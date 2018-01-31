Arsenalcreative Names Mike Wynd Vfx Supervisor

ArsenalCreative has announced an expansion of its VFX team with the addition of award-winning VFX Supervisor Mike Wynd. He comes to Arsenal from MPC, where he spent 8 years as a VFX Supervisor.

Regarding Wynd joining the company, Cortney Haile, ArsenalCreative Partner and Executive Producer, said, “We’re so excited to have someone with Mike’s level of experience and expertise join our team. His skill set will be a huge asset to our growing studio and to our clients.”

Wynd has worked on numerous, high profile projects for such name directors as Rupert Sanders, Noam Murro, and Adam Berg. He is also the winner of a number of industry awards, including a Silver Clio and a Gold British Arrow, as well as a VES Award nomination.

“I’m really looking forward to coming on board with ArsenalCreative,” Wynd said. “2018 has brought me a brand new opportunity – to add my skills to the already high quality of their projects. Their stable of clients is exciting, as is the chance for me to join a truly great team of people who consistently achieve excellent work.”

About Mike Wynd:

Mike started his career in Melbourne, Australia, working for Computer Pictures, before landing at Images Post in Auckland, New Zealand. Eight years later, Wynd headed back to Australia to serve as Head of 3D at Garner MacLennan Design in Sydney, where he worked on many high-end animations and effects for numerous international clients, including the Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring.

About ArsenalCreative:

ArsenalCreative is a design driven, multi-disciplinary, content creation studio based in Santa Monica, CA. The company specializes in groundbreaking design, animation, high-end visual effects, and finishing.

ArsenalCreative makes one-of-a-kind content for the commercial and entertainment industries. Fiercely collaborative, the studio is committed to providing an unparalleled client experience, pairing veteran creatives with modern technology to deliver premium results. See: www.arsenalcreative.com