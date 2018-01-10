Atlanta Keeps Adding Incentives
Mayor Kasim Reed announced the new Creative Industries Fund, a joint project between the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment and Invest Atlanta to assist independent content creators and creative entrepreneurs in the City of Atlanta.
The program offers loans with low-interest rates and flexible repayment terms for local creative entrepreneurs to use for production, post-production, distribution, marketing outreach, touring, prototype development, product development and sales and attraction for their creative projects.
