roanoke – Promo

Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

Coldplay – “Hymn For The Weekend” Feat. Beyonce

Make-Up Artist: Francesca Tolot

Gwen Stefani – ”Make Me Like You”

Make-Up Artists: Mira Cho, Marisa Ramirez, Gregory Arlt

Rocket Mortgage & Star Trek Beyond: How To

Make-Up Artists: Bruce Spaulding Fuller, Michael P Mekash

Weird Al: SundanceTV on DirectTV

Make-Up Artist: Sean James Cummins

Commercials & Music Videos – Best Hair S tyling



Apple TV: Father Time with Kobe Bryant & Michael B. Jordan

Hair Stylist: Stacy Morris

Dior J’adore “The Absolute Femininity” Feat. Charlize Theron

Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri

Prada Presents Past Forward by David O. Russell

Hair Stylists: Renee J. Vaca, Gail Ryan, Sean Smith

Rocket Mortgage & Star Trek Beyond: How To

Hair Stylists: Aimee M. Macabeo, Kaity Licina

Selena Gomez “Love Your Hair Longer” with Pantene

Hair Stylist: Serena Radaelli

Theatrical Production – Best Make-Up

A Chorus Line

Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers

Akhnaten – L.A. Opera

Make-Up Artists: Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona, Linda Cardenas

All The Way

Make-Up Artists: Kevin Haney, Gillian Woodson

Theatre of the World

Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Christina Tracey

Theatrical Production – Best Hair Styling



A Chorus Line

Hair Stylists: Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Donna Levy

Akhnaten – L.A. Opera

Hair Stylists: Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini

All The Way

Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee

Amadeus

Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee

For the Record: Scorsese – American Crime Requiem

Hair Stylists: Cassie Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Vanessa Dionne



Children & Teen Programming – Best Make-Up



An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas

Make-Up Artists: Julie Murray, Laura Peyer

Henry Danger

Make-Up Artists: Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

The Thundermans

Make-Up Artists: Todd Tucker, Martin Astles

Walk The Prank

Make-Up Artists: Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt

Children & Teen Programming – Best Hair Styling



An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas

Hair Stylists: Josie Peng, Jennie Lechleidner

Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street

Hair Stylists: Josie Peng, Bia Iftikhar

Henry Danger

Hair Stylists: Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina

Walk The Prank

Hair Stylists: Ursula Hawks, Mary Howd

Daytime Television – Best Make-Up



Supersoul Sunday

Make-Up Artist: Derrick Rutledge

The Bold and the Beautiful

Make-Up Artists: Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jenna Wittman

The Real

Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas

The Talk

Make-Up Artist: Stephanie Cozart Burton

The Young and the Restless

Make-Up Artists: Patricia Denney, Robert Bolger

Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling



Supersoul Sunday

Hair Stylist: Nicole Mangrum

The Real

Hair Stylist: Roberta Gardener Rogers

The Talk

Hair Stylists: Vickie Mynes, Michael Ward

The Young and the Restless

Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio

As previously announced, Ryan Murphy, four-time Emmy Award-winning producer, director and screenwriter, will receive this years Distinguished Artisan Award. Emmy-nominated make-up artist Leonard Engelman and Oscar and Emmy-nominated hair stylist Barbara Lorenz, will receive the Guilds Lifetime Achievement Awards. Trophies will also be given in more than 23 different categories honoring nominees for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

Final ballot on-line voting closes on February 10, 2017. Winners will be announced on February 19 at the Awards gala and live on Twitter via @Local_706 (#MUAHSawards). Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at 818.295.3933, Email: ksain@ialocal706.org