Presenters Announced for 2017 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards
Comedian Loni Love (The Real) as been confirmed to host the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild‘s (IATSE, Local 706) Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards on Sunday February 19th, 2017, at the Novo by Microsoft, honoring excellence in make-up and hair styling in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.
In addition, four-time Emmy nominee Ryan Murphy will be honored with the Distinguished Artisan Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Emmy-nominated Make-Up Artist Leonard Engelman and Oscar and Emmy-nominated Hair Stylist Barbara Lorenz (La La Land).
Award presenters for the event include Oscar-winning make-up artist and 2015 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement recipient Rick Baker (Maleficent), Charlotte Ross (Arrow), Violett Beane (The Flash), Chelsea Kane (Baby Daddy), Logan Browning (Netflix’s Dear White People), Meg Donnelly (American Housewife), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Bill Brochtrup (Criminal Minds), Mark D. Espinoza (The Bold and the Beautiful), Mara Hall (Greys Anatomy), Riley Schmidt (Scream Queens) and former Academy president Hawk Koch.