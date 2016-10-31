Society of Camera Operators Announces the Lifetime Achievement Honorees & Demo Day Technologies

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) has announced the honorees of the Lifetime Achievement Awards, who will be honored at the February 11, 2017 Awards hosted at the Lowes Hollywood Hotel.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards are given in recognition of outstanding achievement by a crafts person within the field of film and video production who has at least twenty years’ experience. The Honorees are:

Camera Operator – Garrett Brown, SOC

Mobile Camera Platform Operator – Mike Moad

Camera Technician – Bobby Mancuso

Still Photographer – Phil Caruso

The Technical Achievement Awards committee has invited the following Technical Achievement Award Nominees to present at the SOC’s Demo Day on November 12 at the Society’s offices in Burbank, California:

Brother International Corporation , AiRScouter head-mounted display

, AiRScouter head-mounted display Canon USA Inc , Multipupose Ultra-High Sensitivity HD Camera

, Multipupose Ultra-High Sensitivity HD Camera Clairmont Camera , Image Shaker

, Image Shaker DJI , Inspire 1

, Inspire 1 DJI, Osmo

FLUOTEC, Lighting / CINELIGHT SoftLIGHT Bicolor DMX LED Panels

/ CINELIGHT SoftLIGHT Bicolor DMX LED Panels FLUOTEC, Lighting / VEGALUx 300 Bicolor Tuneable StudioLED Fresnel

Fujinon , Cabrio Lens

, Cabrio Lens Gyro-Stabilized Systems , Gimbal-Stabilized camera platform

, Gimbal-Stabilized camera platform INOVATIV , Scout 37 EVO

, Scout 37 EVO SHOTOVER Camera Systems , Shotover K1 6 axis stabilizer

, Shotover K1 6 axis stabilizer Spacecam Systems , Maximus 7

, Maximus 7 That Cat Camera Support , The Patented Silent Cat Camera Slider

, The Patented Silent Cat Camera Slider The “Original” Slider

TRANSVIDEO, Cine Monitor HD X-SBL line of products

The Technical Achievement Award is given to a manufacturer or technology that has demonstrated superior engineering, advancement of camera operation, and substantial facilitation of the craft.

After the judging demonstration, the SOC membership has been invited to attend the demo days, offering hands on exposure to the gear and one-on-one time with the manufactures.

For further information about the SOC’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and to purchase your seats: SOCAwards.com