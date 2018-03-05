Amazon – Lauren Greenfield’s Generation Wealth

Presents

Generation Wealth, the Official Selection of both the 2018 Sundance and SXSW Film Festivals is screening at SXSW on March 10th, 12th and 13th.

For the past 25 years, acclaimed photographer and filmmaker Lauren Greenfield (The Queen of Versailles, Thin, kids+money, #likeagirl) has travelled the world, documenting a vast range of cultural movements and moments with ethnographic precision and an artist’s sensitivity.

Yet, after so much seeking and searching, she realized that much of her work pointed at one uniting phenomenon: wealth culture. With her new film, Generation Wealth, she puts the pieces of her life’s work together for an incendiary investigation into the pathologies that have created the richest society the world has ever seen.

Spanning consumerism, beauty, gender, body commodification, aging and more, Greenfield has created a comprehensive cautionary tale about a culture heading straight for the cliff’s edge. The film is simultaneously a deeply personal journey, rigorous historical essay, and raucously entertaining expose, that bears witness to the global boom-bust economy, the corrupted American Dream and the human costs of capitalism, narcissism and greed.

After the SXSW Film Festival, the film is scheduled to premiere in both L.A. and NY on July 20, 2018.