Filed in: Awards, Blog the Line, Crafts, Featured, News, Sound
|

CAS Awards Winners for 2018

February 24, 2018 | By

cas-logo

 

dunkirkbar640

 

Motion Picture – Live Action
Dunkirk
Production Mixer – Mark Weingarten, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Gregg Landaker
Re-recording Mixer – Gary Rizzo, CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson, CAS
ADR Mixer – Thomas J. O’Connell
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Television Series – 1 Hour
Game of Thrones: “Beyond the Wall”
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill, CAS
Production Mixer – Richard Dyer, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters, CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss, CAS

Motion picture – Documentary
Jane
Production Mixer – Lee Smith
Re-recording Mixer – David E. Fluhr, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Warren Shaw
Scoring Mixer – Derek Lee
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro, CAS
Foley Mixer – Ryan Maguire

Television Non-Fiction, Variety/Music/Specials
Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge
Production Mixer – David Hocs
Production Mixer – Tom Tierney
Re-Recording Mixer – Tom Fleischman, CAS

Television Series – Half Hour
Silicon Valley: Episode 9 “Hooli-Con”
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech
Re-recording Mixer – Todd Beckett

Television Movie or Mini Series
Black Mirror: “USS Callister”
Production Mixer – John Rodda, CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Tim Cavagin
Re-recording Mixer – Dafydd Archard
Re-recording Mixer –William Miller
ADR Mixer – Nick Baldock
Foley Mixer – Sophia Hardman

CAS Student Recognition Award
Xiang Li
Chapman University – Orange, CA

Outstanding  Product – Post Production
RX 6 Advanced
Manufacturer: iZotope, Inc.

Outstanding Product – Production
Mix Pre- 10T Recorder
Manufacturer: Sound Devices

Motion Picture – Animated
Coco
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro
Re-recording Mixer – Christopher Boyes
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick
Scoring Mixer – Joel Iwataki
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins

BTL Production Listings

Latest Headlines

February 24, 2018
February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018
February 23, 2018
February 22, 2018
February 21, 2018
View More Headlines

Video of the Day

The PA 101 for Military Veterans workshop is a 3 day free workshop created by Navy Vet Mark August.