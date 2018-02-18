2018 MPSE Awards Winners
Filmmaker Award
Kathryn Bigelow
Career Achievement Award
John P. Fasal
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
Overwatch – Honor and Glory (Blizzard Entertainment)
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, Harry Cohen, MPSE, David Farmer, Geoff Garnett, Kris Giampa, Paul Lackey, JP Walton
Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Chris DeLaPena
Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Cody Flick
Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Music Editor / Composer: Neal Acree
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Awards)
Homegrown (National Film and Television School)
Sound Designer: Thomas Blazukas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Carne y Arena (Legendary Entertainment)
Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE, Leff Lefferts
Technical Audio Designers: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer
Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts
Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE
Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier
Audio Director: Steve Morris
ADR Editor: Brian Chumney
Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Malcolm Fife
Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE, Geoff Vaughan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
(Tie)
Call of Duty: WWII (Activision)
Audio Director: David Swenson
Audio Leads: Michael Caisley, Don Veca
Sound Designers: Ryan McSweeney, Eric Wedemeyer, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco, Andrew Lackey, MPSE, Mark Kilborn, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Vadim Nuniyants, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Johnson, Bob Love
Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe
Lead Dialogue Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE, David Natale
Dialogue Editors: Joseph Lyford, Jesse Garcia, MPSE, Duncan Brown, Dutch Hill, Micah Loken, MPSE, Dan P. Francis
Audio Artists: Sheridan Willard, Nicholas D’Amato
Supervising Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Jonathan Mayer
Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Ted Kocher
Star Wars: Battlefront II (Electronic Arts)
Audio Directors: Ben Minto, Olivier Asselin, Jeff Seamster
Audio Leads: David Jegutidse, Nathaniel Daw
Sound Designers: Terry Fairfield, Tony Prescesky, Gustav Rathsman
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinemtaic
Halo Wars 2 (Microsoft Studios)
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Tim Walston
Audio Director: Paul Lipson
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hayden Collow, Justin Davey
Foley Editors: Braden Parkes, Rustam Gimadiyev
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non Theatrical Feature
In Search of Fellini (AMBI Distribution)
Supervising Sound Editors: David Barber, MPSE, Ben Zarai
Dialogue Editor: David Barber, MPSE
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Sound Designer: Ben Zarai
Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
Foley Editor: Michael Lanoue
Music Editor: Jennifer Nash
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non Theatrical Documentary
Becoming Bond
Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE, K. Joshua Fernberg
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield
Foley Editors: Alexander Jongbloed, Alex Johnson
Foley Artist: Lorita de la Cerna
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non Theatrical Animation Long Form
Lego DC Super Hero Girls – “Brain Drain” (Warner Brothers)
Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts
Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Marc Schmidt, Joel Waters, D.J. Lynch
Foley Editors: Matthew Saiz, Aran Tanchum
Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Michael Garcia, MPSE
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Music Editor: Bijan Olia
ADR Editor: George Peters
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
Oasis (Amazon Studios)
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy
Sound Effects Editor: Saoirse Christopherson
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefan Henrix
Foley Editor: Philip Clements
Foley Artist: Anna Wright, Catherine Thomas
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form -Effects/Foley
(TIE)
Godless – “Homecoming” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou
Ozark – “The Toll” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Stephen Grubbs
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple
Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael
Foley Artists: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent, Jill Sanders, Ginger Geary
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form -Dialogue/ADRD
Black Mirror – “USS Callister” (Netflix)
Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark
Dialogue Editors: Michael Maroussas, Matt Skelding
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form- Music/Musical
The Get Down – “Only from Exile Can We Come Home” (Netflix)
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Music Editors: Jordan Ross, Dave Robertson
Outstanding Achievement inSound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects/Foley
Game of Thrones – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE
Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter
Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
Game of Thrones – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music/Musical
Stranger Things – “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” (Netflix)
Music Editor: David Klotz
Oustanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 30:00
Superstore – “Tornado” (NBC)
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves
Sound Effects Editor: David Mann
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Furhmann
Foley Artists: Joseph Sabella, Jesi Ruppel
Foley Editor: Gary Marullo
Outstanding Sound Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects/Foley
Blade Runner 2049 (Warner Brothers)
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Theo Green
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE,
Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue/ADR
War For The Planet of The Apes (20th Century Fox)
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files
Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer
Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez
ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score
Dunkirk (Warner Brothers)
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editor: Ryan Rubin
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
The Greatest Showman (20th Century Fox)
Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar
Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki, Ted Caplan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Loveless (Sony Pictures Classics)
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev
Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov
Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova
Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev
Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
Jane (National Geographic)
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Paul Johnson
Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Will Digby
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Coco (Disney)
Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Grubbs, Chris Boyes
Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker, Teresa Eckton,
Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan
Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE
Music Editor: Warren Brown, MPSE, Barney Jones