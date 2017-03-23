Television Academy Foundation Announces 38th College Television Awards Nominees

Television Academy Foundation has announced the nominees for the 38th College Television Awards, hosted at the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on Wednesday, May 24. The awards show will be available to view online via live stream at Thehas announced the nominees for the 38th College Television Awards, hosted at the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on Wednesday, May 24. The awards show will be available to view online via live stream at TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA

“Our goal with the CTAs is to honor the exceptional work of these diverse students and leverage our platform to spotlight the next generation of creators and executives in the television industry,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “We congratulate our nominees on their outstanding achievements and look forward to their continued successes.”

In addition, winners of two special awards were announced: the Mister Rogers Memorial Scholarship competition and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award. The Mister Rogers Scholarship is a project-based award and is underwritten by EY, a global leader in professional services. It is given to rising and graduating seniors and graduate students working on projects in children’s media and pursuing a career that furthers the values and principles of Fred Rogers’ work. The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award is presented in partnership with the Loreen Arbus Foundation to the student project that best portrays disability topics and issues. Winners of these awards will be presented at the May 24 College Television Awards.

The College Television Awards is a nationwide competition recognizing excellence in student work and spotlighting an inclusive group of talented storytellers and content creators who aspire to careers in the entertainment industry. All nominees and pre-announced award winners attend a two-day television summit prior to the awards, featuring a hands-on professional development experience and access to many of the industry’s top executives and innovators. They also become Television Academy Foundation alumni and are able to network and benefit from ongoing programs and offerings.

The 38th College Television Awards list of nominees include:

Animation

Taijitu

Dylan Hoffman

Brigham Young University

Unmasked

Christina Faraj; Alice Gavish

School of Visual Arts

The Wishgranter

Kal Athannassov

Ringling College of Art and Design School of Visual Arts

Children’s Programming

A Taylor Story

Becky Prolman; Camille Houphouet-Boigny

Chapman University

The Monkey King is in Town

Shamola Kharkar

Chapman University

Pick Your Own

Amanda Domuracki; Andrew Fewsmith; Wes Palmer; Luke Shields

Boston University

Comedy

Dollar King

Trevor Smith

American Film Institute

Magic Mouse

Annie Bravo; Austin Brown

Full Sail University

Commercial

The Aussie Bean 30-Second Spot

Noah Rashba

Chapman University

Lost Chocolate: A Skateboard Story

Caleb Heller; Jane Hollon; Andrew Pollins

American Film Institute

The Plumber

Yoni Klein; Andrew Pollins

American Film Institute

Directing For Drama

ERNIE

Hadley Hillel

Chapman University

It’s Just a Gun

Brian Robau

Chapman University

The Other Side

Daniel Abatan

American Film Institute

Drama

DeKalb Elementary

Reed Van Dyk

University of California, Los Angeles

Snowplow

Joshua Valle

American Film Institute

Viola, Franca

Marta Savina

University of California, Los Angeles

Individual Achievement in Newscast

Head Games

Erika Orstad

University of Miami

Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability

Slow Angels

Ying Lu

New York University

Mister Rogers Memorial Scholarship

Estefania de la Chica

Development

Columbia University

Kevin Wong

Research

New York University

Music Composition

For Old Time’s Sake

Robert Mai

Chapman University

Icarus

Ryan Stratton

Chapman University

Parchment Wings

Benjamin Hoff

University of North Carolina – School of the Arts of Filmmaking

Newscasts

Carolina Week – April 13, 2016

McKenzie Bennett

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

WUFT News First at Five: September 2, 2016

Dani Hurtado; Ryan Roberts

University of Florida

WVU News “Special Edition” Heroin and Opioids: When Addiction Hits Home

Megan Saporito

West Virginia University

Series-Scripted

The Buzz

Shasta Ford; Matt Nickley

Savannah College of Art and Design

CON

Audrey Emerson; Jen Enfield-Kane; Joelle Jacob;y Jenn Kuan; Noah Suarez-Sikes; Amy Suto

University of Southern California

SANITY

Cecilia Albertini; Helga Bryndis-Ernudottir; Allison Hartel; Andrea Massaro; Will McCance;

Linda Riedman; Junyi Zhang

University of California, Los Angeles

Series-Unscripted

Learn to Count in an Endangered Language

Eli LaBan

Temple University

MCBCtv

Brad Parsons

Central Michigan University

Show-Me Chefs

Chelsea Eichholz; Ryan Gilyard; Daan Jansen

Missouri State University

Variety

2016 University of Florida Homecoming Parade Pre-Show

Danielle Frew; Jack Kramer

University of Florida

Brooklyn’s Best

Amina Ebada; Michael Irgang; Kevin Keating; Salomeya Lomidze; Jeremy Norris; Michael Zhonga

The City University of New York – Brooklyn College

Routes TV-Oklahoma: The Natural Disaster State

Trevor Slack

University of Oklahoma

Writing for Comedy

The Buzz

Matt Nickley

Savannah College of Art and Design

Dollar King

David Brent

American Film Institute

Trying to Fuck: A Modern Day Romance

Matt Gibson

Chapman University

Writing For Drama

LOCKDOWN

Daisygreen Stenhouse

American Film Institute

NO WAY BACK

Michael Kongshaug; Eileen Shim

American Film Institute

Snowplow

Christopher Greenslate; Mia Niebruegge

American Film Institute