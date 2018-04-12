Chris Girard Joins Below the Line Publication Team as Associate Editor

Below the Line is pleased to announce Chris Girard has joined the publication team as Associate Editor. In this position, Girard will be responsible for posting and editing all news, graphic, video and interactive content on the btlnews.com website. In addition, he will resolve any minor technical issues on the site and will assist the Managing Editor in posting content as needed.

“Below the Line will be moving to a proprietary editorial delivery system in the next six months – Chris will be focusing heavily on the transition as we move to a more robust app-centric delivery model across all platforms,” Publisher Patrick Graham said of the work Chris will be working on.

For the past five years, Girard has been a videographer and live video switchboard operator at The Echo and The Echoplex in LA’s Echo Park. In addition to his work at the music venue, Girard also serves as a tutor assisting entertainment industry workers in facets of digital media and web design. He’s looking forward to designating his attention to the below-the-line community.

You may contact Girard at: chris@btlnews.com