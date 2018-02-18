2018 MPSE Awards Winners

Filmmaker Award

Kathryn Bigelow

Career Achievement Award

John P. Fasal

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

Overwatch – Honor and Glory (Blizzard Entertainment)

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, Harry Cohen, MPSE, David Farmer, Geoff Garnett, Kris Giampa, Paul Lackey, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck, Chris DeLaPena

Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Cody Flick

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Music Editor / Composer: Neal Acree

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Awards)

Homegrown (National Film and Television School)

Sound Designer: Thomas Blazukas

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Carne y Arena (Legendary Entertainment)

Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE, Leff Lefferts

Technical Audio Designers: Bill Rudolph, Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer

Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts

Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE

Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier

Audio Director: Steve Morris

ADR Editor: Brian Chumney

Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Malcolm Fife

Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE, Geoff Vaughan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

(Tie)

Call of Duty: WWII (Activision)

Audio Director: David Swenson

Audio Leads: Michael Caisley, Don Veca

Sound Designers: Ryan McSweeney, Eric Wedemeyer, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco, Andrew Lackey, MPSE, Mark Kilborn, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Vadim Nuniyants, Jeremiah Sypult, Brian Johnson, Bob Love

Supervising Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe

Lead Dialogue Editors: Adam Boyd, MPSE, David Natale

Dialogue Editors: Joseph Lyford, Jesse Garcia, MPSE, Duncan Brown, Dutch Hill, Micah Loken, MPSE, Dan P. Francis

Audio Artists: Sheridan Willard, Nicholas D’Amato

Supervising Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Jonathan Mayer

Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Ted Kocher

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Electronic Arts)

Audio Directors: Ben Minto, Olivier Asselin, Jeff Seamster

Audio Leads: David Jegutidse, Nathaniel Daw

Sound Designers: Terry Fairfield, Tony Prescesky, Gustav Rathsman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinemtaic

Halo Wars 2 (Microsoft Studios)

Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Tim Walston

Audio Director: Paul Lipson

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hayden Collow, Justin Davey

Foley Editors: Braden Parkes, Rustam Gimadiyev

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non Theatrical Feature

In Search of Fellini (AMBI Distribution)

Supervising Sound Editors: David Barber, MPSE, Ben Zarai

Dialogue Editor: David Barber, MPSE

ADR Editor: Michael Kreple

Sound Designer: Ben Zarai

Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espinoza, David Kitchens, MPSE

Foley Editor: Michael Lanoue

Music Editor: Jennifer Nash

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non Theatrical Documentary

Becoming Bond

Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE, K. Joshua Fernberg

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield

Foley Editors: Alexander Jongbloed, Alex Johnson

Foley Artist: Lorita de la Cerna

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non Theatrical Animation Long Form

Lego DC Super Hero Girls – “Brain Drain” (Warner Brothers)

Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts

Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Marc Schmidt, Joel Waters, D.J. Lynch

Foley Editors: Matthew Saiz, Aran Tanchum

Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Michael Garcia, MPSE

Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti

Music Editor: Bijan Olia

ADR Editor: George Peters

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

Oasis (Amazon Studios)

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy

Sound Effects Editor: Saoirse Christopherson

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefan Henrix

Foley Editor: Philip Clements

Foley Artist: Anna Wright, Catherine Thomas

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form -Effects/Foley

(TIE)

Godless – “Homecoming” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn

Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou

Ozark – “The Toll” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Stephen Grubbs

Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple

Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael

Foley Artists: Tim Chilton, Jerry Trent, Jill Sanders, Ginger Geary

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form -Dialogue/ADRD

Black Mirror – “USS Callister” (Netflix)

Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark

Dialogue Editors: Michael Maroussas, Matt Skelding

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form- Music/Musical

The Get Down – “Only from Exile Can We Come Home” (Netflix)

Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw

Music Editors: Jordan Ross, Dave Robertson

Outstanding Achievement inSound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects/Foley

Game of Thrones – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE

Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter

Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Game of Thrones – “The Spoils of War” (HBO)

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch

Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music/Musical

Stranger Things – “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer” (Netflix)

Music Editor: David Klotz

Oustanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 30:00

Superstore – “Tornado” (NBC)

Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves

Sound Effects Editor: David Mann

Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Furhmann

Foley Artists: Joseph Sabella, Jesi Ruppel

Foley Editor: Gary Marullo

Outstanding Sound Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects/Foley

Blade Runner 2049 (Warner Brothers)

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE

Sound Designer: Theo Green

Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE,

Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE

Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck

Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue/ADR

War For The Planet of The Apes (20th Century Fox)

Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files

Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer

Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez

ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score

Dunkirk (Warner Brothers)

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Ryan Rubin

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

The Greatest Showman (20th Century Fox)

Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar

Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki, Ted Caplan

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Loveless (Sony Pictures Classics)

Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev

Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov

Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova

Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev

Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Jane (National Geographic)

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Paul Johnson

Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Will Digby

Foley Artist: Tara Blume

Music Editor: Suzana Peric

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Coco (Disney)

Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Grubbs, Chris Boyes

Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers

Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker, Teresa Eckton,

Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan

Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE

Music Editor: Warren Brown, MPSE, Barney Jones