Nominees Announced for Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2017
Nominees for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) in 23 categories honoring make-up artists and hair stylists outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater were announced today by MUAHS president Sue Cabral-Ebert. Winners will be revealed during the black-tie annual MUAHS Guild Awards ceremony on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live.
“This years record entries for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards from the talented global community of artisans is very exciting, and we look forward to celebrating their unique achievements and exceptional bodies of work. Congratulations to all the nominees who should be very proud of their extraordinary creations!” said Cabral-Ebert,
Nominees for the Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards:
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Captain Fantastic
Make-Up Artists: Karen McDonald, Akemi Hart
La La Land
Make-Up Artists: Torsten Witte, Angel Radefeld-Wright
Manchester by the Sea
Make-Up Artists: Liz Bernstrom, Sherryn Smith
Nocturnal Animals
Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers
Zoolander 2
Make-Up Artist: Maurizio Silvi
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
La La Land
Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir
Nocturnal Animals
Hair Stylists: Yolanda Toussieng, Jules Holdren
Sully
Hair Stylists: Patricia Dehaney, Jose Zamora
The Girl on the Train
Hair Stylist: Alan D’Angerio
Zoolander 2
Hair Stylist: Aldo Signoretti
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Doctor Strange
Make-Up Artist: Jeremy Woodhead
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Make-Up Artists: Fae Hammond, Marilyn MacDonald
Hail, Caesar!
Make-Up Artists: Jean Ann Black, Julie Hewett, Zoe Hay
Loving
Make-Up Artists: Julia Lallas, Katie Middleton
Suicide Squad
Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hair Stylists: Fae Hammond, Marilyn MacDonald
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hair Stylist: J. Roy Helland
Hail, Caesar!
Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon
Jackie
Hair Stylists: Catherine Leblanc-Caraes, Tony Rochetti
Loving
Hair Stylists: Kenneth Walker, Elizabeth Paschall
Feature-Length Motion Picture – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Deadpool
Make-Up Artists: Bill Corso, Andrew Clement
Doctor Strange
Make-Up Artist: Jeremy Woodhead
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Make-Up Artist: Fae Hammond
Stark Trek Beyond
Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo
Suicide Squad
Make-Up Artists: Christopher Nelson, Sean Sansom, Greg Nicotero
TV & New Media Series – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Empire
Make-Up Artists: Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Ashunta Sheriff
Saturday Night Live
Make-Up Artists: Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
The Voice
Make-Up Artists: Darcy Gilmore, Kristene Bernard, Diane Mayo
Transparent
Make-Up Artists: Emma Johnston Burton, Melanie Romero, Toniya Verna
Westworld
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler
TV & New Media Series – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz
Empire
Hair Stylists: Melissa Forney, Teresa Fleming, Nolan Kelly
Scream Queens
Hair Stylists: Crystal Cook, Anna Quinn, Ai Nakata
The Voice
Hair Stylists: Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaaf, Renee Ferruggia
Transparent
Hair Stylists: Terrell L. Baliel, Roxane Griffin, Angela Gurule
TV & New Media Series – Best Period / Character Make-Up
Game of Thrones
Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
Penny Dreadful
Make-Up Artists: Enzo Mastrantonio, Clare Lambe
Saturday Night Live
Make-Up Artists: Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani
Stranger Things
Make-Up Artists: Amy L. Forsythe, Samantha Smith
Westworld
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Myriam Arougheti, Rolf Keppler
TV & New Media Series – Best Period / Character Hair Styling
Game of Thrones
Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks
Masters of Sex
Hair Stylists: Mary Ann Valdes, Matthew Holman, George Guzman
Penny Dreadful
Hair Stylists: Luca Vannella, Alexis Continente
Saturday Night Live
Hair Stylists: Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher
Stranger Things
Hair Stylists: Sarah Hindsgaul, Evelyn Roach
TV & New Media Series – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Game of Thrones
Make-Up Artists: Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
Penny Dreadful
Make-Up Artists: Nick Dudman, Sarita Alliso
Saturday Night Live
Make-Up Artists: Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Dernier
The Walking Dead
Make-Up Artists: Greg Nicotero, Jake Garber
Westworld
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Hiroshi Yada
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Contemporary Make-Up
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Make-Up Artists: Tegan Taylor, Tania McComas
Mascots
Make-Up Artists: Gigi Williams, Michelle Kim
The Girlfriend Experience
Make-Up Artist: Randy Daudlin
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Lets Do The Time Warp Again
Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote
The 10th Date
Make-Up Artists: Dionne Wynn, Stephanie Bravo
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Contemporary Make-Up Hair Styling
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life
Hair Stylists: Ange Grmolyes, Courtney Ullrich
Mother May I Sleep with Danger
Hair Stylists: Connie Kallos, Dawn Dudley, Tyler Ely
2016 MTV VMAs
Hair Stylists: Shawn Finch, Kimberly Kimble
The Girlfriend Experience
Hair Stylist: Franchie Pir
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Period / Character Make-Up
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Silvina Knight
Grease: Live
Make-Up Artists: Zena Shteysel, Angela Moos, Julie Socash
Hairspray Live!
Make-Up Artists: Melanie Hughes Weaver, Judy Yonemoto
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Lets Do The Time Warp Again
Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote, Deja Smith
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Period / Character Hair Styling
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson
Grease: Live
Hair Stylists: Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
Roots
Hair Stylists: Tony Ward, Adam Gaeta, Talli Pachter
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hair Stylists: Christopher Clark, Natalie Driscoll
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Lets Do The Time Warp Again
Hair Stylists: Debra Johnson, Chris Vaughan
TV Mini Series or Movie Made for Television Best Special Make-Up Effects
All The Way
Make-Up Artists: Bill Corso, Andrew Clement
American Horror Story: Roanoke
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
Black Mirror: Men Against Fire
Make-Up Artists: Kristyan Mallett, Tanya Lodge
Roots
Make-Up Artists: Elvis Jones, Adam Walls, Bailey Domke
The American West
Make-Up Artists: Amy Wadford, Fiona Mifsud
Commercials & Music Videos – Best Make-Up
American Horror Story: Roanoke – Promo
Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz
Coldplay – “Hymn For The Weekend” Feat. Beyonce
Make-Up Artist: Francesca Tolot
Gwen Stefani – ”Make Me Like You”
Make-Up Artists: Mira Cho, Marisa Ramirez, Gregory Arlt
Rocket Mortgage & Star Trek Beyond: How To
Make-Up Artists: Bruce Spaulding Fuller, Michael P Mekash
Weird Al: SundanceTV on DirectTV
Make-Up Artist: Sean James Cummins
Commercials & Music Videos – Best Hair Styling
Apple TV: Father Time with Kobe Bryant & Michael B. Jordan
Hair Stylist: Stacy Morris
Dior J’adore “The Absolute Femininity” Feat. Charlize Theron
Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri
Prada Presents Past Forward by David O. Russell
Hair Stylists: Renee J. Vaca, Gail Ryan, Sean Smith
Rocket Mortgage & Star Trek Beyond: How To
Hair Stylists: Aimee M. Macabeo, Kaity Licina
Selena Gomez “Love Your Hair Longer” with Pantene
Hair Stylist: Serena Radaelli
Theatrical Production – Best Make-Up
A Chorus Line
Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers
Akhnaten – L.A. Opera
Make-Up Artists: Darren Jinks, Brandi Strona, Linda Cardenas
All The Way
Make-Up Artists: Kevin Haney, Gillian Woodson
Theatre of the World
Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia, Christina Tracey
Theatrical Production – Best Hair Styling
A Chorus Line
Hair Stylists: Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Donna Levy
Akhnaten – L.A. Opera
Hair Stylists: Darren Jinks, Raquel Bianchini
All The Way
Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee
Amadeus
Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee
For the Record: Scorsese – American Crime Requiem
Hair Stylists: Cassie Russek, Stephanie Fenner, Vanessa Dionne
Children & Teen Programming – Best Make-Up
An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas
Make-Up Artists: Julie Murray, Laura Peyer
Henry Danger
Make-Up Artists: Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills
So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation
Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
The Thundermans
Make-Up Artists: Todd Tucker, Martin Astles
Walk The Prank
Make-Up Artists: Jennifer Aspinall, Ned Neidhardt
Children & Teen Programming – Best Hair Styling
An American Girl Story – Maryellen 1955: Extraordinary Christmas
Hair Stylists: Josie Peng, Jennie Lechleidner
Gortimer Gibbons Life on Normal Street
Hair Stylists: Josie Peng, Bia Iftikhar
Henry Danger
Hair Stylists: Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross
So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation
Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina
Walk The Prank
Hair Stylists: Ursula Hawks, Mary Howd
Daytime Television – Best Make-Up
Supersoul Sunday
Make-Up Artist: Derrick Rutledge
The Bold and the Beautiful
Make-Up Artists: Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jenna Wittman
The Real
Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas
The Talk
Make-Up Artist: Stephanie Cozart Burton
The Young and the Restless
Make-Up Artists: Patricia Denney, Robert Bolger
Daytime Television – Best Hair Styling
Supersoul Sunday
Hair Stylist: Nicole Mangrum
The Real
Hair Stylist: Roberta Gardener Rogers
The Talk
Hair Stylists: Vickie Mynes, Michael Ward
The Young and the Restless
Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio
As previously announced, Ryan Murphy, four-time Emmy Award-winning producer, director and screenwriter, will receive this years Distinguished Artisan Award. Emmy-nominated make-up artist Leonard Engelman and Oscar and Emmy-nominated hair stylist Barbara Lorenz, will receive the Guilds Lifetime Achievement Awards. Trophies will also be given in more than 23 different categories honoring nominees for outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.
Final ballot on-line voting closes on February 10, 2017. Winners will be announced on February 19 at the Awards gala and live on Twitter via @Local_706(#MUAHSawards). Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at 818.295.3933, Email: ksain@ialocal706.org
MUAHS Awards is proudly sponsored by: Diamond Sponsor: M.A.C. Cosmetics; Ruby Sponsor: Ardell Lashes; Sapphire Sponsors: Hask (Inspired Beauty Brands), Nigel Beauty Emporium; Platinum Sponsors: Beverly Center, Croc Flat Irons; Silver Sponsors: Dermaflage, Skindinavia; Gift bag sponsors include Qosmedix, Schwarzkopv Professional and IT Cosmetics; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, SHOOTonline and Variety.