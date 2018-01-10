Filed in: Blog the Line, Columns, Community, Featured, Film, Industry Sector, News, Production News Weekly
|

Atlanta Keeps Adding Incentives

January 10, 2018 | By

Mayor Kasim Reed announced the new Creative Industries Fund, a joint project between the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment and Invest Atlanta to assist independent content creators and creative entrepreneurs in the City of Atlanta.

The program offers loans with low-interest rates and flexible repayment terms for local creative entrepreneurs to use for production, post-production, distribution, marketing outreach, touring, prototype development, product development and sales and attraction for their creative projects.

Read more: https://www.theatlantavoice.com/articles/mayor-kasim-reed-announces-new-creative-industries-fund-for-film-and-tv/

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 10, 2018
January 9, 2018
January 9, 2018
January 9, 2018
January 8, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.