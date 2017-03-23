Television Academy Foundation Announces 38th College Television Awards Nominees
The Television Academy Foundation has announced the nominees for the 38th College Television Awards, hosted at the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center on Wednesday, May 24. The awards show will be available to view online via live stream at TelevisionAcademy.com/CTA.
“Our goal with the CTAs is to honor the exceptional work of these diverse students and leverage our platform to spotlight the next generation of creators and executives in the television industry,” said Madeline Di Nonno, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. “We congratulate our nominees on their outstanding achievements and look forward to their continued successes.”
In addition, winners of two special awards were announced: the Mister Rogers Memorial Scholarship competition and the Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award. The Mister Rogers Scholarship is a project-based award and is underwritten by EY, a global leader in professional services. It is given to rising and graduating seniors and graduate students working on projects in children’s media and pursuing a career that furthers the values and principles of Fred Rogers’ work. The Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability Award is presented in partnership with the Loreen Arbus Foundation to the student project that best portrays disability topics and issues. Winners of these awards will be presented at the May 24 College Television Awards.
The College Television Awards is a nationwide competition recognizing excellence in student work and spotlighting an inclusive group of talented storytellers and content creators who aspire to careers in the entertainment industry. All nominees and pre-announced award winners attend a two-day television summit prior to the awards, featuring a hands-on professional development experience and access to many of the industry’s top executives and innovators. They also become Television Academy Foundation alumni and are able to network and benefit from ongoing programs and offerings.
The 38th College Television Awards list of nominees include:
Animation
Taijitu
Dylan Hoffman
Brigham Young University
Unmasked
Christina Faraj; Alice Gavish
School of Visual Arts
The Wishgranter
Kal Athannassov
Ringling College of Art and Design School of Visual Arts
Children’s Programming
A Taylor Story
Becky Prolman; Camille Houphouet-Boigny
Chapman University
The Monkey King is in Town
Shamola Kharkar
Chapman University
Pick Your Own
Amanda Domuracki; Andrew Fewsmith; Wes Palmer; Luke Shields
Boston University
Comedy
Dollar King
Trevor Smith
American Film Institute
Magic Mouse
Annie Bravo; Austin Brown
Full Sail University
Commercial
The Aussie Bean 30-Second Spot
Noah Rashba
Chapman University
Lost Chocolate: A Skateboard Story
Caleb Heller; Jane Hollon; Andrew Pollins
American Film Institute
The Plumber
Yoni Klein; Andrew Pollins
American Film Institute
Directing For Drama
ERNIE
Hadley Hillel
Chapman University
It’s Just a Gun
Brian Robau
Chapman University
The Other Side
Daniel Abatan
American Film Institute
Drama
DeKalb Elementary
Reed Van Dyk
University of California, Los Angeles
Snowplow
Joshua Valle
American Film Institute
Viola, Franca
Marta Savina
University of California, Los Angeles
Individual Achievement in Newscast
Head Games
Erika Orstad
University of Miami
Loreen Arbus Focus on Disability
Slow Angels
Ying Lu
New York University
Mister Rogers Memorial Scholarship
Estefania de la Chica
Development
Columbia University
Kevin Wong
Research
New York University
Music Composition
For Old Time’s Sake
Robert Mai
Chapman University
Icarus
Ryan Stratton
Chapman University
Parchment Wings
Benjamin Hoff
University of North Carolina – School of the Arts of Filmmaking
Newscasts
Carolina Week – April 13, 2016
McKenzie Bennett
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
WUFT News First at Five: September 2, 2016
Dani Hurtado; Ryan Roberts
University of Florida
WVU News “Special Edition” Heroin and Opioids: When Addiction Hits Home
Megan Saporito
West Virginia University
Series-Scripted
The Buzz
Shasta Ford; Matt Nickley
Savannah College of Art and Design
CON
Audrey Emerson; Jen Enfield-Kane; Joelle Jacob;y Jenn Kuan; Noah Suarez-Sikes; Amy Suto
University of Southern California
SANITY
Cecilia Albertini; Helga Bryndis-Ernudottir; Allison Hartel; Andrea Massaro; Will McCance;
Linda Riedman; Junyi Zhang
University of California, Los Angeles
Series-Unscripted
Learn to Count in an Endangered Language
Eli LaBan
Temple University
MCBCtv
Brad Parsons
Central Michigan University
Show-Me Chefs
Chelsea Eichholz; Ryan Gilyard; Daan Jansen
Missouri State University
Variety
2016 University of Florida Homecoming Parade Pre-Show
Danielle Frew; Jack Kramer
University of Florida
Brooklyn’s Best
Amina Ebada; Michael Irgang; Kevin Keating; Salomeya Lomidze; Jeremy Norris; Michael Zhonga
The City University of New York – Brooklyn College
Routes TV-Oklahoma: The Natural Disaster State
Trevor Slack
University of Oklahoma
Writing for Comedy
The Buzz
Matt Nickley
Savannah College of Art and Design
Dollar King
David Brent
American Film Institute
Trying to Fuck: A Modern Day Romance
Matt Gibson
Chapman University
Writing For Drama
LOCKDOWN
Daisygreen Stenhouse
American Film Institute
NO WAY BACK
Michael Kongshaug; Eileen Shim
American Film Institute
Snowplow
Christopher Greenslate; Mia Niebruegge
American Film Institute