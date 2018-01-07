2018 PSIF Festival Dinner and a Movie – January 8, 2018

Among the other amazing events in the Palm Springs International Film Festival is the classic date night – Dinner and a Movie! This Monday watch Constructing Albert, a behind-the-scenes look at the life of an ambitious restaurateur, Chef Albert Adrià, as he puts his experience with famed restaurant elBulli in the past and sets off on a new culinary journey. After the film, join PSIFF at Bontá in Cathedral City, where Chef Hector Salvatierra will serve an unforgettable mix of European, Mediterranean, and Argentinian dishes.

The screening will begin at 4:00pm followed directly by dinner at Bontá, which is located in the same complex as the theatre. You must have a Dinner and a Movie Ticket, which are still available, to attend the joined events.

If you would like to purchase tickets, or find more on future events, visit www.psfilmfest.org

Olivia Gleichauf