CAS Awards Winners for 2018
Motion Picture – Live Action
Dunkirk
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Television Series – 1 Hour
Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS
Motion picture – Documentary
Jane
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire
Television Non-Fiction, Variety/Music/Specials
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS
Television Series – Half Hour
Silicon Valley: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett
Television Movie or Mini Series
Black Mirror: “USS Callister”
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer –William Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman
CAS Student Recognition Award
Xiang Li
Chapman University – Orange, CA
Outstanding Product – Post Production
RX 6 Advanced
Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.
Outstanding Product – Production
Mix Pre- 10T Recorder
Manufacturer: Sound Devices
Motion Picture – Animated
Coco
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins