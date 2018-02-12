Dolby Labs Signs On As Title Level Sponsor & Pre-Show Party Host For 54th CAS Awards

“Dolby Laboratories has been serving and advancing the sound community for years,” said CAS President Mark Ulano. “We’re thrilled at their support of the CAS by being the title sponsor of our 54th Awards and hosting the Pre-Show Reception.”

Dolby Laboratories creates audio, video, and voice technologies that transform entertainment and communications in mobile devices, at the cinema, at home, and at work. For 50 years, sight and sound experiences have become more vibrant, clear, and powerful in Dolby.

The 54th CAS Awards will be held on February 24th in the Bunker Hill Ballroom of the OMNI Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza. The highest honor of the CAS, the Career Achievement Award will be presented to Re-recording mixer Anna Behlmer. The Filmmaker Award will be presented to Joe Wright, director of Darkest Hour, and the inaugural presentation of the Edward J. Greene Award for the Advancement of Sound will be presented to Tomlinson Holman, CAS.