Anika Noni Rose joins Gary Oldman as Presenter at 2018 ADG Awards



Anika Noni Rose Joins Gary Oldman, Will Arnett, Kate Burton As Presenters For ADG Awards

Honorees include Oscar®-Nominated Director, Kathleen Kennedy

Oscar®-Nominated Animation Filmmakers, Ron Clements and John Musker.

January 27th at the Ray Dolby Ballroom

The 22nd Annual ART DIRECTORS GUILD: honoring excellence in production design for theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and, for the first time, the ADG will also premiere the “Excellence in Production Design for Animated Features” Award.

WHEN:

Saturday January 27, 2018

4:30 p.m. Press Check-in

5:00 p.m. Red Carpet Arrivals| Cocktail Reception

6:30 p.m. Dinner Followed by Awards Program

A special Leadership Award will be bestowed upon International IATSE President, MATTHEW D. LOEB.

The Outstanding Creative Achievement Award will be given to Production Designer, MICHAEL BAUGH. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Production Designer NORM NEWBERRY, Emmy®-winning and Oscar®-nominated Production Designer/Set Designer JAMES MURAKAMI, Scenic Artist JOHN MOFFITT, and Senior Illustrator/Art Director MARTIN KLINE. The late Oscar®-winning Production Designer SIR KEN ADAM (Dr. Strangelove, James Bond) Senior Illustrator and Bambi’s Concept Designer TYRUS WONG will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

WHERE:

Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland

Further inquiries may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995 or Debbie@artdirectors.org .