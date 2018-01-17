GKIDS Acquires 3 Titles For Acclaimed Anime Director Masaaki Yuasa

Gkids Acquires 3 Titles

From Acclaimed Anime Director

Masaaki Yuasa



Cult Classic

Mind Game

Plus Two Award-Winning New Titles

Lu Over The Wall

Night Is Short, Walk on Girl

Coming in 2018!

GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, announced it has acquired the North American distribution rights for a slate of films from internationally acclaimed director, Masaaki Yuasa. The deal includes the cult classic Mind Game as well as Yuasa’s two new feature films, and Night Is Short, Walk On Girl. GKIDS will release all three films theatrically in their original Japanese language this year, and will also create a new English dubbed version for Lu Over The Wall, slated to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

GKIDS president Dave Jesteadt said, “GKIDS is incredibly excited to be bringing these three films to Yuasa fans in North America. And for those who have not yet had the pleasure of experiencing the indelible creative brilliance that is Masaaki Yuasa, you are in for an incredible treat.”

Mind Game

Buckle in and prepare to surrender to an exhilarating and wildly entertaining ride. Cult classic Mind Game is an explosion of unconstrained expression – gloriously colorful mages ricochet in rapid fire associations, like Masaaki Yuasa’s brain splattered onto the screen in all its goopy glory.

Lu Over The Wall

From visionary anime auteur Masaaki Yuasa comes a joyously hallucinogenic but family-friendly take on the classic fairy tale about a little mermaid who comes ashore to join a middle-school rock band and propel them to fame. Kai, a young middle schooler, lives in a lonely fishing village with his father and grandfather. When he meets Lu, she sings merrily and dances innocently to his music. But since ancient times, the village people have believed mermaids bring disaster and soon there is trouble between Lu and the townspeople, putting the town in grave danger.

Night Is Short, Walk On Girl



This takes place over the course of one strange and alcohol-drenched night, as a young woman known only as The Girl With Black Hair, drinks her way through Kyoto. Along the way she encounters a panoply of odd and fantastical characters, all while crisscrossing paths with senior student Senpai, who creates increasingly contrived reasons to run into her.