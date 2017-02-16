Presenters Announced for 2017 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Comedian Loni Love (The Real) as been confirmed to host the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild‘s (IATSE, Local 706) Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Sunday February 19th, 2017, at the Novo by Microsoft, honoring excellence in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

In addition, four-time Emmy nominee Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Emmy-nominated Make-Up Artist Leonard Engelman and Oscar and Emmy-nominated Hair Stylist Barbara Lorenz (La La Land).

Award presenters for the event include Oscar-winning make-up artist and 2015 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement recipient Rick Baker (Maleficent), Charlotte Ross (Arrow), Violett Beane (The Flash), Chelsea Kane (Baby Daddy), Logan Browning (Netflix’s Dear White People), Meg Donnelly (American Housewife), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Bill Brochtrup (Criminal Minds), Mark D. Espinoza (The Bold and the Beautiful), Mara Hall (Greys Anatomy), Riley Schmidt (Scream Queens) and former Academy president Hawk Koch.