GKIDS Acquires Satellite Girl and Milk Cow

GKIDS has a nose for exceptional animation. A production company and distributor of feature

animation content for both adult and family audiences, the company has scored ten Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations since 2010, including this year’s nominee, The Breadwinner. Their latest addition to their North American roster is Satellite Girl and Milk Cow from acclaimed Korean director, Chang Hyung-yun.

“I knew from the moment I first saw Satellite Girl and Milk Cow that we had to be involved,” said David Jesteadt, GKIDS’ president. “It is safe to say that you are unlikely to have ever seen anything like this movie before–a truly original, fantasy anime sci-fi rom-com, just bursting with humor and heart. I’m hoping as many people as possible get the opportunity to see this remarkable film.”

Satellite Girl and Milk Cow is a fairy tale that weaves science-fiction, fantasy and the power of second chances into a charmingly whimsical tale. It features an out-of-commission satellite led to Earth via a ballad caught on its radar. Caught in the crossfire of a magical battle, the satellite is transformed into Satellite Girl and meets the singer, a twenty-something loser from a café open mic, who’s been turned into a cow. They encounter a wizard who has been turned into a roll of toilet paper, who helps them evade an all-consuming incinerator monster, a wily pig witch and other nefarious adversaries in an attempt to be together.

Indiestory represents the title worldwide. Satellite Girl and Milk Cow is available for

streaming via the VRV Select platform now and will be followed by a theatrical release and home video this summer.