ICG Publicists Name Dan Fogelman, Creator Of This Is Us, Television Showman Of The Year

Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer of the NBC drama This Is Us, one of the most lauded television shows of the past two years, will be named Television Showman of the Year at the 55th Annual International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists Awards, honoring excellence in publicity and promotion for motion pictures and television programs, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, March 2nd

ICG National President, Steven Poster, ASC, noted, “Even with the multitude of television programming currently available, This Is Us is the show that everyone wants to talk about the next day. That is due in great part to the creative genius of Dan Fogelman.” This Is Us was nominated for 10 Emmys and a Golden Globe for Best Drama for its first two seasons. The series also recently won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Fogelman also co-created and executive produced Fox’s drama Pitch. His ABC period musical comedy series Galavant featured the music of award-winning composer Alan Menken. Fogelman also created and executive produced the ABC comedy The Neighbors, starring Jami Gertz, and Like Family for the WB. His upcoming film, Life Itself, which he directed, starring Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas, will be released theatrically by Amazon in Fall 2018. His directorial debut, Danny Collins, starred Al Pacino, who was nominated for a Golden Globe.

Fogelman’s first feature film was the Pixar film Cars. He also wrote the screenplays for the Disney features Bolt and Tangled. His live-action films include Las Vegas, starring Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline; Crazy Stupid Love, starring Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling; and the semi-autobiographical The Guilt Trip, starring Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen.

The Publicists Awards Luncheon will also honor actor, director Andy Serkis with the Motion Picture Showmanship Award, Betty White, with a Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes. The ICG Publicists Directory, to be distributed at the luncheon, will be dedicated to the late journalist Liz Smith.

