ADG 800 Gallery – Exhibition of Scenic Artist Duncan Alanson Spencer’s Personal Art

ADG Gallery 800 Presents

“The Golden Brush: A Tribute To Duncan Alanson Spencer”

Honoring The Legendary Motion Picture Scenic Artist

‘Near the Top of Old Toll Road (Mariposa)’ / 1987

Exhibit Opening: February 10th

Duncan Alanson Spencer (1911-1999), the legendary Scenic Artist behind some of Hollywood’s greatest films, will be honored by the Art Directors Guild Gallery 800 (ADG, IATSE Local 800) in a special exhibit entitled “The Golden Brush: A Tribute to Duncan Alanson Spencer.” Spencer’s career spanned over 38 years and over 400 movies including The Wizard of Oz, White Christmas, Meet Me in St. Louis and Ziegfeld Follies. The exhibit opening reception is on Saturday, February 10 from 5 – 9pm.

In addition to films, Spencer was a master of the art of dioramas and backings for theme parks, exhibits and museums. He completed 29 permanent dioramas for the animal backdrops in the Natural History Museum of LA, as well as famed diorama exhibits for IBM at the 1962 New York World’s Fair and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Spencer created the legendary Grand Canyon diorama for the Disneyland Railroad ride in 1957 and the renowned “We the People” diorama of the Capitol Building in the Smithsonian.

Gallery 800 Future Exhibits Include (subject to change):

Little Bonfires ( April 28 – July 7, 2018 )

( ) Robert Cartwright: A Retrospective ( July 28 – Oct. 6, 2018 )

( ) Art Unites 12 ( Oct. 27, 2018 – Jan. 5, 2019 )

Since Gallery 800 opened its doors in March 2009, more than 700 ADG members have shown their artwork in the exhibitions.

Representing Gallery 800 are Curator Abra Brayman and the ADG’s Christian McGuire. Gallery 800 (located at 5108 Lankershim Blvd. at the Historic Lankershim Arts Center in the heart of North Hollywood) is open Thursday – Friday: 12 – 8pm; Saturday 2 – 8 pm; Sunday 2 – 6pm. For questions about the gallery or artwork, contact (818)763-8052 or gallery800@gmail.com.

The Guild’s Online Directory/Website is www.adg.org.