Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards Announce Technical Achievement Awards

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) today announced the recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Award for Technical Achievement to SHOTOVER: The SHOTOVER K1 6 Axis Gyro-Stabilized Camera Platform and That Cat Camera Support: the patented Silent Cat Camera Slider.

The SOC hosted a full day of demonstrations with fifteen technologies presented to the blue ribbon panel of judges, which was a group of award winning active members of the Society.

“It was an extremely difficult choice and we decided to award two technologies this year. We are proud to award SHOTOVER and THAT CAT for their superb engineering and leadership within the production community,” Eric Fletcher, SOC, Technical Committee Chair and Board of Governors.

SHOTOVER and THAT CAT will be presented their Lifetime Achievement Awards on Saturday February 11, 2017 at The Loews Hollywood Hotel, joining the industry in celebrating the best of the best in production and camera operating.

“SHOTOVER is truly honored and grateful to have been selected by the SOC for a Lifetime Technical Achievement. This award is the result of years of innovation, and hard work from an amazing team that I am proud to be a part of. The late Alan Purwin had a vision for SHOTOVER to unlock the creative potential of its users, and this award signifies that we achieved that,” Brad Hurndell, CEO.

“It is especially gratifying to be recognized by the top professionals in our industry who use camera sliders on every shot. The Silent Cat Slider was designed with the camera operator’s needs in mind and it was an exciting privilege to be assessed by the SOC’s Technical Committee members. Their work history and contributions to the motion picture industry are a testament to the high standards of the SOC which makes this award so meaningful to us,” Philip Saad, founder, That Cat Camera Support.

For more information about the Awards please visit: SOCAwards.com