Hollywood Women Launch Initiative To Stop Sexual Harassment

January 10, 2018 | By

Hollywood Women Launch Initiative To Stop Sexual Harassment.
Some of Hollywood’s most powerful women have teamed up to launch an initiative aimed at combating sexual harassment inside and outside their industry after an avalanche of allegations set in motion by the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Over 300 actresses, writers, producers and talent agents took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to announce the campaign called Time’s Up, which also includes a $13 million legal defense fund.

