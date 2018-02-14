Filed in: Blog the Line, Featured
Detective Chinatown 2

February 14, 2018
A follow up to the Chinese hit, Detective Chinatown, the new film reunites writer/director Chen Sicheng and stars Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran, who reprise their roles as detectives Tang Ren and Qin Feng, respectively.
When the case of New York Chinatown godfather Uncle Qi’s missing son turns into a murder investigation, the detective duo Tang and Qin team up again to hunt down the killer, albeit this time with some help from the International Detective Alliance.  The main cast also includes Xiao Yang, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Michael Pitt and Japanese star Tsumabuki Satoshi.  In select theaters February 16th!

