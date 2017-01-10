Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards Announces Governor’s Award Honoree, Michael Keaton

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) announces the Lifetime Achievement Awards Governor’s Award Honoree, Mr. Michael Keaton.

The Society is honored to be presenting the Governor’s Award to Mr. Michael Keaton for his extraordinary body of work and commitment to the craft of Camera Operating.

Mr. Keaton’s most recent successes with Birdman or The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance, Spotlight, and The Founder are examples of his expanding creative genius and the depth and variety of his performances. Mr. Keaton has also been in the director’s chair with The Merry Gentlemen, staring Mary McDonald.

Mr. Keaton will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on February 11, 2017 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

For further information about the SOC’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and to purchase your seats: SOCAwards.com