CDG Awards Nominations For Film & TV Costuming

The Costume Designers Guild has unveiled its nominees for the 20th annual CDG Awards, which celebrate excellence in film, TV and shortform costume design. The trophies will be given out February 2o at the Beverly Hilton.

“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 2018 Costume Designers Guild Awards,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild Local 892. “As we commemorate the 20th year of the CDGA, we are so proud of the legacy costume designers have created for the film and television industry. We look forward to celebrating the art of costume design and our honorees at our awards gala.”

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Get Out – Nadine Haders

I, Tonya – Jennifer Johnson

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – Arianne Phillips

Lady Bird – April Napier

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Melissa Toth

Excellence in Period Film

Dunkirk – Jeffrey Kurland

Murder on the Orient Express – Alexandra Byrne

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

The Greatest Showman – Ellen Mirojnick

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Blade Runner 2049 – Renée April

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Michael Kaplan

Thor: Ragnarok – Mayes C. Rubeo

Wonder Woman – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Television

American Horror Story: Cult – Sarah Evelyn Bram

Big Little Lies – Alix Friedberg

Grace and Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

The Handmaid’s Tale – Ane Crabtree

The Young Pope – Luca Canfora, Carlo Poggioli

Excellence in Period Television

The Crown – Jane Petrie

Feud: Bette and Joan – Lou Eyrich

GLOW – Beth Morgan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Donna Zakowska

Stranger Things – Kim Wilcox

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Black Mirror: USS Callister – Maja Meschede

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro, Dan Lester

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

Star Trek: Discovery – Gersha Phillips