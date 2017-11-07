Cinema Audio Society adds Two Board members

Chris Newman And Jeff Haboush Join Cinema Audio Society Board Of Directors6 November 2017, Los Angeles—The Cinema Audio Society welcomes new Board Members, Re-recording Mixer Jeffrey J. Haboush, CAS and Production Sound Mixer Chris Newman, CAS. Chris and Jeff will be filling the vacancies on the Board left by the recent passing of Production Mixer Ed Greene, CAS and the retirement of Re-recording Mixer Mary Jo

Lang, CAS. “Adding new board members at this time is bittersweet but we are proud and inspired by the fact that we can welcome two dynamic and valued members of the sound community to fill shoes that we thought might be impossible to fill,” said CAS President Mark Ulano. With over 200 feature and television mixing credits, Jeff Haboush has four Oscar nominations and is a CAS, BAFTA and Emmy nominee as well as an Emmy winner. His career began in 1978 at B&B Sound Studios Burbank California. In 1989 he moved to Warner Bros/Goldwyn sound and in 1999 move to Sony Studios. Currently Jeff can be found bouncing between Technicolor and Smart Post Sound mixing stages. In a career that spans more than 40 years, Newman has been the Production Sound Mixer on more than 85 feature films and garnered eight Oscar® nominations with three wins for The English Patient, Amadeus and The Exorcist. Newman was honored in 2013 with the CAS Career Achievement Award. He also won a CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for The English Patient and has BAFTA wins for Fame and Amadeus. Prior to working on feature films Chris spent a decade working on documentaries including working for Ted Yates’s NBC unit in Southeast Asia in 1966. Having taught sound and filmmaking in Europe, Brazil, Mexico, and at NYU and Columbia University, Chris currently teaches both sound and production at The School of Visual Arts in New York.