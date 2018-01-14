IMC January 14, 2018

Welcome Below the Line Subscribers,

We have another busy week ahead of us! The Palm Springs Film Festival will be ending, and the Sundance Film Festival will be beginning. Just like the PSIF Festival, the Sundance Film Festival will have plenty of events and screenings to attend!

The Location Managers Guild International Awards submissions are closing, as well as the Golden Reel Nomination Ballots. Lastly, but not least, the Producers Guild Awards Show will be taking place this weekend, so mark your calendars!

For more information on these events, or others, look to the links below or view our Industry Master Calendar. Please feel free to contact me if you require more information, or would just like to share your story!

Olivia Gleichauf

Industry Master Calendar Coordinator

olivia@btlnews.com