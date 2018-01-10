Rachel Morrison Becomes First Woman Nominated By Cinematographers Guild In Features Caregory

The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) will reveal the winners at their Feb. 17 awards show, emceed by Turner Classic Movies host, Ben Mankiewicz at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

The nominees in all categories of the 32nd Annual ASC Awards for Outstanding Achievement are:

Theatrical Release

· Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for Blade Runner 2049

· Bruno Delbonnel, ASC, AFC for Darkest Hour

· Hoyte van Hoytema, ASC, FSF, NSC for Dunkirk

· Dan Laustsen, DFF for The Shape of Water

· Rachel Morrison, ASC for Mudbound

Spotlight Award

· Máté Herbai, HSC for On Body and Soul

· Mikhail Krichman, RGC for Loveless

· Mart Taniel for November

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

· Gonzalo Amat for The Man in the High Castle (“Land O’ Smiles) on Amazon

· Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC for The Crown (“Smoke and Mirrors”) on Netflix

· Robert McLachlan, ASC, CSC for Game of Thrones (“The Spoils of War”) on HBO

· Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Game of Thrones (“Dragonstone”) on HBO

· Alasdair Walker for Outlander (“The Battle Joined”) on Starz

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

· Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion (“Chapter 1”) on FX

· David Greene, ASC, CSC for 12 Monkeys (“Mother”) on Syfy

· Kurt Jones for The Originals (“Bag of Cobras”) on The CW

· Boris Mojsovski, CSC for 12 Monkeys (“Thief”) on Syfy

· Crescenzo Notarile, ASC for Gotham (“The Executioner”) on Fox

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

· Pepe Avila del Pino for The Deuce pilot on HBO

· Serge Desrosiers, CSC for Sometimes the Good Kill on Lifetime

· Mathias Herndl, AAC for Genius (“Chapter 1”) on National Geographic

· Shelly Johnson, ASC for Training Day pilot (“Apocalypse Now”) on CBS

· Christopher Probst, ASC for the Mindhunter pilot on Netflix