Rob Reiner Rediscovers LBJ

Acclaimed Actor/Director/Activist Rob Reiner

To Headline Politicon Talks

Reiner to Headline Two Panels to Discuss His Upcoming Film “LBJ”

and to Explore the Current Russia Investigations

LOS ANGELES (July 22, 2017) – Politicon ( www.politicon.com ) – the bi-partisan “unconventional political convention” – announced today that award-winning actor (All in the Family), director (A Few Good Men) and activist Rob Reiner will headline two events at the highly anticipated political convention coming to Los Angeles the last weekend in July.

The first, LBJ, will explore the fascinatingly complex personality and presidency of Lyndon Baines Johnson in advance of the November 3 release of the film LBJ, which is directed and produced by Reiner and stars Woody Harrelson (as LBJ), Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richard Jenkins, and Bill Pullman. LBJ will be distributed by Electric Entertainment. The panel will also include conservative columnist Bill Kristol of The Weekly Standard, former Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum director Mark Updegrove, and, as moderator, MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid. This panel will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Politicon’s main stage in the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

The second panel pairs Reiner with the conservative commentator, author, and former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum to discuss the Russia investigations from both ends of the political spectrum. This panel will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 5:30PM to 6:30PM in Freedom Hall at the Pasadena Convention Center. MSNBC’s Richard Lui will moderate.

“LBJ is one of the most fascinating characters a film can explore, and in today’s political environment, who he was as a man and how he got things done as a President especially resonates,” Reiner said.

“Russia’s invasion of our election should alarm Democrats and Republicans alike, and I am excited to tackle the latest breaking news in this evolving story with a dynamic conservative like David Frum,” Reiner continued.

Several other heavy hitters from the entertainment world participating in Politicon this year–taking place Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30– include Chelsea Handler (Chelsea on Netflix), Adam Carolla (The Adam Carolla Show podcast & No Safe Spaces documentary), Anthony Atamanuik (Trump impersonator & star of Comedy Central’s The President Show), Greg Proops (The Smartest Man in the World podcast & Whose Line Is It Anyway?), and from The Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr., Michelle Wolf, Lizz Winstead, Jena Friedman and Al Madrigal, among others.

In addition to comedians, Politicon has announced well-known participants from across the political spectrum and media, including the newly-named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, Roger Stone, James Carville, Ann Coulter, Pod Save America, Congressman Ted Lieu, Symone Sanders, Michael Steele, Bill Kristol, Robert Davi, Krystal Ball, Guy Benson, Jen Psaki, Dr. Alveda King, Bob Shrum, Touré, Amy Holmes, Scottie Nell Hughes, Sally Kohn, Elisha Krauss, Malcolm Nance, and from CNN, Jake Tapper, Chris Cillizza, Brianna Keilar, Dylan Byers, Hunter Schwarz and Kate Bennett.

Last year, more than 8,000 fans flocked to the 2nd annual Politicon. Politicon attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a full weekend of debates & panels, radio & TV broadcasts, podcasts, Q&A’s, comedy shows, book signings, interviews, and meet & greets. With rooms ranging from 50-seaters to large-scale auditoriums, attendees will be up close and personal with political heavyweights, revel in the endless humor, dissect documentaries and parodies with filmmakers, and possibly even interact with a few of history’s greatest leaders.