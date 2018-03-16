Hayao Miyazaki’s Kemushi no Boro Premieres in March 2018

Hayao Miyazaki’s first movie in five years is making its grand début this spring. The Studio Ghibli Museum website announced that the celebrated director’s short film, Kemushi no Boro (Boro the Caterpillar) will première at the museum on March 21, 2018. The CGI film is Miyazaki’s first movie since 2013’s The Wind Rises.

Miyazaki is credited as writer/director, as well as having created the original concept. Much like all other Ghibli Museum features, this will screen exclusively at the facility’s theater.

Kemushi no Boro revolves around a caterpillar named Boro, who awakens into life to discover that the world is bustling with friends and enemies alike.

With Kemushi no Boro complete, Miyazaki is now working on the action-adventure fantasy, Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?). Studio Ghibli began recruiting new background artists and in-between animators for the feature last year, with the goal of having it in theaters by the 2020 Olympics.