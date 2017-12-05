Cinema Audio Society Announces Student Recognition Award Finalists

Cinema Audio Society Announces Finalists For The Cas Student Recognition Award

Los Angeles, CA 1 December 2017– Five finalists from schools across the country have been invited to attend the 54th Annual CAS Awards, on February 24th, where the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award will be revealed and presented with a $2500 check.

“It is always exciting to announce the finalists for the CAS Student Recognition Award. These talented students represent the future of our art form and the continuation of the legacy of those who have come before them,” said CAS President Mark Ulano. “The Student Recognition Award Judges reviewed and evaluated the applications and they were challenged to ultimately select these students who demonstrate enthusiasm and potential in the field of sound mixing or recording. We congratulate and welcome these five student finalists to our sound family.”

The CAS Student Recognition Award Finalists are:

Haley Bowers

Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah, GA

Brendan Gates

Loyola Marymount University – Los Angeles, CA

Xiang Li

Chapman University – Orange, CA

Danielle Price

Savannah College of Art and Design – Savannah, GA

Anna Wozniewicz

Chapman University – Orange, CA

Eligibility for the CAS Student Recognition Award is open to any student enrolled and in good standing in a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree program at an accredited college or university. Students may be pursuing any major (indeed, many current CAS members majored in music, psychology, English, engineering and other fields); but should have a demonstrated interest and some experience in production and/or post-production sound for film and television.

The Award will be presented at a sealed envelope dinner on February 24th in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. During the awards, as previously announced, the highest honor of the CAS – the CAS Career Achievement Award will be presented to Re-recording Mixer Anna Behlmer.

On the evening of the Awards the Cinema Audio Society website will be updated in real time as the winners are announced.